Elect an entertainer or a leader?
We in western Colorado are facing a very important election – the 3rd Congressional District race.
The feisty Boebert sure knows how to throw some attitude! Her - pistol packin,’ no compromises, I make my own rules, thank you - style makes for dynamic and entertaining campaign stops.
I’ve been trying to imagine how Boebert’s approach might translate into effective leadership in Congress. Grandstanding on divisive hot-button issues is an easy way to stir up a crowd. Reconciling our differences is a more fruitful way to get things done in politics.
While Colorado and the USA face significant challenges, both are blessed with abundant resources to address those challenges. The path forward lies in shepherding those resources to address the problems at hand. In these polarized and divided times, we need someone with the experience and maturity to reach out to all her constituents, and to forge solutions that benefit all of us.
As a former Colorado State Representative and Routt County Commissioner, Mitsch Bush has a long history of public service, a proven record of collaboration, and a willingness to address the flaws in our political system. She doesn’t shy away from the hard work of understanding the issues and getting things sorted out.
If we tire of Boebert’s entertainment, it won’t be easy to switch channels to the dedicated leadership we truly need now. In these uncertain times, let’s elect the proven public servant -- Diane Mitsch Bush.
PAT KIERNAN
Carbondale
Frustrated teen hopes adults choose wisely in election
Dear Editor:
Last week, I bribed my high school classmates with glazed donuts to register to vote. I did this because, on top of standard teenage angst, I’m worried about this election. I’m 16, and it’s a frustrating time: I closely follow current issues, but I can’t vote. I have to rely on adults to choose wisely in Colorado’s third congressional district. I tried to understand Boebert’s policy views, but only found vague ideas on her website: “Pro-America, Pro-Guns, Pro-Constitution.” What does that even mean? Boebert talks about “freedom,” but freedom to do what —l imit my rights as woman and destroy the climate? She has no familiarity with political office or governing. I think it’s great to elect non-politicians, but that doesn’t excuse Boebert from her responsibility to create policy plans at a critical time. At least Diane Mitsch Bush has experience and plans. Go to her website. You’ll see the specific bills she supports that will protect our healthcare, public lands, renewable energy, economy and infrastructure. I’d vote for a thoughtful plan over empty words any day.
WILLA SCHENDLER
Basalt
Vote no on wolf reintroduction
I cringe every time I read of someone or group going to do wildlife a favor because they always fail to consider all aspects of their action. I have been in close association with wildlife for over 80 years from the Arctic Circle to the Rio Grande River. Since the early 1970s, I have been very blessed with first access and the ownership of some mid-high country land that had a lot of wildlife (deer, elk, bear, coyotes, turkey, squirrels and cottontails) in well balanced numbers. In l996 the voters banned trapping in Colorado and the predator large and small exploded. Coyotes ate the fawn and the deer left, Skunk and coon sucked the turkey eggs and they nest elsewhere.
In 1997 DOW reintroduced 96 lynx and could only find 34 by 2002. One moved in on me. They are supposed to eat snowshoes
Saw him once. He came in June and left just before Christmas after cleaning out all my squirrel and cottontail. You can have your coyote and lynx. I would like all my critters back.
DOW said whirling disease didn't matter and stock sick fish, It did and DOW had no way of reversing the stocking and killed off the rainbow trout. DOW stocked lake trout with no way to control the numbers. The lakers ate up a large percentage of the kokanee thus destroying one of the best fisheries ever.
Stopped by to help a rancher. He was holding the remains of a bird house that had hung right outside his kitchen door. A coon has torn it down and ate the young. Animal Rights say that is nature but they have removed man from the real nature and thus the control of predators. That is why you are losing all the birds and small animals. You need to keep things in balance.
In 1940 Colorado's population was 1.13 million, 2020's projected population is 5.58 million plus all the ski resorts, summer homes and etc. That is a lot of lost wildlife habitat
Vote No on wolf reintroduction. We don' t need another "WE WANT - You Pay" project that doesn't fit. If the wolves comes so be it. They have found a niche they can live with but don,t try to force it. I liked Colorado the way it was.
DOUGLAS LAWYER
Grand Junction
Proposition 113 is most important measure on the ballot
The reason the Electoral College was created was that the smaller states having fewer people than the large states so that in a presidential election only a few large states would in all actuality be needed to elect the president, meaning that the small states would have no say in the election.
If members of the Electoral College can refuse to vote according to their state ( either because they don't agree with their state's voters or because of a state law directing them to refuse) then the smaller states are denied their rights to elect.
Since states have the right to vote or their candidate of choice, then no person or another state, or combination of states can be allowed to change the state's choice without violating the rights of that state.
The Electoral College is there to equalize the disadvantage the smaller states suffer vis-a-vis the larger states. It is not there to prevent the states from making an improper choice for president.
Colorado's Proposition 113, for the National Popular Vote, seeks to bypass these protections and give all of our nine Electoral vote to whomever is national popular vote winner, no matter how our voters have chosen. No sense in our voting if this passes because our Electoral vote are already pre-determined to go to the national winner of the popular vote. Instead of changing our Constitution as is provided in it, several states have decided to circumvent it, thus destroying it.
Think about this, do we want to keep our right to vote as we feel and not have our vote given away simply because a majority elsewhere doesn't agree with us? Do we want to defend our Constitution and abide by it? What we do with this Proposition not only will affect us, but also our children, grandchildren & their descendants, & most importantly, our form of government & who will be running it. HINT! , it will not be the people anymore.
In my 58 years this is the most important thing that I have ever had presented to me to vote on, I AM VOTING 'NO', I HOPE AND PRAY THAT YOU WILL ALSO.
ANTHONY M. ROTELLA
Grand Junction
DMB will take climate change for the serious threat it is
As a native of Colorado and one time rancher, I know without a doubt that the times are changing.
Seems like everything is changing all around us all at once. People moving in, cows moving out but one change is certain. That one is drought.
You don’t need to convince me as a native that our climate is going through some major changes and not for the better.
The Ducket, The Hayden, The Junkins, The Spring in recent years. Now the Pine Gulch, Williams Fork, Middle Fork, Cameron Peak and the Wild Horse.
All fires that have scorched the ground I’ve called home since my mother and father brought me into this world on fire.
They say fire is a good thing now but maybe there’s too much of a good thing happening with millions of acres in California and now… hundreds of thousands of acres in Colorado going from green to brown to smoke then ash.
Gone and scorched earth that burned so hot that nothing will return. Not anytime soon.
Growing up in Hardscrabble Canyon in Custer County we watched the skies for darkness. A sure sign the rains were falling above us, sending the flood water our way.
That’s the worst part of a firestorm that scorches the earth, that rips away all that holds the land back on the slopes of our beautiful landscapes.
The rains will fall and the water will gather in a torrent of rocks, dead trees and land, washing away any memory of once was or what will be.. downstream.
Our Western Slope has seen enough drought and fire to make a grown rancher cry for sure. No pasture good enough and not enough hay for sale.
I’ve lived it, through years of drought and the final sale. Every calf and cow and then my favorite bull. Yes, he was my favorite of them all.
So to me, yes, climate change is real. It’s taking it’s toll on the rancher, The Farmer and all of us who feel for those who live with and from the land.
We counted our blessings this year, a rain here, a rain there and a good snow early had all of us raise a cheer. I pray for more this year.
We have work to do folks and it starts with your vote. I’ve never asked this from you before. But the Climate is Changing and it is time for a change.
We need to pull together and support a person who listens to those who live with the land, who know we’re in trouble and we need a plan.
She’s worked hard for ranchers and Farmers and others who depend on the land and need it to continue to feed all who depend on us.
A county commissioner, A state elected rep and Now asking us to trust her to work hard again for all of the Western Slope. She has earned her way.
She has listened. She knows how to get along. She knows how to work on the difficult to impossible challenges we face.
I for one have trust that she can turn the corner and shake hands with who she needs to, to bring us solutions to our changing times.
Keep our ranchers ranching and farmers farming by forming partnerships to save the land and water we know are precious.
I trust she can bring good paying work to those who support her plans to harness federal dollars for our economy and our way of life.
I trust she can and I will work hard to help her stop the torrent of water, rocks and dead trees from coming down upon us from our range.
Help her, help us by starting with a simple vote in your willing hand. Help us save the Christos from the same fate as many other ranges.
I trust that she can work across the isle and agencies to help our county and land owners change the course we are on to a more prosperous one.
For our county, for our Colorado and for our children and grandchildren, please trust in Diane Mitch-Bush to do the work of We The People.
Thank you for listening and God Bless all who are on the fire lines.
CLAUDIA MORRIS
Silver Cliff, Colorado
Utahan looks forward to seeing wolves in Colorado
I vividly remember the first time I experienced wolves in the wild. It was in Lamar Valley in Yellowstone. I had gone there specifically to see wolves, and maybe hear them. And boy did I luck out! It was when the famous Druid pack was at its peak and I got to watch them go out to their staging ground at dusk for the nightly hunt. I counted 14 of them, shades of gray and black, as they came down from their den and crossed the highway, then the Lamar River. The younger ones near the end of the line were frolicking with excitement, jumping in the air and turning 180s. And, as luck would have it, a full moon was rising over the rugged crest of The Thunderer. Soon it was dark and the wolves began to howl from their staging ground – a chorus of howls. Then, to my amazement, there a group of coyotes began to sing from the opposite end of the valley, as if in answer to the wolves. They called back and forth for several minutes. Then all was silent as the wolves went out on their nightly hunt.
I count myself very lucky to have had such an experience; and very lucky also, to live in a country where such an experience is possible. It is prominent among the highlights of my life. Now I am anxiously hoping to be able to have a similar experience in Colorado when the gray wolf has been restored to its ancestral homeland there. I’m glad that Coloradans have the wisdom and sense of responsibility to attempt to redress a grave wrong committed decades ago. I live in Utah and I look forward to many camping trips into neighboring Colorado to enjoy the beauty and natural wonders of your state – including that magnificent creature, the gray wolf. I’m sure I’m not the only one.
KIRK ROBINSON
Salt Lake City, Utah
Mesa County Public Health doesn't inspire confidence
When COVID cases are at an all time high in the valley, our health department approved the county’s plan to host a 10 day carnival at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. Ironically, this is at the same location as the COVID testing site. The same site that closed last minute for multiple days over the past few weeks to accommodate for large public gatherings.
Community members have commented on news articles about their carnival experience and how nice it was to see so many families not wearing masks. When one commenter was asked if he had to give his information for later contact tracing if needed, something the health department was adamant would be in place along with enforced social distancing, he bragged about giving false information.
I know two people who had close contact with someone who became symptomatic the following day and later tested positive for COVID. These people were never contacted by the health department. Is more time being dedicated to drafting variance requests at the request of the Commissioners despite steady increases in cases?
I have concerns with the priorities of Mesa County Public Health and fear their nonchalant attitude over the past eight months has added fuel to the fire of the anti-maskers, likely those spreading COVID in a place near you!
ALICE SEGRUE
Grand Junction
Mitsch Bush will be a voice of reason
I can understand the appeal of Lauren Boebert, especially among oilfield workers, Ted Nugent fans, and militia groups. But for the rest of us, Diane Mitsch Bush is the obvious choice. Her record reveals a moderate Democrat who is more interested in finding pragmatic solutions to problems than in generating publicity and partisan grandstanding. From what I have seen, she has a broad and deep understanding of many complex issues important to western Colorado, including health care, water, public land management, and climate change, to name a few.
Contrary to attack ads that try to paint a picture of some far-left socialist, Diane Mitsch Bush is more likely to be a voice of moderation and reason and may help reign in some of the more radical elements in her party. I believe Diane Mitsch Bush is someone who will listen to all sides of an argument and try to represent the entire third congressional district to the best of her ability. If you think knowledge, education and experience still matter, and prefer someone who can hit the ground running and work for the common good, vote for Diane Mitsch Bush.
PAUL LEWIS
Montrose
Trump is still trying to fix things
America is on the brink of civil war and not because of President Trump. The Democratic Party has fought him on every issue from the day he took office. Obama is still trying to lead from behind. He needs to sit down and shut up. He had eight years to fix this mess and still wants to be in charge.
Obama, who like the half black football player, forgot that he is half white. Abandoned by both parents and raised by white grandparents had the best chance to promote racial equality and blew it. Starting with his "Beer summit." A policeman saw a man, who happened to be black, climbing through a house window and stopped to see what that might be all about. I'd want an officer to do exactly that if he saw me climbing through my house's window. That's when Obama put the target on the police's back.
Everything our president has done has been for the good of the country not for any political or financial gain for him. These Democratic states and cities have put themselves in the bind they are in, not the president and then they turn around and want us to bail them out?
President Trump shut down China travel 10 days after our first confirmed COVID-19 case, did all he could for New York city. Sent respirators, hospital ships, built temporary hospitals, sent mask. What more should he have done?
President Trump has done some things in his private and business life that I don't approve of, however everything he has done as president has been for the good of the country.
The problem with our county today, teachers and professors start teaching their political beliefs from kindergarten on up through college. There was a 10 year old boy taken out of class in Tacoma when asked who he admired most, saying President Trump. What's with that?
To quote George Orwell:
We get the government we choose. The leaders we elect and the corruption we tolerate. People that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims but accomplices.
God Bless our President and God bless America.
STEVE THOMAS
Montrose
Chamber's dithering in 3rd CD race is a 'fail'
Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce wins international economic favor: Uh-huh, and yet ...
Response: GJ Chamber of Commerce in making decision on CO-3 congressional race between our candidates for office: "Pass"
Reaction: Slap across the face for Grand Junction workers and small-business owners trying to make ends meet: Fail!
GJ Chamber of Commerce takes a pass between Q-Anon conspiracy theorist who runs small business and forces employees to wear loaded guns in her place of business as part of their "uniforms" along with the business owner's documented past history of breaking the law: Fail
And a moderate rational Coloradan candidate who promotes bipartisanship while reaching across the aisle for all in CO-District 3: Pass
What I say to fellow workers and small business owners, vote against the wealthy elites at our Chamber of Commerce, international winners or not, and vote for the reasonable CO-3 candidate who expressed concern about available housing in our community but didn't "pass the lens" test for jobs: Boo! (Halloween)
Last time we heard, fellow Americans, having jobs allows us to have houses: Win!
Vote Diane Mitsch-Bush and let's win it for the common sense in everyday people.
V.L. ETTER
Clifton
Former 3rd CD staffer says Mitsch Bush most ready on Day 1
For voters who are still undecided about the third Congressional district race between Diane Mitsch Bush (D) and Lauren Boebert (R), I offer some perspective.
The 3rd CD has been represented by both Democrats and Republicans since it was formed in the early 1980s after redistricting reunited the Western slope into 1 district. Since then the district has had six different Congressmen. Three Democrats, Kogovsek, Nighthorse Campbell (who was a Democrat during his 3 terms in the House) and Salazar served for 9 terms or 18 years. Three Republicans , Strang, McInnis and Tipton, served for 22 years, a total of 11 terms. The district has always favored moderates, regardless of party, and has a large percentage of unaffiliated voters, over one third. Hence it has been considered a swing district.
The 3rd District has plenty of issues confronting it, in addition to being hard hit by the pandemic. 97% of the state has been declared in extreme drought. This affects agriculture, ski areas, tourism, and the quality of life in general. The largest fire ever in Colorado occurred just north and east of Grand Junction this summer. A substantial population of vets and seniors require health care and other government benefits they have earned. Affordable health care must be accessible and improved. Intelligent public lands management is critical to the health and economy of the region.
Whoever is elected to replace Rep. Scott Tipton must be able to hit the ground running address the needs of rural Western Colorado. Diane Mitsch Bush, a moderate, like many of her predecessors, is able to work with both parties and represent the many independents in these challenging times.
The rookie far right Republican candidate, Lauren Boebert, is much more interested in promoting the ideals of her political cohorts and has demonstrated little interest in addressing the very real needs of the 29 counties in the district. We have a capable candidate in this race. Elect Diane Mitsch Bush.
DEA JACOBSON
Cedaredge
(Former 3rd Congressional District Grand Junction staff)
Both major parties have let the country down
The current "Do Nothing Wealthy 1% Congress" and the Trump White House have caused irreversible harm to the American people by stalling the second stimulus checks. Thousands more Americans are being laid off now. Thousands of small businesses have closed. Millions of Americans will be unemployed for a long time. The economy will not recover to previous levels.
Let this be a lesson for the American people that the Democratic and Republican Parties have destroyed America with their unending hyper-partisan gridlock. After this election, Americans need to put the Democratic and Republican Parties in our rearview mirrors permanently. The two major parties have governed America illegally for decades. We The People must take back our election system and our government from the two major parties. America will continue to be torn apart if we don't.
"Our children and grandchildren will never forget how our national leaders failed to help the American people." This is a quote from my new book, "America's New Revolution."
RANDY FRICKE
National Election Reform Committee and co-founder of Western Colorado Independent Voters
New Castle
Garfield County has two qualified women running for commission
Dear Garfield County:
We have a wonderful opportunity to elect two intelligent, caring, and practical women to represent us as Garfield County Commissioners. Leslie Robinson is running in District 3 and Beatriz Soto is running in District 2. You can vote for both of them, and please do.
I had the pleasure of serving on the Garfield County Energy Advisory Board with Leslie Robinson for two years. During that time I got to witness her steadfast poise and unbridled strength to stand up for communities being negatively impacted by excessive oil and gas drilling that the current county commissioners allowed. She speaks up for the people, communities, land, animals, air, water, and resources of Garfield County and will serve as a true representative for progress.
Beatriz Soto is also well versed in serving the public and standing up for the environment with her work at Wilderness Workshop. Her experience as an architect gives her the tools to see how systems work and how to improve them, including the government. She is also Latina and bilingual, finally giving the Spanish speakers that make up over 30% of our beautiful county the representation that has been long deserved.
Local government has a very direct and immediate impact on our community and by electing Leslie Robinson and Beatriz Soto together Garfield County will be a healthier and more prosperous place now and into the future.
Please Vote!
¡Vota Por Favor!
A.J. HOBBS
Carbondale
One more bite on wolves
I concur with Greg Walcher’s take that wolves are “not here to restore nature”. One can argue over subspecies, although I doubt that subspecies matter to wolf lovers.
Here are a couple of other consequences to consider. I gleaned these from a wildlife conservation officer/ game warden, in northern Idaho. He was providing security for a wildfire control operation where I was working. He said that when wolves moved in there from Yellowstone they naturally harassed big game animals and the deer and elk moved from their high country summer range to lower winter range elevation to get away from the wolves.
You can guess that this significantly reduced the winter range carrying capacity and put added stress on the animals, causing an increase in winter mortality. I remember an editorial in “The Daily Sentinel” not too long ago about winter range already being inadequate.
He also noted that livestock that were permitted to graze on the national Forest would also head back home, or to the lower winter range. Ranchers pay for these grazing privileges and this represents a significant economic loss for them.
There is more. Of course the wolves do kill some wildlife and livestock. That is what they do to eat. Noting that, the wolf proponents will tell you that ranchers can be compensated for wolf damage. Well, good luck with that. North East Oregon ranchers complain on the internet that unless an animal has been killed and fed on, and not just injured, there is often disagreement as to what caused the injuries, making next to impossible to get compensated.
Long story shortened, don’t vote for the introduction of wolves. In reality there is no upside.
CLIFFORD KNAPP
Grand Junction