Trump's anti-socialism message resonates with some voters
The Cuban vote in south Florida indicates that people who have lived under communist rule don't want to return to being slaves of the state.
GARY MONTGOMERY
Grand Junction
Democrats a cult with no moral anchor
We are great followers. Without a compass, life has no meaning. We must follow a line of authority. Our leaders have feet of clay, metaphorically underscored by the destruction of statues of our ancestors. “Our ancestors were wrong, and held us, as we held our fellow citizens, down.”
Red Scare, 1619, Black Lives Matter, MeToo, are all meant to divide. How about a fist in the air, that is as automatic as a fascist salute? No coincidence that it belongs to “antifascists.” This time it's the leftist salute.
Edward R. Murrow shamed Joseph McCarthy for his communist witch hunt on moral grounds, noting that we cannot defend freedom abroad by deserting it at home. Joseph McCarthy's model fits under the category of Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and is followed up by those in the media who have no moral anchor, hence have formed by default, the new Church of Democrats, a cult that pays lip service to traditional religion from a bordello.
The Church of the Democrats has integrated the plantation. It will be enacted despite Hillary's failed attempt and daresay, after Joe Biden's win. “BLM,” not “God bless America” is the insurance slogan on post-election store-front plywood.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Inaccuracies pervade Sentinel's coverage of COVID deaths
While Wednesday’s startling headline – “County COVID deaths double” – will hopefully prompt some readers to take the accelerating spread of the coronavirus in our community more seriously, the Sentinel staff’s article contains factual inaccuracies.
First, “Deaths due to COVID-19 [did not] more than double in Mesa County on Monday,” only the Mesa County Department of Public Health’s “Dashboard”-reported death count “more than doubled” (from 6 to 12 and 16), while Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment has been counting and reporting 16 deaths since they occurred.
Thus, it was arguably misleading to seemingly imply that all six of those elderly women died over the preceding weekend, rather than report their actual dates of death.
Second, while the “Dashboard” was reporting only six deaths — “only those who died with COVID as the cause of death” — the CDPHE was following the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics’ “Guidance for Certifying Deaths Due to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19) (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvss/vsrg/vsrg03-508.pdf), while Mesa County was not. The more journalistically interesting question is “why not?”.
Third, presumably, someone made a choice as to which number to report and decided to deliberately understate the ongoing death rate in Mesa County – perhaps with the intent and/or effect of playing down the threat posed by COVID-19 to our community — but the “Sentinel Staff” didn’t bother to investigate or report who that might have been.
Fourth, while “[t]he county also now reports the total number of deaths for those who tested positive for COVID-19” (whether or not COVID-19 is identified as the “cause of death” on the death certificate), it remains unclear whether the reported death count includes non-Mesa County residents who died in local hospitals.
Meanwhile, the actual number of “excess deaths” nationwide is likely much higher than what is being officially reported (CDC, “Excess Deaths Associated with COVID-19, by Age and Race and Ethnicity — United States, January 26–October 3, 2020”, Oct. 23; https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6942e2.htm).
Finally, back on Sept. 23, the Sentinel published Rick Wagner’s column (“The Swedes got it right”), which questioned the efficacy of mask-wearing. Since then, the scientific evidence has continued to accumulate that mask-wearing — in addition to regular hand-washing and conscientious social distancing — remains the single most effective way to stem community spread ((Nature, “Face masks: what the data say”, Oct. 6; https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-02801-8). Therefore, the Sentinel should be setting the record straight on that issue as well.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction