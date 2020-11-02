Concern over virus isn't a character flaw
The first reported death in the United States from COVID-19 was on February 6, 2020. Since then, 269 unimaginably tragic days have passed and the baleful microbe has claimed over 230,000 American lives. Dare to average that out and the calculator will cite that 855 people have died each day. To put that number in perspective, a filled-to-capacity Boeing 737 carries 189 passengers. If four crashed daily with no survivors, there would still be 99 fewer casualties than those attributed to the coronavirus. Even so, nobody would want to board a Boeing 737 because of the rational fear that they would be one of the unlucky ones. As a husband and a father, I am terrified of the coronavirus. That fear keeps a mask on my face and hand sanitizer in my pocket. And that fear has kept me away from my parents, isolated from friends, and drives me to support politicians who view the unpleasant emotion as a necessary motivator, not a character flaw.
ANDREW GINSBURG
Southport, Colorado
If all Dems aren't socialist, why don't more denounce socialist policies?
In regards to Tim Sarmo’s recent letter, “The choice is not between socialism and capitalism" ... Of course not Tim! The choice is between whether we, the American people, want to continue with the freedoms we have obviously taken for granted in our country and the far left that has aggressively and undeniably forced their way as the appointed leaders of the Democratic Party this election with their highly advertised socialistic campaign agenda.
While it is agreeable that not all Democrats are socialists, the socialistic ideals brought to our united republic by Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris (a self-proclaimed far-left ideologue), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and yes even Barack Obama, have all erupted from the Democratic Party! Furthermore, I have not seen any resistance, contrary declarations or opposition from within the Democratic Party to suggest that, as you stated, “all democrats are not socialists.” Biden has stated many times of his intentions for America. I am not interested in having my income taxes increased , the government to tell me who my doc should be, to force me to invest in socialist provisions like Medicare and Social Security. I am capable and more careful with my hard-earned dollars then the government would ever be! I mean, really, since they are running off the American’s people’s taxes, how can you even advertise “free” anything without being sued for false advertisement?
Understandably, any extreme positions are difficult to 100% align with. However, again I ask, where are the conservative Democrats who oppose socialized health care, free college tuition, the defunding of the police? Maybe this is the question you should be investigating further into? Most American people are tired of being told what is best for us by a country that is built, funded and run by American people. Where is our voice, our say? It really is that simple. Why would I willingly provide my income taxes to enforce the restrictions of my own personal choices, protect illegal aliens, and force me to pay into special interests? It is a simple, yet deep-rooted concept that brought our ancestors here in the first place! Freedom. Since we are not a democracy, but a republic, the power of this country needs to stay with the people. And that’s the way I plan on voting Tim.
RACHEL YOUNG
Grand Junction
DMB puts people above politics
Diane Mitsch Bush exudes a “let’s get it done” work ethic. The indefatigable candidate for Colorado’s sprawling 3rd U.S. Congressional District is smart, feisty and strong with a pinpoint focus on positive outcomes, party aside.
While Diane puts people above politics, her opponent Lauren Boebert is mired in boogeyman conspiracies and strident, narrow ideology.
Diane knows Colorado and is known as a bipartisan and effective advocate for action critical to our state's future. Her opponent has little to headline herself save a string of sketchy legal entanglements.
It’s not just that Ms. Boebert lacks the experience and education to fight for Colorado and our shared livelihoods. She’s formed her positions on the fly in one-sentence soundbites, showing little appreciation for the depth of the Western Slope’s real concerns – urban and rural.
Transportation, economic diversity, quality education, affordable health care, transportation, jobs, public lands, farming and ranching to say nothing of the complex world of water rights and scarcity. These are the arenas critical to our healthy future. Diane understands them well, honed from years of experience and community engagement, and she knows how to fight for them.
After nine years of lackluster representation, Colorado needs a champion in Congress who will hit the ground running, with the ability to work across the aisle and broad knowledge to effectively champion our state.
We don’t need more drama in Washington and divisiveness won’t get the job done. We need proven leadership and a mature voice that speaks for us all.
Vote Diane Mitsch Bush today!
ROBIN WATERS
Basalt
Here's to a peaceful transfer of power
We are so blessed to live in America and have the freedom to elect our leaders without fear. When the election is over we will have the president of the United States. Whether it is Biden or Trump, the sun will rise and set and people will continue with their routines. Whoever the nation has chosen, my husband and I will respect that leader as we have done in the past. We will not burn our flag, throw rocks at people or store windows, loot homes and establishments or vilify friends and neighbors who have chosen a leader who was not of our choice.
We urge everyone who is able to view the Amazon Prime selection of "Presidents, Politics and Prophecy" and possibly their angry and malicious hearts might see what the future for a president of America holds. In reality, not one of us is so powerful to make our future presidential selection after all!
CAROL VISCHER-LECHE
Orchard Mesa
The choice in this election is between our republic and authoritarianism
In Mr. Hoshiko's letter he asks "What type of government will rule this country?" Free market or socialism?" His choices given are both wrong. The choice is between our American republic or authoritarianism.
We are being warned constantly how wrong socialism is, yet our government, including Republicans, Democrats and the president have recently distributed $2 trillion to bail out, to a limited degree, people and small businesses in financial straits and, to a disproportionate degree, big businesses and fat cats. Incredibly another bailout of the same amount or more is being considered by both chambers with strong support and pressure from the president. His promise currently is that he will distribute these funds after the election. Is this just another way of buying votes?
In the same edition of the Sentinel on the front page is another story headlined "Unemployed to get $375 bonus check from state." This bonus is to be in addition to current unemployment insurance benefits.
So, in all humility I ask Mr. Hoshiko, "How exactly is free market and socialism defined?"
ROBERT TALLARICO
Grand Junction
No one deserves to get COVID-19
How dare Lynn Lickers wish this terrible disease on anyone. I refer to the opening statement in your letter on the commentary page on Friday, Oct. 30, "Mesa County gets what it deserves with the dramatic increase in COVID cases." I hope that none of your family or friends get this awful virus, wherever they are located in the United States. All of us get frustrated at the way the virus is being handled at some level, but to wish illness and possibly death on people is nasty and makes you look the fool you must be. I hope you do not get sick.
JUDI CULP
Delta
Reintroducing a bad idea
Hang in there with me, as I articulate, (trying to use the best decorum possible), regarding this, Dancing with Wolves, issue.
Is there a huge excess of stupidity in Colorado, of which I’m unaware?
Certainly, this must be the case. Reintroduction, is simply, repeating something that didn’t work so well, the first time.
As if rancher’s don’t have enough uncontrollable hardships, i.e. water, weather, feed, vaccinations, sick, injured, (both cattle, and caregiver), fences/containment/federal regulations/grazing rights/market value/machinery/ fuel/maintenance/insurance/branding/ veterinarians/water shares/breeding and pregnancy success to sustain a herd, (it’s amazing, how many cows are killed from lightning strikes). Ranchers' family items: 4-H, school, athletics, church worship, etc...However, this bunch already spends plenty of time with family. FARMERS AND RANCHERS often work as a multi-generational, systematic DNA-linked team. 10-14 hours each day...(yes, seven days a week, 365)!
Have you “wolf groupies“ EVER-EVER spent an entire day, much less a week, working along side a rancher? My guess is no.
If they’re getting $9 a pound, (on the hoof) they are still vastly underpaid!
Y’all couldn’t be sinister enough to advocate bringing back what is essentially, a terrorist, in a dog suit. Right?
Proposition 114 is a NO!
Remember when Lady Gaga wore a meat suit, at the Grammy’s?
Maybe? I’ll vote yes, on Prop 114, IF the proponents, (let’s say, 40 folks), put on a tenderloin teddy, and run through Yellowstone National Park, between now, and Tuesday. If, you return, (alive and unscathed), I’d love to personally reintroduce you to the tremendous state of Colorado.
JAN COZZA FRANCIS
Grand Junction
A society that harms some harms all
What type of government would we have if the president could serve indefinitely and had command over the legislature and judicial branch? What if that same president and his supporters did not have to win elections by popular vote? What if they could always win by suppressing the vote of their opponents or not counting full population in the census? They could insure their wins by having packed courts rule in their favor. They could gerrymander and use the Electoral College. It would be government by minority.
Naturally a government of and for the minority would favor one group of people over others. It would also tend to favor their religion and beliefs. The non-favored people would tend to lose their freedom of speech, right to assemble, freedom from unwarranted search, ability to protect themselves during questioning, and ability to be respected as a full citizen. They could be stopped and killed for minor offenses. They also would, naturally, be paid less and normally kept from higher paying jobs. As a result they would not have good health care or good access to healthy foods, education, and information. This goes on for generations.
Are we such a country? Is this a dream worthy of us? The old GOP with its values is gone. The Trump GOP is a cultist version of a minority party that openly does all of those things. Historically the subjugation of others acts like a cancer on society as it divides us into groups. It begets violence, hate, and oppression rotting society from within. A democracy that empowers all of its citizens and treats them the same allows for a country to prosper, grow and have fidelity to the government and each other. It values equality over privilege.
If we lose democracy, we poison our melting pot, poison our economy, poison our environment, and poison our future. How far is the autocratic-yearning minority willing to go? They are willing to disable the USPS so that ballots are slowed. They are willing for courts to change voting rules so that opposition ballots will not be counted. They are willing to change the rule of law that makes a democracy and instead use the law to attack political enemies. Let’s say no to autocracy, cultism, and neofascism. A society that harms some harms all.
HARRY McDONALD
Grand Junction