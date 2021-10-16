I have a suggestion for the reader who actually took the time to (anonymously) write to the Sentinel regarding his or her disappointment in the offerings of local bakeries and bagel shops. The next time you are denied your desired donut or favorite bagel, with as much indignation as you can muster, loudly announce that you will take your business elsewhere and march out empty handed.. Take your purchasing power directly to the Food Bank of the Rockies and make a contribution. No doubt the shamed retailer will appreciate your lesson in "supply and demand 101," a local family experiencing food insecurity will benefit from your generosity, and, just maybe... you will experience gratitude for your apparently charmed life. Win, win, win.
SUSAN DEHART
Palisade
Dear Editor:
When I was born, there was a polio epidemic in the U.S. My brother and I were lucky; we didn’t get it, but we knew kids who did. When the Salk vaccine became available, it changed everything. Yearly cases were reduced by 90% within 2 years because of mass immunization. In the early 1960s, the Sabin vaccine, cheaper and easier to administer, meant near elimination of the disfiguring and deadly disease. The U.S. recorded its last cases of polio in 1979, among isolated Amish communities in several Midwestern states.
Can we learn nothing from history? The key to eliminating COVID-19 is mass immunization. A successful vaccination campaign requires near total participation. If only 50% chose to participate, we are not successful, as proven by the latest COVID surge where we once again are seeing more than 1,000 daily deaths, and now must return to mask-wearing.
The risks of not being vaccinated are real. Despite fear-mongering and rampant internet misinformation, following the administration of millions of vaccine doses, we know the three vaccines in use are safe and effective.
It is unfortunate that key political figures including State Rep. Lauren Boebert have chosen to politicize a public health issue. Boebert’s statements about “Needle Nazis” and “coercion by federal agents” show her complete ignorance of history and public health. Had she and her like-minded “patriots” been “representing” us in Congress 60 years ago, we’d still be suffering polio outbreaks.
Being part of a community means participating as a member of the community. While driving, we are expected to stop at stop signs and red lights. How would it work if only 50% of us chose to do that?
The number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 far exceeds any other country in the world. This is an embarrassing and tragically unnecessary public health failure. We are all exhausted with the masking up/COVID-19 yoyo we are experiencing. Please be a part of the community. Please get vaccinated.
Annette Roberts-Gray
Carbondale