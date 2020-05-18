Ample evidence that masks reduce infecting others
The eloquent observation regarding the Minnesota study and the wearing of a masks in public drives home my point of why people choose not to wear a mask. The one quote, taken from study that was printed was accurate, although two paragraphs later the medical study states that surgical masks have some utility in limiting the dispersal of the virus to another person, (per Reference 33). Of the many citations in the study, several others demonstrated reductions in the spread of infectious particles.
Multiple recent studies of the effectiveness of face covering validate this finding with carefully constructed (some homemade) face coverings.
Wearing a mask is no guarantee of being protected outside of the standard, recommended procedures, but one can reduce infecting others by wearing a face mask in public, preferably a surgical mask if you can find one, because, once again, one person in four who is contagious has no symptoms and would be infecting others. That is what contact tracing is all about.
WES SUTTERLIN
Grand Junction
Graduating seniors deserve better than a 'drive-by' ceremony
It is totally disgusting and disrespectful to the students of District 51, parents as well as the community, the way they were informed of graduation. Drive by.....seriously?
The parents were not notified. They found out via the newspaper.
Not only were our students cheated out of their best year, now they are faced with a drive by. No praise, no cheers, no family.
I wonder if the ones on the board are so old they forgot how important this step in their life was.
Very disappointed.
BOBBYE HORTON-HUDDLESTON
Grand Junction
Voter for constitutional obedience — support Boebert
Does anyone else out there get sick and tired of the election year lies of incumbent politicians by both major parties in the far off distant land of Washington DC?
For the past four decades I’ve compared what they say to how they voted constitutionally; you know, the Constitution they swore an oath to “serve and defend against enemies foreign and domestic”? The historical, objective votes do not lie, as can be found at https://www.thenewamerican.com/freedom-index When you enter “Scott Tipton” you’ll find that his constitutional votes have steadily declined over the past nine years in office starting in 2011: 80%, 68%, 56%, 57%, 66%(2019). The really cool thing about the website is that you will learn WHY the votes are right or wrong for our once strong nation. When I took the Army’s oath to serve the Constitution, they didn’t give me an option to defend less than 100%, nor my son who is serving now. How serious should the oath to the Constitution be taken before the USA is on its deathbed like Greece and Venezuela? I certainly hope that all of the politicians listed on the website respect their wedding vows better than their wayward votes against the Constitution! Check it out; a huge percentage of the politicians are 20% or less, meaning they spend more time with their mistress (Marxism), than they do with their spouse (Constitution)!
We already have US Constitutional term limits every election depending on the office; 2, 4, or 6 years before they have to face the electors again. The challenge is that we need more educated, freedom-loving voters to elect Constitutionally obedient candidates. Tipton’s time has come to step down and allow Lauren Boebert the chance to turn our Republic around constitutionally by making the states strong again. She deserves the chance to represent Colorado in the US House and if she can’t hit the 100% mark constitutionally, then you get to decide in two years if her term is up. Vote for Lauren Boebert when the ballots are mailed in early June.
JERRY LAW
US Army, retired
Glenwood Springs
Ray Scott is the clear choice for Mesa County commissioner
What do all of us in Mesa County expect for our future going forward due to the COVID-19 Pandemic? The economic impact for our state and county will see a shortfall of millions of dollars. With this in mind, this June we will be voting in the primary elections putting forth a candidate for County Commissioner District 1 for the November 2020 elections.
State Sen. Ray Scott has the experience that Mesa County needs, we cannot afford otherwise. Sen. Scott has been representing Mesa County since 2011. He is a Western Slope native, a business owner in the construction and energy industry, a man of faith and a family man. Sen. Ray Scott knows the importance of investing in our community and strongly supports youth sports including ice hockey, soccer, youth football and all other youth programs in Mesa County.
His relationships with both federal and state legislatures will also become a resource needed as we move forward. He has been on several committees such as energy, agriculture and natural resources, transportation and much more. He has also served as the assistant majority leader in the state Senate which demonstrates his ability to lead. He knows how to compromise as he has had to do on many occasions as a state representative and state senator. We need a leader that knows the value of working together as a team as a county commissioner and also with the elected officials on our City Council boards. This experience and knowledge of working together is what we are going to need as our county recovers.
Ray Scott will be handling the state budget shortfall over the next few weeks and will be challenging any tax increase they may impose on the voters. We need that experience for county commissioner. He will have a better understanding of how to expand our resources, build and maintain our infrastructure and help businesses with tax cuts where he can and reducing fees where he can. With the crisis we are facing, Mr. Davis just does not have the knowledge or background to lead us forward.
Ray Scott is the clear choice for Mesa County Commissioner District 1 as we need to elect the experience and strong voice that we are going to need for the road to recovery.
ROBBIE KOOS
Grand Junction
Why is Scott Tipton so eager to bail out Boulder?
Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse sponsored H.R. 6467 to provide $250 billion of federal bailout funds to local governments including his own town of Boulder, Colorado.
Never mind that Boulder hasn’t exhausted its rainy day fund, pushed a $17 “living wage” for its staff and spends $6 million a year of its city budget on climate initiatives; Boulder apparently needs ranchers in Craig and peach farmers in Palisade to bail ‘em out and Rep. Scott Tipton is all too eager to help make that happen.
As of today, 140 Democrats have joined on as co-sponsors of this bailout bill and only five Republicans. The very first Republican to do so was Congressman Scott Tipton. As far as I’m concerned, Boulder should be the last to ever receive a dime of federal bailout funds.
A more responsible approach would be to let the Democrats bring the bill to the floor and then offer amendments to make sure cost saving measures and rainy day funds are exhausted before asking for federal funds that the government doesn’t have and can’t afford.
I took some heat last December for criticizing Congressman Tipton when he voted for a 2,000-plus page, $1.4 trillion spending package in less than 24 hours after the bill was introduced. This was pre-coronavirus and at the height of a strong economy. Now he’s signing off on every stimulus package he can find, no questions asked. Colorado GOP Chairman Rep. Ken Buck continues to caution that we can’t sit idly by while America goes bankrupt. I agree.
If you want a truly conservative representative who will fight to send President Trump better bills, then I’m your candidate in the upcoming Republican June Primary for the U.S. House of Representatives.
LAUREN BOEBERT
Silt
Let's give credit where it's due
Like millions of Americans I am very glad to see businesses beginning to reopen after the government ordered shutdowns borne out of the fear and hype surrounding the potential COVID-19 outbreaks. And that is the reason for this letter. I would kindly ask that reporters and their parent organizations quit referring to the economic impact as being caused by the coronavirus or COVID-19.
For example, Charles Ashby’s front-page story about Colorado’s budget shortfall begins with, “Before the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed Colorado’s economy…”
The virus did not destroy our economy. That was the result of actions taken by state and regional government.
The virus did not selectively shut down state and local economies.
The virus did not pick winners and losers in deciding which businesses were essential and which were not.
All for a virus which as of CDC stats for May 12, account for an infection rate of 0.413% and deaths of 0.016% for the United States' 325,000,000 citizens and residents.
So, if we are going to report on the state of the cratered economy, be it local, state or nationally, let’s give credit where credit is due.
STEPHEN FULLERTON
Grand Junction
Wear a mask for people who want to live
In The Daily Sentinel, people write in comments that the government is not going to tell them what to do on the subject of wearing a face mask.
It looks like 30% of the people shopping in grocery stores haven't been wearing a mask. Some even look like they want to laugh at you because you have a mask on. This is a total lack of respect for the seriousness of the deadly illness and for people who believe the medical advice is being given to us.
These same people take young children with them. This a dark time that no one thought was coming. We still have food in the country. Some people have had their focus on theories of global warming and trying to keep people worried with that , along with whining about the president. This is an unknown poison and it should be taken as real. You can verify the results every day. Wear a mask to protect the people who want to live. There is no real workable cure. That's the best we have for now.
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction
Opinion page was better under Silbernagel
A recent letter writer and long-time subscriber wrote how after reading conservative articles and letters for years, she was glad to see the paper moving more to the center.
I have to tell you, my friend, I have been a subscriber for about 11 years and the paper has definitely moved left of center. When Bob Silbernagel was the lead editor, he was very consistent with putting an even number of letters representing both sides of an issue. Now 75-80% of the letters published are from those with Trump Derangement Syndrome. The national editorials are majority left and the articles now are almost exclusively from liberal media outlets (NYT, WaPo, AP, etc.) I can’t remember the last time I read a national article in the Sentinel that didn’t have a liberal slant to it.
So, rejoice! The paper has finally moved to more support your ideology. For now, I will continue to use the Sentinel to line my bird cage after I read the LOCAL news and hope that it will actually return to a more centrist publication.
GLENN MENARD
Grand Junction
The late Ray Phipps was part of an influential group of businessmen
Thanks to the Sentinel for the article on Mr. Raymond G. Phipps.
I was fortunate enough to be a part of Phipps Construction organization back in the late 70s and early 80s. I was acquainted with several of the major players in Grand Junction at that time. Ray, Chet, Sparkie, Herb, Harry, Fred, Bill, and many others.
These gentlemen were highly respected in Grand Junction, and quite successful. They were well respected because of their honestly, integrity, and ethics. I don’t know if they were successful because of the respect others had for them, or if they were respected because they were successful. It really doesn’t matter. It was my honor and privilege to have known these gentlemen in the business community. A person would be hard pressed to find a better role model than any one of these gentlemen. I thank them, and their families, for the compassion they shared with all those around them. Rest in peace, Ray Phipps.
TOM HENSHALL
Paonia
Mask-wearing is tribalism?
I took exception to the May 10 letter suggesting that those of us who choose to wear masks do so only to brandish our allegiance to “tribe.” Does the author believe the same to be true for those of us who cover our mouths when coughing in public? If caring about the health of community and restoring the economy is tribal, then color me tribal.
The author is correct in suggesting that the benefit of wearing cloth masks is not possible to assess based on current evidence. However, a major reason for the concern about masks is that: “Their use may result in those wearing the masks to relax other distancing efforts because they have a sense of protection.” The logical conclusion this author must reach is that social distancing must be vigorously enforced.
The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases writes: “Wearing a cloth face covering in public will help prevent an infected individual from spreading the virus, but may not protect an individual from getting infected.”
The Mayo Clinic writes: “So why weren't face masks recommended at the start of the pandemic? At that time, experts didn't yet know the extent to which people with COVID-19 could spread the virus before symptoms appeared… These discoveries led the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to do an about-face on face masks. The CDC updated its guidance to recommend widespread use of simple cloth face coverings to help prevent transmission of COVID-19 by people who have the virus but don't know it.”
The fact is that we do not know now, with certainty, what best practices to follow. What rational person would not choose to err on the side of safety?
DAVID MacALPINE
Grand Junction
Restaurants are supposed to take precautions
Just to shed some light on details of the requirement of face coverings in Mesa County restaurants and how this came about: Colorado's Safer At Home regulations still prohibit dinning-in at all restaurants. Mesa County, having less COVID-19 cases that any other county, applied for and received an exemption from some of the state's rules. The state said that they would approve Mesa County's Phase 1 exemption plan only with certain conditions attached. Some of the added requirements were basically as follows: "Additionally, customers looking to dine in at restaurants will have to wear cloth masks until they are seated, will be asked if they have been experiencing any symptoms and will be limited to six members of a single household at a table, according to the order." The County had no choice but to accept these terms or continue to only allow take-out and delivery service. The state made it clear that if these conditions, among others, were not met, then the exemptions would be rescinded. In other words, if many restaurants do not follow the safety and sanitation regulations then ALL Mesa County restaurants will be forced back into take-out only mode.
The health department is working on checking all restaurants for COVID-19 safety and sanitation practices. Many restaurants in Mesa county are ignoring the face mask regulation and so, one may presume, other safety and sanitation regulations. I won't dine in a restaurant that doesn't require face coverings until seated.
MARK SMITH
Grand Junction
Criminal activity surrounds the president
The following individuals, Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Roger Stone, and Michael Cohen have few things in common. All of them are associates of President Trump and all of them are in jail, or have been in jail.
Two other associates of the president, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have been indicted for campaign contribution violations. Lev and Igor worked with Rudy Giuliani to dig up dirt on the Bidens in the Ukraine. Rudy is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York. President Trump is an unindicted co-conspirator in relation to him and Michael Cohen paying Stormy Daniels hush money. The Mueller report contains 10 instances where President Trump possibly committed obstruction of justice. Over 450 former federal prosecutors signed onto a letter that said if Trump wasn’t president he would have been found guilty of obstruction of justice. It would appear safe to say that there has been a great deal of criminal activity happening around the president. It would also appear likely that President Trump has engaged in criminal behavior. At the very least he has associated with the people mentioned above who have engaged in criminal behavior. Presently Attorney General Barr is trying to have Michael Flynn’s conviction overturned. None of the career prosecutors who handled Flynn’s case signed that motion. Draw your own conclusions. Maybe Trump supporters should consider whether or not it’s a good idea to continue supporting someone who may be a criminal and what that would mean to our democracy.
ED GIBBONS
Cedaredge
Prepare for another barrage from deep state
Finally, after a long absence from the spotlight, ex-President Obama has come out with a statement. Like any other messages you hear from the Democratic Party and their buddies, the message had nothing to say about the safety and health of the American people, but instead just added to the pile of complaining and unfounded half-truths aimed at making President Trump look unworthy. Hindsight is always 20-20, in 2020.
Since the ex-"leader" is the second most important and gold card carrying member of the corrupt deep state, his message is supposed to carry much more weight than usual. As the investigation of what really went on during the Russian collusion probe gains momentum, the U.S. Attorney General is finding a truckload of lies and deception perpetrated by the Clinton and Obama cronies. This means that as the truth surfaces, the Democrat Politbureau is feeling the heat, and their constant barrage against anything right wing, will increase to another ridiculous level. Get ready for that. What the Democratic majority wasn't expecting is the stubborn adherence to the Constitution, and the basic common sense of, by, and for the American people.
I shudder to think how far into the dark tunnels of socialism we would be now, if Hillary and her schemes had been given a go ahead by voters last election.
TIM MENGER
Whitewater