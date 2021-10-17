Vote yes on 4B
Education is the foundation of our future. How can we have consistent education when a school's foundation is sinking? How can we have powerful education when our youth walk across busy streets just to get from class to class? How can we have influential education when our ceilings are full of asbestos and are collapsing? How can we expect our great valley, our state, and our nation to function if we don’t provide adequate educational facilities?
I am a senior at Grand Junction High School and these issues are daily thoughts in students' minds. I love the culture at GJHS, where the staff are welcoming and students are friendly, but does any of that matter when walls are coming down around you?
Many dissidents argue that a new school is not needed for a great education. I disagree. A school that is aging disincentivizes students. Our students need to know that the community values them enough to provide a 21st-Century environment for their education.
I came from a newer school in Denver. I had the privilege of being in an environment of adequate technology, easy mobility, and a strong and beautiful new school. These amenities are not the case at GJHS. Grand Junction has a growing university, why not double down on our commitment to education?
Another benefit to a new school is the impact it will have on our economy. This will bring in new businesses, healthcare workers, families, and more money in the valley, benefits to everyone. The cost of such a school will ask the average homeowner to pay less than three dollars monthly-- a small investment for a great community return.
Join me as a first-time voter and vote yes for 4B. Yes for GJHS, yes for our students, yes for our community.
DANIEL FARRELL
Grand Junction High School senior
Let's show respect for our flag
For sometime now, the Palisade Sunrise Rotary Club has raised a United States flag upon a high promontory on the Bookcliffs overlooking Palisade. For unknown reasons, be it vandalism, stupidity, or anti-patriotism, someone stole or destroyed the flag.
"With malice toward none with charity for all" we invite whomever did this to attend one of meetings so we can better understand your actions. We plan to raise another flag and continue to maintain it.
BRIAN MOFFETT
Palisade Sunrise Rotary Club
Parents must control school districts to prevent socialist indoctrination
The FBI is now going after moms and dads voicing their First Amendment opposition at school board meetings to proposals and mandates put upon parents and students at public schools. I have seen video of some school board meetings where parents are quite vociferous and animated telling their elected officials they disagree with curricula and mandates coming from the board. I have yet to see any board members threatened with personal harm or physical violence, yet the National School Boards Association has requested the FBI and the US Department of Justice to consider these parents as “domestic terrorists” and arrested by law enforcement. The Department of Justice has directed the FBI to handle this issue.
Almost all public school districts are funded based on the number of students attending daily instruction at their respective schools. Parents need to consider alternatives to traditional instruction for their kids. If enough parents pulled their kids out of the public schools and placed them in parent controlled charter schools, private schools, or even home school, the public schools system will take another look at their seemly unconstitutional attack on parents being involved with their district operations.
It appears that some school districts have decided that parents no longer have anything to say about what is going to be taught or how the school will operate. America is at a crossroad that will either take us to our traditional society, or take us to big government control and socialist policies. They need to take control of the schools to insure the future of their plan. If parents want their kids to be good little socialists dedicated to total government control, they will disagree with parents that want their kids to grow up with the freedoms they had as kids. Regardless of which way it ends up, parents can control their school districts and their boards with taking their business to other educational options.
JAMES O'MALLEY
Grand Junction