Honest Abe and the Supreme Court
Kamala Harris claims that Lincoln said he would not appoint a judge until after the election is a less than honest statement. The Senate was not in session at that time and even if Lincoln had nominated a judge, there would not have been a vote on his selection.
KRIS MURPHY
Grand Junction
Elect leaders committed to addressing climate change
Too many mornings lately our mountains are shrouded in smoke. Our ordinarily pristine air is rated as hazardous. Floods and hurricanes pummel one coast; wildfires rage up and down the other. These extreme weather events are nature’s alarm bells. Global warming is a scientific fact that needs to be addressed — before it is too late. A healthy, livable planet is not a partisan issue, it is a human one. We need elected officials who will take action against this urgent threat, rather than those who deny the threat exists. Here in Colorado, Diane Mitsch Bush is running for House Seat CD3; John Hickenlooper is running for the Senate. Google them to learn where they stand on the environment, versus where their opponents stand. Then VOTE for them. The future of Colorado and our planet depends on it.
Sincerely,
JULIE COMINS PICKRELL
Basalt
Boebert threatens our public lands and our Western Slope way of life
I was stunned and dismayed to read that congressional candidate Lauren Boebert opposes long-sought protections for our hunting, grazing and recreational areas on the Western Slope. In fact, Boebert recently called the CORE Act a “ land grab by Denver’s Liberals.”
Does Boebert even know what she is talking about? Does she understand that the CORE Act was written by local stakeholders and enjoys broad bipartisan support throughout the 3rd Congressional District? I’m guessing the answer to both of those questions is “no.”
I am a hunter and outdoor recreationalist who cherishes the outdoors that makes our state and region so special. And I am proud to live on the Western Slope, in the Roaring Fork Valley, where local communities have worked together for more than a decade to form a diverse coalition of ranchers, hunters, mountain bikers and other concerned local citizens to protect the Thompson Divide – a crucial nearby public lands watershed and recreation area that would be protected by the CORE Act.
One of the coalition members was a hunting guide and war veteran who "never voted for Democrats." A few years back, he wrote an op-ed which slammed Scott Tipton for ignoring local interests and “claiming to represent Western Slope ranchers and sportsmen — (while) peddling the interests of Texas oil speculators on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives." It sure appears that our district would go from bad to worse if Boebert somehow gets to DC.
Ms. Boebert may have a loud voice, but she doesn’t represent our values. Her lack of understanding of basic policy issues presents a real threat to our public lands. By opposing locally-driven efforts to protect our hunting, grazing, and recreational areas, she also threatens our outdoor and agricultural heritage, along with our Western Slope Way of life.
Please Vote for Diane.
DAVE MUNK
Carbondale
Mitsch Bush is the most qualified candidate in the race
We are writing to strongly urge the voters in Congressional District 3 to please vote for Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress. As a state lawmaker, Diane Mitsch Bush pursued bipartisan solutions to nonpartisan problems.
Diane is by far the most qualified person in the race; she is a person who will understand her oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States. Diane will not follow conspiracy theories; she has no time for that. While in the Colorado legislature, Diane was known as one of its hardest workers and as having a deep knowledge of the issues.
Diane is focused and tenacious and will fight for our access to affordable health care. In Congress, Diane has pledged to fight to (1) reduce the cost of premiums and prescription drugs, (2) reduce deductibles, (3) allow Medicare to negotiate for drug prices, (4) protect coverage for pre-existing conditions, (5) increase funding of rural health clinics, and (6) expand substance/opioid abuse prevention and treatment programs.
Diane was endorsed by The Pueblo Chieftain and The Denver Post where they said, “Diane Mitsch Bush has a good vision for western Colorado — one that is centered on protecting and expanding public lands to promote an outdoor recreation-centered economy.”
Serving in Congress is not a job for people who do not know what they are doing, or worse, for someone who has intentionally disregarded law and order.
For the reasons above, we ask that you please join us in voting for Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District of Colorado.
Sincerely,
BLANCA and CAVANAUGH O’LEARY
Aspen
Trump and the military
In 1968, when over half a million Americans were serving their country in Vietnam, Trump dodged the draft by getting a medical deferment for a bone spur in his heel. When asked by a reporter which heel it was, Trump couldn’t remember.
In 2015, Trump mocked John McCain, who had been a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, by saying, “He’s not a war hero. I like people who weren’t captured.”
In 2018, Trump canceled his visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris because he didn’t want to get his hair wet. “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” he said about our fallen soldiers
On the same trip he called the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood “suckers” for getting killed.
He called George H. W. Bush a “loser” for being shot down by the Japanese as a navy pilot in World War II.
I am shocked by the disrespect our president shows to the military.
But nothing surpasses the outrage I felt when I learned that Trump was informed that Russia was paying bounties to the Taliban to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan. What did he do about it? Worse than nothing. He rewarded Russia by pushing for them to be allowed to rejoin the G7 and sending a $5.7 million aid package to Putin.
We need a president who respects and protects our military. Vote Trump out.
PHILLIP RIFFE
Hesperus
No (again) on abortion ban, Prop. 115
Here we go again. Certain factions continue to try to peck away at women’s Constitutional reproductive freedom. Don’t let them, Colorado. The current ballot initiative Proposition 115 would ban abortions after 22 weeks with one exception — when the life of the mother is at risk. However, there are no exceptions built into the extreme proposal for rape, incest or even a lethal fetal diagnosis.
Abortion is a lawful, PRIVATE, medical procedure. The unique decision to have an abortion belongs to the woman involved in consultation with her doctor and the people who love her. It really is not the business of anyone else. Trust women to make reproductive decisions that are best for themselves and their families. Reject the assault on the freedom to choose. Vote no on the abortion ban, Proposition 115.
JOYCE JENKINS
Glenwood Springs
Abortion is the example of why church and state do not mix
Dear Pastor:
Roe vs Wade was upheld by the Supreme Court in the 1970s for a very specific reason; a government should not and cannot tell it's citizens what to do with their bodies. Period. And that should be the end of the story, but it is not depending upon who is in the White House.
Evangelicals like to preach to us all that the horrors of abortion are for our own good. Sound familiar? How long has religion been telling us what is good for our own good? Way too long. I am a Christian, but I do not try to shove it down your throat. And, no I am not going to hell because I do not believe in your dogma, abortion haters. You know why you never hear about evangelicals lining up to adopt crack babies? Because they don't do it. Ever. Big on the abortion issues of smiling babies being removed from their warm womb, by those evil doctors,but where are you when these kids are not aborted and they end up in foster care, children's homes, and underfunded programs designed to protect them? You are invisible once again.
Church and state do not mix. Just ask Thomas Jefferson. We do not need to mimic Pakistan and become a religious theocracy, where religious leaders are given a voice in our government, set policy, and then tell us all how bad the lives are we are living. Think about it. First, an evangelical mega church preacher tells us they need a new Gulf Stream jet, and the next thing you know, we are poor and they are rich. Lord help us all. The hypocrites. Hypocrites with the ear of our president. How sick is that folks?
Remember what Sinclair Lewis said after World War II? Beware the fascist are coming to America, and they will be wrapped in the American flag and carrying a bible.
Never forget that line, because what happened at Charlottesville could happen anywhere in our country, and a president could then tell those fascists on national television how nice they were. This is not fantasy, this is happening now. Remove Roe vs Wade, kill Obama care, love racists. Pay attention folks.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
Which Jimmy Carter is right?
Across our nation, we are reminded by Democrats and progressives that President Trump has zero proof of any widespread voter fraud; it doesn’t exist. We’ve even been told that an individuals will be struck by lightning more often than a voter might commit voter fraud in a presidential election. Could that be true? In an average year, 700 people will feel a tingling sensation or more from being struck by lightning; it’s fortunate that only about 25 will die.
Our nations turmoil will be unprecedented if this election mirrors the fraud found in New York City’s Democratic primary election of June 23, 2020. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an order making it easy to vote by mail. The state provided pre-paid envelopes with ballots for voters. The votes received were 403,103. The mail in ballots rejected, were 84,108, 26.4% of the final valid vote of 318,995. The correct vote count, for this small-scale election, was not confirmed until 42 days after the close of voting.
The projected number of voters for our nation's Nov. 3 election is 156 million. Yes, the chance our national election results may come close to New York’s approaches zero, however, using New York’s staggering numbers, 40 million of our nation’s ballots could be rejected.
Former President Jimmy Carter, co-chaired the 2005 commission on Federal Election Reform, found that the largest source of potential voter fraud was mail-in ballots. Today, Carter has great confidence in the integrity of mail in ballots and believes voter fraud is baseless. Which Jimmy Carter will be right?
FLOYD DIEMOZ
Glenwood Springs
Congress should invest in cultured-meat research
I was excited to learn Singapore is funding cultured-meat research in a robust manner. For readers who don't know, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughtering animals. Singapore's government, which represents 5 million people, plans to invest $100 million into development of cultured meat, microbial protein and urban agriculture. Congress should make a proportional investment in cultured-meat research.
Besides the obvious improvement to animal welfare, cultured meat will benefit human health and the environment. We’re currently living through a global crisis caused by a zoonotic virus known as COVID-19. In recent years, we’ve seen a number of diseases make the leap from animals to humans. You might know some of them as bird flu or swine flu. Cultured meat removes such risk from food production.
The greenhouse gas emissions, freshwater and land required to produce cultured meat are a tiny fraction of those necessary to raise livestock. Meanwhile, since cultured meat is produced in a closed system, there is no runoff of agricultural waste into rivers and oceans. For the sake of animal welfare, human health and the environment, we need federal investment in this revolutionary technology, commensurate with funding provided by Singapore.
JON HOCHSCHARTNER
Granby, Connecticut