This is a moment to be cherished
I do not want to say "I told you so," yet at the same time during this pandemic I have been sitting around staring at the walls and ceiling, watching TV programs I never watched before, (did not like most of them), emailing and texting my friends , and wondering when and if all this political division, and deaths from a virus will end.
So, today ended. The political division and misinformation will go away gradually, and I am not foolish enough to think it will be done over night. The advent of Q-Anon, white nationalists, also known as the Proud Boys, KKK, and Aryan Brotherhood, really concerned me for the last two years. I believe in freedom of speech, and racists do have a voice in our country whether we agree with that or not. It is what we have fought and died for since 1776, and at the same time Black Lives Matter movement, the death of George Floyd, the pandemic virus and how it affected us, all intersected and gave us a moment of pause. A pause just long enough to think about what we want as a nation, as Americans. Remember, we are a 50-50% nation politically, and have been for a long time, and it is what makes our democracy special. Even though I may not agree with Republicans or Democrats or independents, all the time, I do love my country and want what is best for all of us.
I read a very interesting article today that sometimes gets eclipsed by other news, and it said American Indians overwhelmingly voted for Joe Biden, and that makes me feel good,
The COVID-19 disease is coming back now in a bad way, and it is time to have a leader who believes in the scientists, the scientists who have no particular political leanings, but want to keep us from dying. A vaccine will come soon, and our economy will come roaring back by spring time.
We are living in a time of history. A moment to be cherished and remembered for a very long time.
Technology will guarantee the election results because of the hundreds of cameras, triple checking ballots, and allowing all those who voted to have their votes mean something.
God Bless America.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
Trump apologist's rant is just sour grapes
Thanks to Fred Stewart for once again (see: “Trump is offering a world reset on human relations”, Jan. 16, 2019; “Democrats are a religious sect”, Dec. 13, 2019) exposing the muddled musings of local lemmings who cling to Trumpism while branding Democrats as cultists (email letter, “Democrats a cult with no moral anchor”, Nov. 5, 2020).
First, Stewart’s application of “cult” to Democrats is oxymoronic because — by definition — a “cult” entails “misplaced or excessive admiration for a particular person or thing” and obviously applies to Trumpublicans, while Democrats’ “admiration” for and embrace of the “moral anchors” in the Declaration of Independence, our Constitution and Preamble, and the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments are neither “misplaced” nor “excessive.”
Second, Stewart was seeing himself in a mirror when he opined that “We [Trumpublicans] are great followers. Without a compass, . . . . We must follow a line of authority” – even when neither he nor Trump offer any “moral compass” whatsoever and (as with Jim Jones and David Karesh) “following their line” leads inexorably to self-destruction.
Third, GOP “leaders” (arguably excepting John McCain and Mitt Romney) have been baring their “feet of clay” for four years. Perhaps Romney will show true patriotism by declaring himself an independent and caucusing with Democrats to deprive obstructionist Mitch McConnell of his Senate majority and thereby give a Biden-Harris administration a fair chance to “right the ship.”
Fourth, in admitting that most Republican “leaders have feet of clay, metaphorically underscored by [their failure to prevent] the destruction of statues of our ancestors,” Fred conveniently forgets that those ancestors were traitors who sought to destroy the Union — just as Trump seeks to rhetorically destroy the foundations of our democratic republic — while the majority of Americans (and present-day Democrats) have no such ancestors.
Fifth, Stewart’s contrived association of “1619, Black Lives Matter, [and] MeToo” with the “Red Scare” and McCarthyism proves more than he intended. While the former are movements intended to expose and protest racial/gender injustices, the latter were both Republican-led efforts to besmirch their fellow Americans with spurious accusations of “communism” — just as present-day Trumpublicans fear-monger about “socialism." But, true patriots rejected McCarthy for having “no sense of decency”; now, so too Trump.
Finally, Stewart’s sanctimonious rants about “traditional religion” and “integrating the plantation” are simply sore loser sour grapes. Jesus welcomed prostitutes too (John 8:6-11; Luke 7:38-44).
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Boebert just hit the jackpot
I dearly love living in the 3rd Congressional District and the great people I have come to know since moving here nearly 20 years ago. So, I was surprised that the voters of this district passed over an experienced candidate and are instead sending an inexperienced, uneducated young woman to represent us in Washington.
For Lauren Boebert this is like winning the lottery. She will finally have the money to pay her back taxes. In one, two-year term her salary plus expense allowance (average) will amount to $2.88 million. If she serves five years, she will have a life-time retirement package. That is a helluva compensation package for somebody who, I expect, will vote no on bills like health care that benefit CD3 residents and who will be the darling of oil and gas lobbyists. Since the U.S. House of Representatives retained a Democratic majority, Ms. Boebert won’t really be expected to do any work at all. Just like Scott Tipton.
At least she’ll be a harmless, if ineffective, warm body.
DICK GILMORE
Delta
Support those who need help
No matter our politics, we can always warm our hearts by helping each other and our community. Our homeless families have increased by a third in the pandemic, including a family who just lost every scrap of their belongings when their house burned down. Most needed: sturdy socks (which can double as gloves), insulated jackets & coats, and warm clothes, hats and gloves/mittens for men, women, and children. Food. Can openers. Sleeping bags. Tents. For kids, books and graphic novels.
Drop these off for G.J. Mutual Aid at the UUCGV Church, 536 Ouray Avenue (257-0772), which hosts G.J. Mutual Aid open giving of food and other necessities every Tuesday; Out West books, 533 Main St., also collecting for G.J. Mutual Aid. Or G.V. Catholic Outreach, 245 S. 1st St. Or another church or organization you know. It's going to be a long winter. Please help, and thank you.
SANDRA DORR
Grand Junction
Be a good neighbor; go vegan to combat climate change
People were advised to flee – don't even take time to grab belongings you treasure – in the worst wildfires Coloradans have suffered. Heroes fight the infernos and others donate to help those who lost their homes, but we need to do more. Today is our chance to move toward preventing next year's disasters.
Eating more plant-based food is one of the easiest ways to significantly cut greenhouse gases fueling the drought and unprecedented wildfires. Swapping dairy, eggs and meat for plant-based alternatives can cut greenhouse gas emissions from food in half. Make a difference. Let's beat wildfires while there's something of beautiful Colorado left to save. Be a good neighbor.
DEIDRA SMITH
Loveland
Proposition 113 supporters took away Coloradans' voice for presidency
I had always been told by my parents and grandparents that my vote counted. I have been voting since I was old enough to and that is quite a while as I am a Vietnam vet. However, this year Colorado has taken my right to vote for the highest office in the land, the president, from me with Prop 113. Colorado need not even bother putting the presidential candidates on the ballot since from now on that vote only belongs to the large cities such as New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. It does not matter what party you belong to; you no longer have a vote for president. The Electoral College was set up for that exact reason so that people in smaller states would have a voice in the presidential election and it would not be carried by the large cities. Many times in my life I have not been happy with the outcome of elections but until now I always had a chance to vote for the president. That has been taken away with Prop 113. Those who favor the popular vote simply do not understand the wisdom of the Electoral College. Now no matter what party you belong to in Colorado, you just lost a very important right that we deserve in America, which is to vote for the leader of our country.
DAN McDONALD
Loma
GOP leaders: No evidence of vote fraud
Several GOP leaders are refuting President Trump's claims of vote fraud. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said, "There's simply no evidence that anyone has shown me of any widespread corruption or fraud. The president's speech was very disturbing to me because he made very, very serious allegations without any evidence to support it. I voted for President Trump. I endorsed President Trump. I want the next president to be the person who legitimately wins the Electoral College and I will accept whoever that is."
Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois tweeted that the president's claims are "getting insane. If he has legit concerns, they need to be based on evidence and taken to court. STOP spreading de-bunked misinformation!"
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said, "There is no defense for the president's comments undermining our democratic process. America is counting the votes and we must respect the results as we always have before. No election or person is more important than our democracy."
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said, "Taking days to count legally cast votes is NOT fraud.". Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said that if any irregularities are alleged, "they will be...resolved in the courts. Have faith in democracy, our Constitution, and the American people."
Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said, "It is critical that we give election officials time to complete their jobs and that we ensure all lawfully cast ballots are allowed and counted." Rep Will Hurd of Texas called Trump's comments "dangerous" and "wrong" and that they undermine "the very foundation this nation was built upon."
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said there was no basis for Trump's attack on the integrity of the election and added, "...it's not the kind of decision you would expect someone to make... who holds the position he holds."
ROBERT RIGGS
Paonia
Forest management starts with acknowledging role of climate science
I agree with Greg Walcher and Gary Harmon that our forests make for beautiful postcards. However, they have a role in the increase of fires by their intractable denial of anthropomorphic climate change and advancing the idea that environmentalists are to blame. There is no credible climate science that disputes human caused global warming. Climate change is the core reason we see fires, the result of decreasing health of our forest trees and ecosystems.
Warming our planet affects forest health by drought. Forests can not store snow for adequate hydration for their full season. Dry trees and shrubs increase the fuel for fires, especially in hot dry winds. Without proper sap production we see increased insect infestation. Additionally trees create their own moist air. As we lose our forests we lose CO2 absorption, increasing the negative effects of climate change. To manage our forest, the single most important factor is to mitigate climate change.
Throughout the Trump administration scientific information on climate change has been under attack. Let's restore science and the EPA. It's time to resume our leadership as global citizens to address the environmental threat to our planet.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction
Thanks to voters supporting GJ Rural Fire Protection District
The Board of Directors of the Grand Junction Rural Fire Protection District would like to thank the voters of our district who approved our ballot initiative authorizing the district to stabilize property tax revenue. These past few months have seen many challenges for our community, and while we have successfully met those challenges, removing these restrictions will help us in the future.
The GJRFPD contracts with the city of Grand Junction to provide fire and ambulance services to more than 10,000 homes and businesses in Mesa County. The board's operating budget is less than 1% of our total revenue; efficiency and quality of service are our primary goals. The property taxpayers of our district can be rest assured that your board is committed to fiscal responsibility as we pursue ideas for equitable and improved service.
Please visit our website for more information at gjrfpd.org and members of the public are always welcome to attend our meetings.
LYNN ENSLEY
President, GJRFPD Board of Directors
Trump's legacy and the economy are secure
Many Americans are tired of identity politics. President Trump did better with minorities than Bush, McCain or Romney. He doubled his support of four years ago. Trump’s populism, his helping minorities and blue collar workers, has resulted in a more robust Republican Party.
The Senate races will save the day for Republicans in spite of the hundreds of millions of dollars donated to Democrat challengers by billionaires. It appears, pending runoffs in Georgia, that Republicans will still hold the majority. The Senate will block radical programs, like the Green New Deal and court packing. President Trump’s tax cuts and trade deals are safe. A President Biden can only increase regulations.
COVID-19 undermined President Trump. Older voters didn’t like his response to the virus and how he balanced lockdowns with saving our economy. The virus was also the excuse for rushing through massive mail-in balloting without proper oversight. In an election this close it was just enough to tip the scales. President Trump’s focus on developing vaccines will soon kill COVID-19, but too late to save him.
A conservative Supreme Court and a Republican Senate will effectively balance power. The stock market will do well; it prefers government gridlock. The President will be returning to the wonderful life he left for government service knowing his legacy is secure. Our Constitution and economy are secure.
DAVID KEARSLEY
Mesa