GOP is impugning poll workers
Stop The Madness! Shame on the Republican Party for impugning the reputations of hundreds of thousands of hard-working and bipartisan volunteers counting votes across the nation. By supporting the unfounded claims of a desperate Trump Campaign alleging voter fraud and rigged elections, the Republican Party has changed from the Grand Old Party to the Grand Conspiracy Party. I think it is time for the party to file for divorce from their Leader and embrace their former love, the Country. Less than half of the country voted to keep the president, but more than half voted in the president-elect. If this is an accepted practice following the presidential election, denial of the results, we will never survive as a republic. Remember the name of the party? Spoiler alert: it is the Republican Party. Some of my best friends are Republicans.
RICHARD MASON
Grand Junction
Arithmetic is not fake facts
Tuesday’s letter from Hotchkiss’s Larry Head — “How can media declare winner when many votes left to count?” – aptly illustrates the ignorance that pervades the 71 million Americans who voted to re-elect “Loser-in-Chief” Trump despite his dismal record.
The reason that the AP – objectively rated as the least biased and most reliable news source (https://www.adfontesmedia.com/interactive-media-bias-chart-2/) – and Decision Desk HQ could predict the outcome of the presidential election with almost 8.5 million votes still uncounted is that our president is not elected based on the national popular vote. How can Head not know that?
Moreover, even if the president were elected by national popular vote, the known facts – particularly including where the uncounted votes were coming from – would still allow those informed sources to accurately predict the outcome. For example, if the bulk of those uncounted votes were coming from California – the most populated “Blue State” – it would be reasonable to conclude that Trump could not win enough of those votes to surmount the 4.4 million lead that Biden enjoyed “as of 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.“
Indeed, mathematically, Trump would have had to get 76 percent of the remaining 8.5 million votes to overcome his 4.4 million deficit – but was getting only 48.5 percent nationally and only 33.3 percent in California. Arithmetic is not “fake facts”.
However, as Larry should have known from 2016, our president is elected by the Electoral College, based on the state-by-state popular vote and subject to those same arithmetic calculations applied to each state. Consequently, Arizona and Pennsylvania were called for Biden because the uncounted ballots there were known to be coming from heavily Democratic areas; while in Georgia and Arizona, yesterday Trump still had a slim chance to catch up.
Similarly revealing is Tuesday’s letter from Montrose’s Bob Strong (“Navy veteran feels service was in vain after election results”). The Navy in which Strong purportedly served 75 years ago was strictly segregated. Is that the “American Way of Life” that he served for “in vain”? Since then, “the torch has been passed” to new generations of Americans who also love their now racially diverse country – apparently, even more than Bob does.
That’s why today’s Navy is naming a future aircraft carrier for Doris Miller – the Black Mess Attendant who became a hero at Pearl Harbor, but died in battle two years later (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doris_Miller). Did Doris die in vain?
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Be kind in trying times
I would like to comment on the article written by Antonio Clark on Oct 25, 2020. It was spot on. Thank you, sir, for highlighting and giving insight to an extremely important issue. During this time, people are going through emotions that they hide until it is too late to recover. Reach out to each other. Maybe just a smile will help someone make it for another day.
VIOLA HOFFMAN
Grand Junction
Really Colorado?
On Nov. 3 voters had the opportunity with Proposition 115 to protect unborn children beginning at 22 weeks of pregnancy. But voters chose abortion over life allowing the unimaginable slaughter of our tiniest Coloradans. Many people still refuse to believe just how horribly bloody, gory and inhumane this process truly is. But when pro-life advocates have taken videos on their laptops to the streets and show the general public the actual footage of how a late term abortion is performed, many pro-choice advocates are shocked and horrified and end up changing their minds. Scientific research has shown that these tiny humans in the womb can actually feel pain just like you and me. Their cries may be silent within the walls of the womb and the abortion clinic, but their screams reach up and are heard by God in heaven who is a God of love and forgiveness, but also judgment. He will hold to account those individuals and a country who support and defend such a hideous holocaust.
If you are a proponent and defender of truth, please visit Live Action at liveaction.org
KEVIN KROPP
Paonia
Watch for the presumed political power of a Democratic presidency to emerge
If Joe Bidden is inaugurated President of the United States, within days we’re going to need a scorecard to keep track of abandoned federal investigations, cancelled grand juries and promises of pardons. Many of these legal pursuits will simply disappear as if they never existed. What we’ll see well-defined in Washington D.C. is what many of us have known all along: the presumed political power of a prophylactic, parenthetic (D) behind a name. Hold fast; it’s going to be quite a ride.
ALAN METCALFE
Delta
Jimmy Carter is watching
Newspapers across the country where winning majorities might celebrate, or in the case of Biden supporters, losing minorities might riot, have had a fine line to walk for of fear for what that electorate might do. It ain't over til it's over.
Businesses in vulnerable areas, please do not take down the plywood protecting your store-fronts. Leave “BLM” spray-painted logos in hopes that the Biden side will spare you if he loses.
Even though 64% of the Western Slope of Colorado vote was cast for Trump, the returns have not been published as of Sunday, despite knowing on Wednesday. Obviously, Antifa outsiders would have to cross state lines to suppress a celebration. Keep cool and carry on. The bottom line is, we want every legal vote to count, no matter who wins.
If it's the last thing he does as president, Trump's greatest accomplishment, besides awakening us to reevaluate America's role in the world, would be to legitimize the new way of virtual voting and see that this election and future elections fairly represent updated, verifiable voter rolls for votes to be fairly counted. Jimmy Carter is watching.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Enough with the plastic cups to spell out messages
Why do local schools (talkin' to you Pomona and Redlands Middle School) persist in using plastic cups to spell out messages on fences? Those cups do not recycle; they go to the landfill. We have enough plastic waste in the world without encouraging students to create more. If they have to make messages, use paper cups. I really hope I never see a plastic message celebrating Earth Day!
JAN WEEKS
Grand Junction