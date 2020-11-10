May Biden not be encumbered as Trump was
I'm happy America has elected a new president. In my experience, all new presidents have taken the job with a good heart; to do good for America. All presidents in the past have been left alone to do their job as they see fit. They didn't have to be distracted from Day 1 by the losing party on daily basis with accusations of every kind and just being microsifted over and over. In the past the president-elect's past and other things were known well enough before he got nominated that, once elected, he could be left alone to do his work. Some past presidents have done good things; others didn't want to stir the pot and just gave money away to keep things quiet until they left office
Joe Biden has been around the block and he knows how things work. He's pretty old and he got his wish to be president. The rest might not be that important to him at his age. One thing America does not need is to take up some other country style of living and lose our freedoms. The government cannot support people hand and foot who will not work for a living and stay prosperous.
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction
Calls for unity are hypocritical
Isn’t it marvelous! The Democrats are now calling for unity and for everyone working together for the good of our country. Yet, over the last four years they and the media have done nothing for unity but have fought President Trump every step of the way. Such hypocrisy and double standards!
However, in spite of my disappointment in our politicians and the media, as a Christian I will pray for Mr. Biden as I did for Mr. Trump, in that he will work for what is best for AMERICA and ALL her people.
GARY REEDER
Grand Junction
Patriots don't accept election results as final
The Democrats and their complicit media, including FOX News now, are manipulating the minds of the public by calling Joe Biden the "president-elect." He has NOT been elected yet! And, God willing, he will not be. We patriots believe the courts will overturn the false award given to Biden.
RICHARD HOPKINS
Grand Junction
How easy the American people are misled
“Democratic amnesia” is a term that works for Democrats and against Trump. If it can happen to one side, it could happen to the other, but it's a Democratic Party thing today. Talk to anyone who watches mainstream media and they are uninformed: Trump is causing the riots. The police are fascists. Trump is a Russian puppet. China is our economic friend. Etc. No wonder Biden got so many votes. It's hate by proxy.
Remember Radio Free Europe back in the Cold War days? It was meant to penetrate Soviet propaganda and give not only alternative views, but the truth. On the flip-side, Russian TV is a streaming service, but is not popular or well known, besides, its news does not cross-over, primarily because it's third party sourced. Fox News is on the street, direct reporting. If news breaks left or right, Fox News is there. Unfortunately, Fox has to counter what lies, misinformation, and omissions mainstream media propagates and is smeared for the report. How easy the American people are misled.
Mainstream media is also banking on its credibility internationally. The only way this junk reporting can continue is by authoritarian rule, like the Soviets, and National Socialists and fascists before. Authoritarian rule is king.
The possible removal of Trump would be a “bloodless coup” via an opaque election. This is not American and sets bad precedent. End it with accountability and light and reforms. It's the thing to do for our grandchildren. They won't forget.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
New Biden administration has a difficult road ahead
FINALLY.
After so many days waiting for election results, we finally have a majority popular vote and electoral college vote in favor of our 46th president-elect, Joseph Biden and his vice president-elect, Kamilla Harris.
I must say that the past four years have been very worrisome for me observing what appeared to be a movement in the direction of an authoritarian form of government.
What joy to see people celebrating in the streets of our major cities. Exuberant young people who understand the significance of the outcome. It is their future they are celebrating.
LOOKING FORWARD.
We must all understand the difficult road ahead for President Biden and Vice President Harris. They have set for themselves a difficult agenda that will require the support of all of us if it is to be achieved. It must be achieved, not only for this country but also for the world which has in the past always looked to this country for leadership.
I am proud to be a citizen of The Great American Republic, the USA, so joyously celebrated today, and optimistic once again for the future of our country and the world.
ROBERT A. TALLARICO
Grand Junction