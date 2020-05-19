Lockdowns are a form of tyranny
Truth is the first casualty in any conflict. So there is little hope this will be published. There is no safety in truth today.
What is the truth behind this COVID panic response? Some powerful public figures insist it is all about safety. Really?
I used to smoke. I remember when politicians in name of SAFETY wrote law requiring the tobacco companies agree to have every pack of smokes sold carry "The Surgeon Generals Warning" that smoking is hazardous to your health. Yet the current Surgeon General has affirmed "More people will die from smoking this year than from this virus."
The divisive and controversial "ordered lockdowns" are NOT about public safety. Those who favor lockdowns fear ending them too soon — it could cause a "second wave of viral infections more dangerous than the first." Well they do seem to keep those "locked down" safe (while locked down). That seems without debate. But I am so put together by God — that from my earliest childhood without exception every time I returned to public school I came down with a cold. When I was an Army medic and trained to help preserve the fighting strength by fighting infectious disease . Every time I got a new duty station I caught a cold. Truth told there is NO SAFE date to end lockdowns. Truth told this is NOT about public safety. Not about a viral infection. Publish the medical science that supports this Colorado response to COVID-19. I don't think it exists.
Yet we have at least two families NOW denied the food license required and are restrained from their small business because they defied the divisive "essential/non-essential tyranny. "A house divided against itself cannot stand." Truth told!
ROBERT BURKHOLDER
Fruita
Masks: a simple way to show you care
On a recent trip to City Market on 12th and Patterson I saw that all employees and most customers were wearing masks. We appreciate that. What disturbs me are the high numbers of "maskless" folks. I decided to personally inquire why some of these people were choosing not to . These are some of the responses, "I forgot and left mine at home," "God told me not to,' "My doctor told me they don't help," "Mind your own business" and a very cute young couple from CSU who probably think they are never going to die.
I explained to each of them that the reason I wear a mask is not to protect myself BUT to protect everyone else in the store, it seems the caring thing to do. I am aware that even though I am not ill and I may have no symptoms I still may have been exposed and can infect others. I do not want to sneeze on your squash, cough on your carrots or spritz droplets in your face.
Wearing a mask is not like storming the beaches of Normandy. It may be slightly uncomfortable but having been a surgical assistant for many years I know you'll get used to it and if your discomfort saves one life it will be worth it.
I think that many people do not fully understand the use of a mask. Perhaps we should do a better job of educating them. Although mask-wearing is not a rule in Mesa County it is a thoughtful courtesy. Maybe a polite and informative sign on City Market's door or on other establilshment's doors? There are a number of places to grocery shop in Mesa County. I prefer the safest ones. Maybe an occasional loudspeaker announcement? We are not out of the woods yet and Mesa County has been very fortunate. Lets keep it that way.
JOYCE LICKERS
Grand Junction
On Public Lands Day, LWCF deserves support
May 16th was Colorado Public Lands Day — offering a chance to take time to be thankful for our public lands and enjoy them if possible. As an avid angler and outdoor recreation enthusiast myself, I join many fellow Coloradans who believe access to beautiful places is part of what it means to live in this state. During these hard times, responsible outdoor recreation has provided people across Colorado with the opportunity to get out, boosting physical and mental health in the process.
Treasures located right here in our backyard such as the Colorado River / Ruby Canyon National Conservation Area and the Colorado National Monument, truly stand out, and the program that helped develop and secure these areas - the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) – also deserves our recognition and support. LWCF acquires land to protect habitat, watersheds, historic sites, and recreational areas. Additionally, LWCF provides funding that helps create local parks and trails. All of this helps ensure that our public lands are conserved, and without utilizing taxpayer dollars – LWCF relies on royalties from offshore oil and gas development.
Part of being thankful for LWCF and our public lands includes thanking those who aim to protect them. Our senators, Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet, are part of this group. They have both sponsored the Great American Outdoors Act, which will provide full and permanent funding for LWCF as well as funds for our parks maintenance backlog. They both deserve our thanks, and I truly hope Congressman Tipton will join them in supporting this proposal. What better way to celebrate Public Lands Day than to help support their future for generations to come?
Sincerely,
ELLIE M. PHIPPS
Vice President, Grand Valley Anglers
Trout Unlimited Chapter 319
Grand Junction
Candidate says she was simply commenting on policy recommendations
This is in response to Lois Dunn’s letter addressing mine.
I only signed my name to my letter which was against the Joint Budget Committee and Sen. Rankin’s recommendation to suspend the Homestead tax exemption and PERA direct distribution.
As Ms. Dunn has mentioned my campaign, I shall address it.
I announced my candidacy in December 2018, because Sen. Baumgardner was term-limited. Thereafter, Sen. Baumgardner resigned and then Sen. Rankin was appointed (receiving 6 of the 10 votes from the vacancy committee).
I wanted to, and was asked to, continue my campaign. At the April 11, 2020 Senate District 8 Assembly, I received 55.2 % of the vote to Senator Rankin’s 44.8%. The Assembly was represented by 139 delegates (134 voted).
Placing top line on the primary ballot, against an 8-year incumbent, is something I am very proud of. I am most appreciative for the support of delegates representing Jackson, Garfield, Grand, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt and Summit counties.
It will be an honor for me to serve and represent the counties of Senate District 8.
DEBRA IRVINE
Breckenridge
Where's the beef?
Apparently the progressives in Washington believe that the solution to saving and restoring the economy is to have us pay for an ice cream sundae topped with whipped cream and a couple of cherries on top for good measure. Maybe just a hamburger or two would be better!
L.W. HUNLEY
Grand Junction
Facts have a well-known liberal bias
Wednesday’s letter from Michael Higgins (“Sentinel more balanced? Local reader says no”) lends further credence to two familiar aphorisms: “reality has a well-known liberal bias” (Stephen Colbert, Apr. 29, 2006) and “Facts Have a Well-Known Liberal Bias” (Paul Krugman, NYT, Dec. 8, 2017, https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/08/opinion/facts-have-a-well-known-liberal-bias.html) — which necessarily imply that local Trumpsters must deny and/or distort both facts and reality to support their bizarre opinions.
Thus, Higgins factlessly opines that the AP is “an arm of the Democratic Party and a purveyor of ‘FAKE NEWS’”, while more informed and reputable media observers disagree. Indeed, as the Sentinel’s editors noted last year (“The quest to return to a ‘shared truth’”, May 5, 2019), Denver patent attorney Vanessa Otero’s Ad Fontes Media’s “Media Bias Chart” places the AP at its very pinnacle -- as the most neutral, balanced, and reliable source of factual reporting and opinion available in the American media today (https://www.adfontesmedia.com/static-mbc/?v=402f03a963ba).
Meanwhile, as the AP unbiasedly chronicles, Trump manages to “trash” himself every day – spouting falsehood-laced rhetoric and taking actions/inactions that evince his incompetence, ignorance, and mendacity. For example, last Tuesday’s AP politely titled report -- “Trump says everyone who wants can get test” -- could have been more aptly headlined “Trump again falsely claims everyone who wants can get test”, but wasn’t.
Likewise, Trump is proving Charlie Kerr’s critique of Ronald Reagan entirely correct (“Government isn’t the problem -- inept government is”, May 10) and that idolatry of Reagan merits mockery. Indeed, the arc of Republican-embraced “Reaganomics” has been to exacerbate economic inequality in the U.S., as captured by the fact that “trickle-down economics” boosted average C.E.O. pay from 20 times that of front-line workers in 1965 to 278 times today (The New Yorker, “The Greenwich Rebellion”, May 2020).
Moreover, contrary to Higgins’ scurrilous innuendo, Kerr “didn’t bring up the corruption and ineptness of the Obama regime” because President Obama epitomized competence and “the Obama administration may have been the least corrupt administration in recent history, despite eight years of Republican screeching about a series of non-scandals” (WaPo, “What the bogus IRS ‘scandal’ tells us about Republican corruption”, Oct. 5, 2017, https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/plum-line/wp/2017/10/05/what-the-bogus-irs-scandal-tells-us-about-republican-corruption/).
Finally, Higgins conveniently forgets that it was the Republican-controlled House “Tea Party” – not Democrats -- that orchestrated the 2013 government “shutdown” and Trump himself who did so in 2018-2019 – furloughing government employees.
Consequently, Trump must be repudiated by the Electoral College, not just the popular majority.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Nation's response to outbreaks has changed
Oh, my! Oh, my! Can you believe where we would be today if those “pandemic” solvers had existed 80 years ago? That was when we were having mumps, measles, whopping cough, chicken pox, small pox and polio. We had to have them and live through them! Fast forward to today. We 80-year-old persons would have no immune system to fight disease nor would we have had a robust, healthy system to pass on to our children.
If you are “as old as dirt” you’ll remember the mustard plasters and castor oil!!
Of course, we didn’t have designated “essential businesses.” All our businesses were essential!
Aren’t you lucky that you live during a time when “world government” is attempting to herd us all like a bunch of sheep?
Just my thoughts.
MARILYN HALL
Rifle
We put too much power in unelected officials
I was reading this morning’s Sentinel about the “Phase 2” plan and it struck me as to how much power we have allowed non-elected officials as it pertains to our lives and livelihoods. There is a person in this county called the Mesa County Public Health executive director who I assume is appointed by the commissioners. He is making decisions that affect the very livelihoods of our small-business owners with no input or appeal process for the voters. We elect the commissioners and therefore have recourse if they go tyrannical on us. We have no recourse on this director other than defiance of orders that are destroying our small businesses. When this is over, we, the voters, need to rethink how these decisions or made and how do we challenge destructive restrictions without cause.
According to the article, they are planning to require another piece of paper for small businesses to reopen. I’m not sure I understand how this permit will prevent this virus from spreading if it desires, but I’m sure there is a study somewhere that says it will.
Look, I’m not criticizing the health department staff. I’m criticizing "we the people" for apathetically approaching our local government and allowing these regulations to be administered within our community. We need to require our elected officials to place controls and appeals processes on these non-elected officials that will guarantee the local citizen has a voice and authority in making these decisions. Local politics need to be made local. Putting restrictions on people arbitrarily is a design for the same issues that ultimately created this country. Give people the guidelines and help them meet the standards, not dictate. People are not stupid, they just need guidance.
JAMES O'MALLEY
Grand Junction