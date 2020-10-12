Forget experience. Where does a candidate stand on the issues?
With regard to the 3rd District Congressional seat — a candidate's lack of immediate experience is null. We've all been in the "no experience" boat at some point. As for education, while the lack of a sterling pedigree may put some people off, I know PhD holders with no more sense than God gave a rubber boot, and who can't count past 10 without taking off a shoe.
As a 3rd District voter, what matters greatly to me is a candidate's understanding of issues — threats to our environment, our water and land, our wilderness areas and wildlife — and that candidate's specific plans to face and address problems that attend those issues. No bromides, no platitudes, no faux righteousness, no borrowed rhetoric. I want the candidate's hands on and in the work. The choice in the 2020 3rd District race is very clear.
MICHAEL MELNECK
Grand Junction
Boebert has denied us the opportunity to assess her advocacy skills
Merriam-Webster's dictionary defines a debate as (the opportunity) to turn over in one's mind: to think about something, such as different options, in order to decide. In the 3rd CD race, Lauren Boebert continues to refuse to debate the issues with her opponent Diane Mitsch Bush. How can you possibly think you are an informed voter when you have never heard Ms. Boebert discuss the issues? Electronic media is not the same as hearing a candidate speak about the issues directly. By observing a candidate speaking in a debate setting, one can judge their advocacy skills. Among 435 U.S. House Representatives, Ms. Boebert's silent voice will be lost and no one will advocate for Colorado's Western Slope.
I have heard Diane Mitsch Bush espouse her beliefs in a public forum many times in debates, town halls, etc., and therefore, I know what she stands for, how well she can express herself, and how well she can reason with people. My decision is easy; I'm voting for Diane Mitsch-Bush for the 3rd CD.
ELIZABETH ROWAN
Grand Junction
Former Palisade mayor disagrees on provenance of shooting range
In the Sunday Oct. 11 editorial on the race for County Commissioner of District 3 between Janet Rowland and David Edwards , there was some misinformation coming from Mr. Edwards. His statement "I came up with the idea to turn Cameo into a world-class sports shooting range" is false.
Yes Mr. Edwards was on the Palisade Town Board of Trustees when a representative from Colorado Parks and Wildlife along with a representative from the Mule Deer Foundation came to speak to the Council at the invitation of Rich Sales and myself as mayor to talk about the possibility of a shooting range in the Palisade area.
Rich Sales and I had discussed this amongst ourselves as to what areas might be suitable. This discussion identified two possible locations, one was Horse Mountain Ranch and the other was the Cameo location. Mr. Edwards was NOT present at these discussions.
When the presentation was made to the Council by the representative from Parks and Wildlife, both locations were discussed and the Cameo area was chosen by the entire Palisade Town Board.
Administrator Sales asked for direction from the Board and I made the motion to pursue the Cameo location in partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife for economic development. The motion was seconded, vote was taken with unanimous support from the entire Board. This action was taken at the Board meeting of 2/14/2012.
ROGER GRANAT
Former Mayor, Town of Palisade
Trustees acted in town's interest in denying development
I am writing in response to Jamie Scripps' letter in the Commentary section of the Oct. 2 edition of the Sentinel. In her letter, Jamie criticized the Palisade Board of Trustees, the town's PUD code, and it's CP document in denying her group's planned development of a 150-home project in Palisade.
I was present at every board meeting during which Jamie's group made their presentations for the project. At every meeting it became obvious that the overwhelming majority of the citizens of Palisade were against this project.
Still, Jamie's group persisted in pushing the development forward without any regard for the citizen's input.
In denying the request perhaps the Board of Trustees, elected by town citizens, heard the voice of the people and acted in their best interest rather than the interest of the developers regardless if they felt that all requirements had been met.
Kudos to ex Mayor Granat and the Palisade Board of Trustees!
BRIAN MOFFETT
Palisade
What's to come?
GARY MONTGOMERY
Grand Junction
Yes on 113: What National Popular Vote is and isn’t
A “Yes” vote on Colorado Proposition 113 ratifies National Popular Vote for Colorado. What National Popular Vote does is count all votes before awarding electors, replacing the winner-take-all rule.
National Popular Vote does not change the Electoral College in any way. It changes Colorado’s rule over electors, which is granted by the Constitution. States have changed how electors are appointed over time, and as the nation evolves the state legislature may change again to even better methods.
Voting trivia: The Constitution does not guarantee citizen’s vote for president. Guess what year the Colorado citizens didn’t get to vote!
Replacing the current winner-take-all rule with National Popular Vote is in every Colorado voter’s interest, because Colorado isn’t a swing state this year or many years:
- National Popular Vote will drive successful parties to campaign in all states, not just a few swing states.
- It will give red votes a voice in this now blue-trending state. With current winner-take-all, those Colorado voters don’t count beyond state lines.
- Colorado voters won’t be paying for election year pork to the handful of swing states. This year it’s roads for Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, dairy for Wisconsin, cruise ships and Puerto Rican aid for Florida, and airport money for Pennsylvania and Ohio.
- It will boost Colorado’s influence! It will reduce California’s outsized influence by about 40%, by counting its split between the Red and Blue before awarding Electors.
- National Popular Vote has been a non-partisan effort. In 2016 there were 153 Republican and 162 Democrat sponsoring legislators.
- It is not a referendum between past election winners and losers. The real winner is better representation because every voter will matter.
RALPH BURNS
Unaffiliated voting geek who lives in the mountains of rural Colorado near Boulder.
Newcomers are attracted to our way of life; why do they want to change it?
The bright red (conservative) Grand Junction that we natives have always loved is now becoming blue, thanks to all the people who are coming here to escape the blue states and cities they created elsewhere. But they are bringing their Democrat alliances and liberal voting ways with them and doing to us what they did elsewhere. Can't they learn what the problem is? Richard Hopkins, Grand Junction
RICHARD HOPKINS
Grand Junction
With Trump in office, the good times will roll again
Joe Biden picked a far -eft running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, who once said she’s coming for your guns day one. Sen. Chuck Schumer says he’ll pack the Supreme Court and destroy the court’s independence. Biden won’t tell us if he’d allow it. Will he allow fracking or push to eliminate carbon energy? He’s said both things.
Diane Mitsch Bush has more money behind her than Lauren Boebert, much of it from out-of-state sources, like Move On. She is using it for attack ads. The undisputed truth is Boebert had a minor traffic accident, forgot a court date and paid a $100 fine. No burning or looting. All Republicans support our police.
To defeat the virus we need a vaccine and therapies. In less than six months we are seeing them rolling out. President Trump zeroed in on permanent solutions. The experts said this would take years. He didn’t listen, he knew we could do better. He believes in American exceptionalism. It saved his life.
Before the virus with President Trump’s leadership we had one of the best economies we have ever seen. With these new therapies and vaccines it will soon be safe to enjoy those good times again. Or, if you prefer another year of rolling lockdowns and the economic devastation that will cause, there is Biden/Harris.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Only self-awareness can help the radical left
I support the Blue Line 110% these days. It wasn't always that way. When in my youthful ignorance, I got into several brushes with the law. It was those damn pigs fault, I said. If only that cop hadn't gotten behind me, I wouldn't have gotten that DUI, I said. Those pigs had an unmarked speed trap which is entrapment, I said. I got angry while drinking and brandished a samurai sword at people arguing with me. Looking for a promotion, those damn pigs charged me with a felony when it should have been a misdemeanor, I said.
Then in AA, I learned a few things that changed my life. I was told to tape a sign to my bathroom mirror and leave it there which said "You're looking at the problem." I was constitutionally incapable of being honest with myself. I harbored resentments that were like me drinking the poison and hoping it was the other person who died. Jealousy, selfishness, self-centeredness and fear were ruling my life. When I got some humility and admitted these things to myself, I was able to see the truth, take ownership of my attitude and behavior, and make a 180 degree change in my life.
Today I am a completely different person. I respect life, other people, places and things. Alcohol / drugs or not, these roots of my character defects are the very same afflictions that plague the radical left, and allowed them to be gaslighted into the delusional beliefs and myths they worship today. They are mentally ill like I was. The difference between me and them is that I became self-responsible and did something about it to be a part of and not a part against society.
Antifa Doxxing will never work on me because my secrets are no longer hidden. I became rigorously honest with myself and others. My employer knows everything about me, gave me a chance, I busted my ass with them and moved up to a steady full time job by applying Honesty, Truthfulness , Trustworthiness and hard work. They love me today. The left could learn a lot from the 12 steps and 12 traditions of AA. Remember, a peace officer has no idea that every day when he goes to work in the morning whether or not he's going home alive that same night to his wife and kids.
M. TODD MISKEL
Grand Junction
Nobody's filled John Lennon's shoes
Interesting to note that John Lennon would have just celebrated his 80th birthday. In the past 40 years since he died, the world could have produced and assassinated another John Lennon. He lived through the better part of World War II and the Cold War. He was a man of his time and thought that he was more famous than Jesus, thanks to the niche he lived in, in his mind.
Despite his feeble bearing on world history, has anyone of equal stature taken his niche? Long live John Lennon, thanks to Thomas Edison.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Trump isn't perfect, but he delivers
Yes, Trump acts like a jerk. He says inappropriate things, especially about others, may be womanizer, may have made some shady financial deals, etc., etc., but when asked a question, he answers it, unlike his political opponents. He has kept most of his campaign promises, although I don’t like The Wall. He has put the brakes on things Clinton, Bush, and Obama did, some I like, some I don’t. He has, multiple times, condemned the far right, KKK, etc., but because they agree with his nationalistic views it is assumed he agrees with them. Wrong. He has leveled the playing field in trade, both in North America and abroad. He has called the CCP what they are, and we should beware! He has begun to settle issues in the Middle East, has presided over the greatest economic growth in many decades, but dropped the ball on the pandemic. He’s not perfect, and this is not a popularity contest. That's left to high school elections. This is about America, not about the nicest guy. I don’t like him but I don’t trust what seems to be deceit on the other side. Yeah, he’s a jerk, but at least I know what I’m getting.
WES SUTTERLIN
Grand Junction