Kent State students weren't the only ones to die that day
May 4 marks 50 years since the shootings of the students at Kent State protesting the Cambodian campaign. We remember and grieve over the names of the four students who lost their lives that day: Jeffrey Glenn Miller, age 20; Allison B. Krause, age 19: William Knox Schroeder, age19: Sandra Lee Scheuer, age 20.
Also in Washington, D.C. etched on the West Wall panel W11 of the Vietnam Memorial are 24 names of lives lost that day
- SGT-E5 Thomas Oliver Ahlberg, age 19
- SGT-E5 Dean L Aitken, age 20
- SGT-E5 James Gerald Anderson, age 23
- WO-W1 Dean Louis Bonneau, age 20
- PVT-E1 Ronald Chisolmm age 20
- 1LT–O2 Stephen Bradford Emery, age 23
- PFC-E3 Leon Garnett, age 19
- A1C-E3 James Fredrick Hopkins, age 20
- Maj-O4 George Ellery Hussey, age 35
- CWO–W2 Tommy L Kearsley, age 22
- SPC4-E4 Floyd Watsel Lamb, age 20
- CPL-E4 Armando Cervera Luna, age 20
- 1LT–O2 Karry Franklin Mattingly, age 27
- SGT–E5 Richard Walter Paquette, age 21
- CPL–E4 James Edward Rimmer, age 22
- SFC–E7 Theodore Irwin Roberts, age 35
- SSGT–E6 Albert Charles Smith, age 27
- SGT–E5 Rodney Alan Taylor, age 18
- PFC-E2 Eddie Gean Terrell, age 20
- SP4–E4 Robert Vincent Thompson, age 20
- SGT–E5 Wayne Louis Torsiello, age 20
- LCP –E3 Michael Anthony Vancosky, age 19
- PVT–E2 Larry Lance Watkins, age 22
- CAPT–O3 Douglas Nelson Winfrey, age 25.
We mourn the lost lives that day on both sides of the globe, young lives that never received the opportunity to fulfill their dreams, reach their full potential, or sing their song. That night their mothers cried over the loss of their precious child caused by a pointless war. Will we ever learn.
FRANK HAGEY
Palisade
Support Cody Davis for board of commissioners
Just want to let the people of Grand Junction know what an upstanding and reliable man with have running for Mesa County commissioner this year. I have known Cody Davis for many years and have watched him grow into a honest and hard-working individual. He was born and raised here, he knows the needs of our people in Mesa County. There are only a few individuals I would trust with the very important issues we have in our community and Cody is at the top of my list. He is truthful, intelligent, compassionate and easy to talk too. I know he would be an exceptional commissioner. He truly deserves your vote!
ROY KEARNS
Grand Junction
Rational discourse on health care off the rails as a result of changing terms
For quite a while I have been distressed by how many college graduates we are turning out who have never been taught basics and can’t tell if an argument is valid.
One of the main rules of rational discourse is: define the terms, make sure both sides agree, and stick to the definition. If you do have to change a definition (it happens) you are obligated to go back and modify or reject all your arguments and conclusions that were based on the original, now invalid definition.
John Hickenlooper starts a column with, “Health care is a right, not a privilege.” He then spends several column inches describing a right as something the government must provide for citizens who cannot afford it.
But, when he was mayor of Denver and governor of Colorado, neither government passed out free guns to all citizens who couldn’t afford one. I’m pretty sure the Constitution guarantees a right to bear arms and is silent on health care. I also have a right to publish a newspaper. When do I get my free printing press? So, when did his definition of “right” change and how fast will it change again when it’s politically convenient?
Liberals call this constant shifting of meanings a “Living Constitution.” To me it looks more like a dying one.
PAUL KELLY
Delta
Strongly held opinions are the privilege of a free society
During the past couple of months we’ve heard the phrase ”we’re all in this together" an awful lot, and it’s a nice outlook for this unknown phenomena.
What I’m seeing and hearing consistently in the media concerning wearing masks though, certainly does not reflect this view. Somehow suddenly this has become the one issue where whoever doesn’t fall in lockstep with those who favor it, are “selfish" at best, and not deserving of the same freedoms of those who are wearing them, such as even being allowed to enter a store in one of the worst scenarios.
Gone is the recognition that in the vast arena of information there ARE medical opinions saying that those who are healthy can, and should, begin to resume normal life activity. Those of us who have stayed home throughout, washed hands consistently, avoided those we love who are at risk, and yes, cared as much about others as about ourselves are now beginning that process, some of us minus the mask.
The “outrage" and over-the-top drama is uncalled for. If it were reversed, and those who were wearing masks were subjected to stares, ridicule, and public reprisals in the media, how would that be? Does that feel like we’re all in this together? As we navigate our way through this, can we recognize that no one is an expert, since it’s unprecedented, especially those of us in the general public. Strongly held opinions are the privilege of a free society, but they should never be used to silence dissenting ones.
Let’s have dignity with our self-expression, respect for others who are different, and recognition that right now NO ONE has ALL the answers. We are all trying to do our part, and surely there are no intentions of harm one to another. Research has shown that exposure to the bacteria and viruses present throughout daily life is far healthier than living isolated in a bubble. There is room for varied approaches to recovery. Let’s allow our neighbors that kindness and let the diversity of our outlooks flourish in our community.
JAY WHITEL
Grand Junction
Spanish Flu pandemic offers perspective for today
“Everyone was living in deadly fear because it was so quick, so sudden and so terrifying. The influenza destroyed the intimacy amongst people in those early days of the Twentieth Century.”... as quoted from a 1998 PBS American Experience documentary on the 1918 Spanish Flu. Take note:
In October of 1918, the deadliest month in our nation's history, two tenths of one percent of our population died from the influenza: 195,000. That would be equivalent to 662,000 today, or roughly the number of people killed in all of the Civil War — in one month. In November the numbers fell dramatically so that on November 11, 1918, the end of “The Great War” was anticlimactic, despite the celebrations. This coronavirus 2019 would have to kill an overall 1.7 million-plus people to exceed the 1918 record. The Spanish Flu killed more Americans than died in all American wars of the 20th century.
As soon as the dying stopped, the forgetting began and was even lost in our collective memory. The reason is, like any other trauma, it is unprecedented and has no place or relationship to anything in our otherwise daily lives. It began and ended as a mystery. It was thought to be a bacteria, but it was a virus. It couldn't be seen until years later after the invention of the electron microscope, and therefore up to that time was a nonentity. The Spanish Flu by then was a footnote in history.
We should count our blessings and be slow to blame because that will be the most effective way to treat future pandemics. In 1918 there weren't the resources to do research.
Today the Chinese have mapped the genome and there can be a virtual vaccine that can be proven in clinical trials to cut the market time. Hopefully American pharmaceuticals won't be too greedy.
Today we have the internet that keeps us in touch. All that was available in 1918 was the telephone. The one advantage that the 1918 virus had, was that it was concurrent with a world war... so the people were already in a “prepared” mode.
The last thing is that the Spanish Flu first showed up at Fort Riley, Kansas and was carried to the rest of the world by the military.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Character and fate intersect in the COVID-19 crisis
History will judge Donald J. Trump finally as a shambolic killer — of tens of thousands of Americans. His vanity and narcissism triggered two fatal decisions. First, to ignore direct, dire early warnings: the Pandemic Playbook of 2017; the Crimson Contagion scenario of 2019; the CIA reports last Nov-Dec; the many PDBs (briefings) in January; and last, of course, the Wuhan outbreak that month. He dismissed COVID-19 as a “hoax,” a “bad flu,” something that would “blow over” and be “down to zero” by Easter. That fatal failure lasted through the vital two months of January-February. Second, he refused to require through the Defense Production Act critical masks, tests, vents and PPE. Even now — four months later — the USA is woefully behind in testing/tracing.
The proof of his guilt rests on solid fact, that is, dead bodies. Here are the current deaths from countries which locked down early, ramped up production, and enforced testing, tracing and distancing: Taiwan 6, Singapore 12, Hong Kong 4, New Zealand 19, Australia 71, South Korea 252. South Korea’s first case was the same day as ours! The USA now has over 65,000 dead and 1.1 million cases. And 30 million without jobs. Trump can’t lie or spin his way around corpses. Just as he can’t erase his biggest lie — “Who could have ever seen this coming?” Those countries did. Fully warned, Trump did nothing except stop some flights from China, and the virus just flew in through the backdoor of Italy. Instead he strove to preserve his “perfect,” “great” TV image reflected in his narcissistic mirror. And so he abrogated leadership and instead held endless, self-promoting TV mini-rallies so he could blame others for his failures. And now he’s pressuring re-opening the country contrary to medical advice. In 1918 it was the second wave that killed so many millions.
We didn’t deserve out fate. Will we re-elect a character who is a liar and a fool?
DEKE HUYLER
Palisade
Double standard in Grand Junction does not help the community
In the last couple of weeks I have observed that employees of grocery stores and other essential services are now following a mandate to wear masks because of the coronavirus. This is primarily to protect customers but also themselves to a lesser degree. What I have also observed is that at least half of grocery store customers do not wear masks. It is a no-brainer that this action should be reciprocal: that a customer with a mask protects other customers AND the employees who are laying their lives on the line every day. It is also clear that some people do not feel the need for social distancing of 6 feet, despite every medical source advising this.
For those who feel that the “suggested mask” practice and social distancing do not apply to them, the rest of us should ask why. Why should some people who may not be sick, but could be asymptomatic, expose the rest of the population to a potentially serious illness? If you are young, if applies to you. If you are elderly and wear a mask, you still need to practice social distancing to ensure that people do not get sick, even if you feel you are healthy. Most people know all this.
The state of Maryland now requires all customers entering a grocery store or other essential service to wear a mask. Breckenridge, Colorado has just posted signs outside City Market, requiring that customers wear masks. This is because some employees tested positive for the virus. Other areas of the country have strict requirements as well. If we pride ourselves on our low number of COVID-19 cases, the only way to keep cases low or-non-existent is to act responsibly. No one is infringing on your rights by asking that you care about your community. Only people who are incredibly selfish would endanger others’ lives. Let’s get rid of the double standard!
ELLEN MOORE
Grand Junction
Is city of Grand Junction still in a state of emergency?
Now that the state is opening back up to business and the stay-at-home requirement is being slowly and safely relaxed, isn't it time for the City Council to revoke the local state of emergency put in place on March 24?
The Sentinel reported that "the emergency declaration empowers Caton and staff to make certain policy changes for city government, like deferring certain fees, without prior council approval" and "as one of the first steps taken using emergency authority, Caton said neighborhood meetings would not be required for development applications and that "this was a decision made in the interest of public health to limit public gatherings."
With all the available interactive platforms like Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Team, Facetime, etc, which the schools have been using all along, it seems to me that a citywide state of emergency is no longer applicable. In fact, haven't some virtual City Council meetings taken place since March 24? If not, there's no better time than now to implement virtual interactive meetings so that the community is able to stay informed and participate in decison-making processes, especially as it pertains to developer issues.
TRACY BROWN
Grand Junction
We should learn from Germany’s energy program
While reading Emily Haggstrom’s opinion titled “Colorado must avoid Germany’s disastrous energy mistakes” published last Sunday, I grew curious of her dual claim that carbon emissions were not declining “as promised in Germany, yet … are happening right here…” My Google research verified both these claims, but much was missing.
Twenty years ago, Germans began the transformation of their sources of energy from primarily carbon-based to increasing sustainables (solar, wind, biomass), which national program has continued to present. Many political claims were made as and after the laws composing the German Renewable Energy Sources Act passed: some proved true, and some not during these past two decades.
Secondly, COVID-19 radically curbed our economy, thereby dramatically reducing carbon emissions, including in Germany and the U.S.A. It is anticipated that these reductions, resulting in refreshingly breathable air, shall long continue. The U.S.A. is reputedly the second largest source of carbon emissions in the world.
Ms. Haggstrom complained that, despite Germany’s tremendous financial investments in this program, its “renewables are only meeting 35% of the country’s power needs.” Again, true: but I also learned that for the first half of 2019, renewables produced more energy for them than coal and nuclear combined, with “gas” providing the remaining 9.3%.
I doubt that Colorado or any other state, or even our federal government shall enact a carbon copy of Germany’s model. Yet, by my research, I came to understand and respect those people in that country, who opened their arms to the immigrants and to this incredible program, agreeing to pay the price to transform their land and lifestyles. We can and must learn from them.
As with any revolution or renaissance, there are the naysayers and soothsayers, the prophets, dreamers, salesmen and deceivers, and the others who, well, think otherwise. Ms. Haggstrom errs by omission, by instilling and augmenting a xenophobic fear of a foreign model for sustainability, and by proposing no alternative, only that we stay the course.
But, of course, that course is never constant for long. We need to learn from Germany’s model, as well as others in Europe and elsewhere, not to dread and dismiss their experiments in living. For our children, that time of playing the game of Isolationist Ostrich has passed.
ROY K. FARBER
Grand Junction
Boebert is a principled congressional candidate for Colorado.
It is evident to this observer that we need more adherence to principles, not less in our elected representatives, especially when facing crises such as our current issue — the coronavirus pandemic. As new information becomes available, it is becoming increasingly clear that public authorities around the country have employed panic rather than principled thinking, and as a result we are now witnessing a nearly wrecked American economy for a disease that 99.99% of those who contract will survive.
Who might we turn to as a new voice in Congress that understands the need for principles rather than panic? I can find no better prospect than Lauren Boebert for Congress in Colorado. One look at her activities in the public sphere makes this abundantly clear. She unequivocally invoked the fundamental principle underlying our 2nd Amendment rights i.e., our right to defend ourselves, by publicly confronting Beto O’Rourke at a campaign rally in Aurora, Colorado over his disdain for that right. Principles matter to the American people as evidenced by the grassroots activity following Lauren’s action that galvanized resistance to O’Rourke and within weeks of their confrontation sent the unprincipled O’Rourke to the political sidelines.
Lauren also acted to repeal the National Popular Vote (NPV) as the second largest signature gatherer in the petition to repeal NPV — thereby preventing voters in Colorado from having their presidential votes negated by more populous states. That action stemmed from her clear understanding of the Constitution and the rationale behind the creation of the Electoral College. Taking the moral high ground on principle and then acting to secure our fundamental rights is something that all-too-few public figures do — and is why we need Lauren Boebert in Congress.
Americans are hungry for someone to speak about and uphold principles. Lauren Boebert has proven that she is someone who does exactly that by standing up for the principle of our right to live freely, the foundation of America. I urge Coloradans to support Lauren Boebert’s much-needed candidacy for Congress as a step toward bringing someone of high principles into Congress.
MIKE GEMMELL
Albuquerque, NM
(Mike Gemmell, founder and president, Restore Our American Republic, LLC is a longtime resident of Colorado who recently relocated to New Mexico, and retains strong personal and professional ties to Colorado.)