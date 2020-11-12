Trump lost the election fair and square
It seems to me, if memory serves me right, that basically the country as a whole accepted the election of Donald J. Trump for president in 2016 without question. We on the left of center were not in the least bit happy, but we did not fight the issue. He lost by three million popular votes, but, following the Constitution of the United States, he was legally elected and subsequently inaugurated.
There were no lawsuits, no riots or protests, no obnoxious flag waving and name calling, no gun toting, just acceptance of the fact that he was the rightful leader of our nation. Based on the Constitution, we all have a right to vote for the person we want to see in the White House; we all have the right to speak out when we disagree; we all have the right to criticize and judge those in office without fear of retribution, whether it be local, state, or national entities. To seriously threaten innocent lives because one's candidate did not win is unacceptable.
Donald Trump has lost this election fair and square. Yes, it hasn't been certified and the electors have not voted, but one cannot deny the number of ballots that have been submitted for President-Elect Joe Biden. Try as his followers might to interfere with the outcome of this election, the voting process is sacrosanct in all states. Voting is our most precious right. Trump's cronies can look under every nook and cranny, and they will not find that fraud is rampant. It is virtually non-existent.
I served as a poll worker for about 45 years, the last 20 in Montrose County. I can verify beyond any doubt that everything done in Colorado, especially since we began using only mail-in ballots, is above board and 100% secure from fraudulent practices.
It is time for the country to get back to being the United States of America. Give Joe Biden a chance! His heart is in the right place. He truly wants to be the president for all of us, not just those who voted for him. He is a breath of fresh air; at least I am breathing easier these last few days.
HOLLY VON HELMS
Montrose
What competent governance can accomplish
Finally, Dave “Antifa is coming to burn down Mesa” Kearsley has written something worth reading (“The Constitution, the economy and Trump’s legacy are secure”).
Yes, respect for the Constitution, the successes of the Obama-Biden economy, the ACA, and at least a temporary reprieve from Trump’s ignoble legacy are more secure now that he’s been soundly defeated (whether he admits it or not).
Yes, “[m]any Americans are tired of identity politics.” Indeed, “Rust Belters” in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin apparently tired of Trump’s cynical “White identity politics” and rejected him by even greater margins than he’d won them in 2016.
Yes, Republicans may already be tired of the increasingly potent Black and Hispanic “identity politics” that fueled Democratic successes in Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.
While it is premature to rely too heavily on still preliminary exit-polling data, 2020’s unprecedented combination of an economic downturn in the midst of a pandemic may have contributed to some deviations from conventional expectations. Thus, Trump’s apparent gains among some minorities may be confined to the wealthier whose 401Ks enjoyed gains (World Socialist Web Site, “2020 election results explode the identity politics narrative”, Nov.6; https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/11/06/pers-n06.html).
Whether such anomalies “resulted in a more robust Republican Party” – which still relies on voter suppression (inciting even more intense back-pushing “identity politics”) and dirty tricks (NewYorker, “Is the Postal Service Being Manipulated to Help Trump Get Reëlected?”, Jul. 29; https://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-comment/is-the-postal-service-being-manipulated-to-help-trump-get-reelected) to perpetuate its minority power – remains to be seen.
The first test will be the two Georgia senate runoffs in January, followed undoubtedly by two years of revelations about Trump’s perfidies (with possible criminal indictments), and culminating in the 2022 midterms – which will likely be a referendum both on the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to contain the pandemic while sustaining the economy and on Republicans’ continuing obstructionism. By 2024, Trump will either be in jail or running for reelection (Marc Thiessen, “Trump can run and win in 2024; but first he needs to save Senate majority”, Nov. 11).
Yes, Democrats’ legislative efforts to rescind Trump’s gratuitous tax cuts and invest them in infrastructure and millions of Green Energy jobs will be stymied, just as Trump’s own multiple “Infrastructure Weeks” became a Washington joke, but Biden can use executive orders to de-escalate Trump’s trade wars and lead by an example far superior to Trump’s.
Yes, “COVID-19 undermined President Trump” by exposing his utter incompetence, but Biden-Harris will demonstrate what competent governance can accomplish – with or without Republicans’ cooperation.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Is school board concerned about kids?
The article about the Mesa County Valley School District 51 virtual meeting should have been published on the comics page. They had an “in-depth discussion” about COVID-19. Of course they held it as a virtual meeting — they did not want to get infected. But the children, well they can go to school and help pass the virus. And let’s not forget if a teacher even tests positive and has the symptoms, the powers that be want them to come back to in 10 days, not the 14 days suggested. Way to go and be a advocate for the children.
TOM DENNIS
Grand Junction
Hunsinger column hit the nail on the head
Amen to Phyllis Hunsinger. Her summation of the Republicans is on the mark. It's worth framing. We need strong parties working together.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Democracy undermined before our eyes
BANANA REPUBLIC OR A DEMOCRACY is the question I would like to pose. How often have we watched news reports of an elected official in "Third World Countries" decide to rule an election null and void when they have lost an election with utter dismay and wonder how it can happen? Now we are seeing a similar happening here in our country with President Trump casting doubt on an election, even before voting has occurred and even more so after the fact. The calls to his supporters to rise up against illegal voting practices, firing his secretary of defense and three Pentagon officials and replacing them with "yes" men should give us pause to wonder his intentions are at this time.
RICHARD POWELL
Grand Junction
Biden will address climate challenges
On Nov. 4, the U.S. officially withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord. On his first day in office, President-elect Joe Biden will rejoin the Paris Agreement, and begin his plan for a clean energy revolution and environmental justice.
The fate of our nation lies in our family, friends, students, workers, politicians, and people who are working toward a cleaner future for everyone. Through trapping heat in the atmosphere, carbon emissions threaten to intensify wildfires and intense storms, and severely degrade our environment. It's finally time for the U.S. to regain power and responsibility, and work towards the Biden plan for a clean energy revolution and environmental justice.
The Biden presidency will incentivize clean energy deployment, host a climate world summit, create clean economy jobs, and ensure that the U.S. achieves a 100% clean energy economy and reaches net zero emissions no later than 2050.
The environment is something we all have in common. It provides us with important necessities and transports us to beautiful landscapes and breathtaking scenery. State leaders, local officials, and Americans at the grassroots level are already working at the pace necessary to keep the planet from warming more than 1.5 degrees. But we also need our federal leaders to do their part. With the incoming Biden-Harris administration, we can ramp up the ambitions of major countries to reach their climate goals, and continue working towards environmental justice in the communities and environment that desperately need it.
ANNA YINGST
Boston, Massachussetts
President Trump needs a reality check
As if the presidential campaign were not stressful enough, we now have a situation in which the president refuses to accept the reality of an election loss.
From the beginning of his administration, Mr. Trump has lived in what can only be characterized as an "alternative reality." He started his administration by swearing, despite photographic evidence to the contrary, that his inauguration crowd was larger than President Obama’s. His advisers pointed out that the White House believed in “alternative facts".
He ignored the reality of the coronavirus and the result is 240,000 deaths and 10 million cases, more than any other country on Earth. He repeatedly told us that the virus was going away in the summer, that it would go away in the fall and that after the election, it would go away as if it were some political football that would disappear after the votes were counted. All of this despite the advice of his health experts that we were headed to a disastrous fall and winter. Instead of encouraging people to take steps to halt the spread of the virus like his experts advised, his reality has been that the virus is no worse than the flu and it will magically disappear.
He has ignored the reality of Russian interference in our election process despite the unanimous views of his own FBI and CIA that such interference occurred aimed at helping his 2016 election. Now, after thousands of mail-in votes have been counted in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Michigan, Wisconsin and elsewhere, all of them telling us that Joe Biden won the election, he continues with his version of alternative facts that somehow, he won.
Again, despite the fact that Biden’s vote margins are greater than his in these same states in 2016. We know in Colorado that mail-in votes are not fraudulent. It just so happened that voters for Biden preferred to avoid the risk of coronavirus by not voting in person. I read the letter from one of the Sentinel’s readers asking “since when does the media call elections?” The reality is that the media has called every election in this country for all of my 73 years, including Trump’s 2016 election. It’s time for the president and his supporters to accept the reality of this election. We need to start healing the divide in this country. We need to move forward with a coherent, science-based approach to the virus before it kills us all. We need for the president-elect to have access to national security information so that when Jan. 20 comes, we are not caught off-guard like we were on 9/11/2001. If the president can’t accept reality, we need for Republican leaders to step up and help him accept the facts as they exist, not his “alternative facts."
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
Virus is here and will continue spreading
I for one do not share the angst expressed by The Sentinel and some readers about the increasing spread of COVID-19. On the contrary, I believe the more rapidly this virus moves throughout the country, the sooner it will be gone. Widespread exposure confers widespread immunity and that is to our overall benefit.
Yes, I realize COVID can be deadly to some individuals but that is also true with cancer, heart disease, strokes and the flu. At age 74, I am by no means exempt from any of them. Most COVID deaths are the result of underlying medical conditions more than of the virus itself. The vast majority of those who have it recover fully and many do not even know they had been infected. No one knows how many COVID deaths would have occurred anyway.
It is apparent the virus will be with us a long time before the general public has access to any new vaccine. Between now and then, "bending the curve" is synonymous with "delaying the inevitable" by stretching the disease out over time. The virus is here and will continue spreading, government restrictions and vaccine development notwithstanding.
BILL MARVEL
Grand Junction