There's a great story in community's exceptional response to virus
Most often buried beneath the daily horrible stories, facts and opinions related to COVID-19, we do, on occasion, learn about exceptional actions taken by individuals, groups and/or businesses that exhibit the capability, generosity and thoughtfulness that are at the core of America's soul. Not to be overlooked, we have a great "feel good" story here in Mesa County that people might reflect upon and find comfort.
Hospitals in the valley — St. Mary's, Community, Colorado Canyons/Family Health West and the VA — stepped up for all of us. Looking behind the obvious, one sees incredible cooperation and integration of these four medical facilities designed to optimize limited resources in totally uncharted waters in order to provide the highest level of medical care. Such cooperation has not always been the case. Coming together to serve us, our hospitals have done it right. This invaluable element has helped guide the responsible actions of our community, thus enabling our partial "early release."
Mesa County Public Health has been clear, concise and consistent in its messaging — a welcome departture from the often misleading and contradictory daily national TV "shows." The outstanding efforts of the chamber, City Council and, most recently, the Mesa County commissioners, in response to this pandemic, must also be applauded. It is clear that this valley truly is "someplace special." The ravages of this virus are far from over, here and everywhere, but we can take comfort in knowing that the right people in our community are doing their very best to try to minimize its impact. Now this is a story! We are truly very fortunate.
JOSEPH E. BREMAN
Grand Junction
We can protect ourselves without government interference
Does anyone join me in being amazed at all the reactions to the virus? There are some folks who want to carefully reopen our communities in an effort to save our livelihoods. There are some folks that don’t want to reopen our communities for another year and a half. There are some folks that never want to reopen our communities. By any means, there is a lot of confusion and misinformation about this virus strain.
I’m not proposing that we ignore the danger of this very contagious and deadly virus, but destroying our entire livelihood to prevent a virus seems a little drastic. The media has been very successful at hyping up the population to levels even more fanatical than the Y2K panic of 20 years ago.
Here’s the bottom line. The government needs to give us the information we need to take our own actions to protect our family and selves. The information should be in the form of guidelines for everyone to follow. We don’t need unenforceable regulations that only confuse the issues. We don’t need our entire economy destroyed so we will have nothing to return to anyway. We are not stupid and can do what is necessary to protect ourselves without government interference. If you feel comfortable going out to stores then go. It seems that its OK to go to the grocery store, but not to the voting polls.
The best recommendations from our government experts include “social distancing” and washing your hands. As simple as that sounds, it makes the most sense. Stay away from others, except your own family of course, and be clean. Pretty much what we are told every year about the flu. Maybe I’m naive to believe Americans are smart enough to protect themselves from this virus without destroying their world at the same time.
JAMES O'MALLEY
Grand Junction
Which country really has highest patient count?
I suppose Glenn Whitaker (letter published April 29) also finds it "beyond dispute" that the reported total COVID-19 cases in China are 83,940 with 4,673 deaths when it has also been reported (March 28 when the reported death toll in China was 3,300) that just one mortuary in Wuhan took delivery of ,5000 urns. That’s one mortuary in a city of more than 8,360,000. One mortuary in a nation of 1,300,000,000. Sorry Glenn, I cannot help but dispute your statement, “It is beyond dispute that the U.S. has a higher patient count and death count than any other country in the world.”
TOM HOWE
Grand Junction
COVID-19 infections still a small percentage of population
According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are very distinct differences between an outbreak, epidemic, and pandemic.
The CDC explains that an outbreak is an increase in cases of a disease above what’s normally expected in a certain area. The increase is often sudden.
An epidemic is much like an outbreak, but for people within a larger region.
The two terms differ only in degree.
A PANDEMIC is an epidemic that’s spread over several countries or continents and affects a large percent of the population .
We finally achieved over 1 million "infections" (mostly by fudging the numbers and blaming the disease du jour on COVID-19.
One million infections in a population of 330 million.
10% is 33 million
1% is 3.3 million.
1 million is 0.33%
NOT a "large percentage" of the population!
ANDREW DICKEY
Jasper, Georgia
Get ready for more Trumpian lies
Marc Thiessen’s Friday column (“Once the campaign resumes, the virus might not be such a winner for Biden”) spins a contorted pretzel of revisionist history and outright falsehoods to bolster quackadoodle Trump’s re-election prospects by blaming others for his obvious incompetence.
First, while “the Obama-Biden administration depleted the Strategic National Stockpile of masks, gowns and respirators” in its clearly more competent (12,469 versus 64,000- plus deaths) response to the 2009 swine flu pandemic (which arose while they were also coping with the “Bush-Cheney” recession and two inherited wars), Thiessen evades the fact that their efforts to replenish the stockpile were stymied by “Tea Party” Republicans in Congress (ProPublica, “How Tea Party Budget Battles Left the National Emergency Medical Stockpile Unprepared for Coronavirus”, Apr. 3, https://www.propublica.org/article/us-emergency-medical-stockpile-funding-unprepared-coronavirus).
Second, while the CDC “launched an initiative” in 2008 to design, develop, manufacture, and stockpile 40,000 smaller, portable, and cheaper ($3,000 each) ventilators, Thiessen conveniently forgets that the contract Obama’s CDC signed in 2010 produced working prototypes in 2011 and was proceeding to fulfillment until May 2012, when the small manufacturer fell victim to a corporate takeover by the purveyor of the older and larger $10,000 ventilators (NYT, “The U.S. Tried to Build a New Fleet of Ventilators. The Mission Failed”, Mar. 29, https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/29/business/coronavirus-us-ventilator-shortage.html).
Third, Trump was neither “forced to rush production of critical supplies” nor suddenly “found that our supply chains had all moved overseas.” Rather, on Jan. 13, 2017, outgoing Obama staff briefed 30 of Trump’s senior incoming officials on all these issues (Politico, “Before Trump’s inauguration, a warning: ‘The worst influenza pandemic since 1918’”, Mar. 16, https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/16/trump-inauguration-warning-scenario-pandemic-132797; The Hill, "Obama officials walked Trump aides through global pandemic exercise in 2017”, Mar. 17, https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/488069-obama-officials-walked-trump-aides-through-global-pandemic-exercise-in-2017; Business Insider, “In 2017, Obama officials briefed Trump's team on dealing with a pandemic like the coronavirus. One Cabinet member reportedly fell asleep, and others didn't want to be there, Mar. 17, https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-appointees-trained-pandemic-response-in-2016-2020-3).
Fourth, Trump thus had three years to replenish the Strategic National Stockpile himself, but did nothing. Instead, Trump launched a senseless trade war with China that disrupted supply chains, required a socialistic “bailout” of American farmers, has yet to be “easily won,” and which “the Obama-Biden negotiated TPC” would likely have avoided entirely.
Thus, Thiessen contends that Trump can win re-election merely by telling more lies about his ineffectual travel “bans”, etc. (FactCheck.Org, “The Facts on Trump’s Travel Restrictions”, Mar. 6, https://www.factcheck.org/2020/03/the-facts-on-trumps-travel-restrictions/).
Good luck with that.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction