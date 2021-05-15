Colorado should consider nuclear power
I lived near the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in Avila Beach, California, for several years and never had any fear around it. It has operated safely and efficiently, supplying 18,000 gigawatt-hours of clean and reliable electricity annually, enough to power the homes of more than three million northern and central Californians and 20% of the power that PG&E provides throughout its service area. It's provided power for almost 50 years without mishap. Nuclear power is one of the safest, most effective ways to provide clean energy and reduce carbon emissions. It also doesn't kill millions of birds who fly into the blades of wind generators or fry in the magnified rays of the sun, as had been shown in the solar arrays outside Las Vegas. Using nuclear power in Colorado makes sense, and can inspire other states to do the same.
Legal users must do their part to prevent marijuana from becoming a problem
The recent passage of measure 2B lifted the moratorium on marijuana retail sales in Grand Junction. With local government restrictions on dispensaries set aside, individuals can enjoy increased liberties. However, if we want a world with less government interference, people must be responsible with newfound freedoms. No one wants downtown to smell like the 16th Street Mall in Denver or like every pedestrian area in Amsterdam. Years ago, Colorado voters banned smoking in most public areas because its citizens would not tolerate smoking’s impact on non-smokers. Marijuana smokers need to learn from this.
Across our nation, citizens are beginning to see the dangers of prohibiting voluntary conduct and general government overreach. The Libertarian Party opposes prohibition and bans, be they bans on speech, guns, or consumption. Criminalizing voluntary market enterprises only increases their black-market activity, including corruption and organized crime. The Libertarian Party wants the government to change its current behavior, especially regarding actions that encroach on freedoms and create dependency on government. Until those changes happen, one approach to combating government overreach is to give them no reason to legislate your freedoms away.
Libertarians affirm personal responsibility as a central personal and moral value. Legal users will need to do their part so that the increase in dispensaries does not correlate with an increase in crime related to cannabis use. Local law enforcement vigorously disagrees with 2B. Users will need to prove them wrong, not dispensaries. Critics claim that marijuana legalization increases underage use. Parents and other adults must ensure that anything not meant for kids — from guns to alcohol and drugs — should be inaccessible. Just as with alcohol, adults should be free to consume cannabis, but they must work to minimize negative impact--especially for children.
Dispensaries can help too. Cannabis retail stores can be viewed just as local liquor stores are viewed—a liberty for adults who choose to partake; or dispensaries can be seen as caterers to the lawless. New dispensary businesses should take a page from Budweiser’s “Drink Wiser” campaign to promote responsible and legal use. The cannabis boom will last only so long as the industry manages public perception. Dispensaries should form a business alliance that combats stereotypes and replaces them with a focus on responsible recreational use and proven medicinal benefits. The 2B measure passed by only a 10-7 margin. The voter giveth. The voter can taketh away.
Invitation accepted
In reference to the recent article, “Reactions to Kindness Challenge reflect divide” the nascent Mesa County Junto Group cordially invited me to their pow-wow, I must say I’m truly excited about such a proposal! In their soft, inviting manner however, they seemed to call me to the carpet about my abhorrent and detestable speech. It seems I’ve struck a nerve by their response. So, yes dear, great leaders of the valley, I gladly accept your invite but be ready for a sobering cup of black coffee called “truth” served with no sugar added.
First, I want to point out a very poignant tone of this letter. So, here is a group that has formed and calling themselves the answer to our public discord. Yet if you read their response to my letter, it seems a bit hostile and condescending. Sorry if my free speech and the truth hurts. I think readers would agree the letter sounded equally as negative.
There truly is a divide in this country where one side seems that their voice is the only voice and all others should be squashed; example given on Jan. 6, 2021. Remember the Q-Anon hootenanny that nearly sunk our nation? Such a fascist display that seems to have escaped the understanding or awareness of some citizens. Can we talk about that elephant in the room?
For some of us who sat by for the last four to five years, aghast, disgusted, appalled, deeply troubled by the new emerging America led by a true miscreant was a challenge to our senses. It seemed nearly every day was an assault to the core of this fine nation, the Earth, and all of its peoples and their simple being.
I relish the invite to explain my view of things. But I must caution all those of this group that what may seem like a negative attitude, I will back it up with the true force of fact, science, and truth. Sometimes you have to wade through the negative to get back to the positive, right?
So, I gladly accept this invite. Hold on to your temple garments, your white robes, your funny wigs, your MAGA hats because they will face the changing winds of evolution and the gale forces of truth where I’m just simply a messenger.
Don’t hate, just debate!
Doing our part to stand up for the real constitutional order
The Sentinel’s “Commentary” page continues to expose the know-nothings who exploit its “free speech” platform to propagate misinformation masquerading as gospel.
One prime example was Wednesday’s letter from Colorado Springs’ David Peaslee (“Do your part to stand up for the constitutional order”), which aptly quotes Ben Franklin’s still-timely 1787 quip and properly emphasizes the enduring force of the “Bill of Rights,” but offers an upside-down-backwards version of our Constitution that defies logic and ignores its plain language.
First, the first 10 amendments — ratified in December 1791 — to the U.S. Constitution of 1787-89 are neither “supreme” nor “uncompromising.” Rather, by its own terms, the Ninth Amendment expressly rejects their purported “supremacy” — stating that “The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the People.” Yet Peaslee and his ilk i construe the First and Second Amendments as denying/disparaging the rights retained by other citizens to be free from religion-based intolerance/discrimination and gratuitous gun violence.
Second, none of the most familiar rights “enumerated” in the “Bill of Rights” is actually “uncompromising,” because all such rights are subject to limitations and exceptions — the absolutist renditions embraced by some “conservatives” notwithstanding.
Third, contrary to the false trope circulated by gullible right-wing-nuts on social media and parroted by Peaslee, “nullification” — a state’s purported right to nullify or invalidate federal laws which that state deems “unconstitutional” — is a debunked pre-Civil War Constitutional theory that has never been upheld by federal courts and is specifically precluded by — not "firmly grounded in” — Article VI’s Supremacy Clause.
Peaslee reads the phrase “the United States” as if it refers to the individual (but united) States. However, the Constitution consistently uses it to mean the federal government, referring to the several States as “the States” — as in the Tenth Amendment. Peaslee’s perverse misreading of Article VI flips the Supremacy Clause on its head and is akin to reading Article IV, Section 4 — by which the United States guarantees to every State a Republican Form of Government — as guaranteeing the supremacy of the GOP!
Peaslee’s uninformed misunderstanding of the Constitution pays “lip service” to anarchy and his endorsement of “nullification” is dangerously delusional. Consequently, the Sentinel’s proper journalist response is to implement Peaslee’s “Step 2” and “identify those who do not” comprehend the Constitution and “expose their lack of (intellectual) integrity.
Garchar and his ilk make America work
Tracey Garchar, a name that most people don't know. It is he and those like him that make America work. His early and quiet death remind us of how blessed we are to have such people. Wish Barb Golden and his successors the best.
We have much work to do to remove bad officers from police forces
When the jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd a sigh of relief was heard around the world. This was a huge step in the long process of changing the way our peace officers do their jobs.
Killings from 2013-20 by police officers, 98.3 percent have not been charged with a crime. The guilty verdict of Chauvin fell in the 1.7 percent of officers who were charged.
According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 264 police officers were killed in the line of duty in 2020, a 96 percent increase from the previous year. We honor their service.
That said, fatal police shootings in the United States are increasing. A total of 213 civilians have been shot, 30 of whom were Black in the first three months of 2021 compared to a total of 1,021 fatal police shootings in 2020. While the rate of fatal police shooing among Black Americans is higher than other ethnicity, White Americans are also included in the fatal shootings.
That leaves us with the task of weeding out the bad police officers who report to duty with the attitude, "who can they intimidate or even harm" compared to the good police officers who report to duty with the attitude to "help, serve and protect."
New York lawmakers both city and state, are proposing a bill banning disgraced police officers from other jurisdictions who left the job facing misconduct investigation or fired, described as "wandering officers" to be barred from serving in any jurisdiction in the state. That is a great first step towards removing bad seeds in our nations police forces.
Testifying at the Chauvin trial were police captains and supervisors taking responsibility of holding a former police officer accountable for his actions. The best way to begin the process of getting the bad officers out is to start from the top with the leaders who have the authority to make departmental decisions.
Let’s not kid ourselves thinking this is a problem almost solved, it’s only the beginning of a long, long process of changing embedded police department regulations and cultures.
