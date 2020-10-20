What has Biden sacrificed?
Dear Editor:
Joe Biden has sacrificed his wealth for our country?
Just the opposite.
He's sacrificed our country for his wealth.
Ice cream, anyone?
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Trump's policies are leading us backward
Climate change is a generational issue. Both Donald J. Trump and Lauren Boebert can't handle the scientific truth of human caused global warming. They are ignorant of the Keeling Curve (Wikipedia it), of basic atmospheric physics, of the cost to public infrastructure and private property from both more powerful and more frequent storms, of the fact that Trump's energy policies are leading us backwards while the whole world (Putin is an exception) is moving forward with renewables, and most importantly that the longer our country takes to transition to a renewable energy economy the more it will cost our children.
TOM MOONEY
Aspen
Symphony shines during pandemic
The dark cloud of the pandemic has allowed a few rays of beauty to sneak through, The Grand Junction Symphony being a fine example of a group that has successfully dealt with many obstacles to come up with a remarkably satisfying and artistic performance of brass, woodwinds, and percussion this past weekend at The Avalon Theatre.
Many adaptions of instrument playing and player spacing were evident on stage, the most eye-catching being the woodwinds in front, looking like spacemen in tuxes with their plexiglass full-facial shields. The brass players figured out several types of adaptations to fit mouthpieces through face masks and covers on their bells, keeping all players safe from each others’ exhalations, along with a large separation of the players in this chamber music setting.
The well-spaced audience was treated to a wide variety of wind-instrument music that made for a totally engaging listening experience of music that probably not have been performed in a normal season. The program opened in a stirring way with music written for a bath house band in Germany in 1824 by a 15 year old prodigy Felix Mendelssohn, and adapted for the symphony winds and percussion by conductor Charles Latshaw. No doubt Mendelssohn would have been pleased with this exciting, driving performance, marred only slightly by some precision issues probably caused by the player separation on stage. Antonin Dvorak’s four-movement “Serenade for Winds” was the center-piece of the program, with joyous melodies springing forth from winds and rhythmic underpinning provided by the only strings on the concert, 1 cello and 1 bass. The oldest work on the concert, from the 1500’s, was written to be played by instruments in two separate choir lofts in St. Marks Cathedral in Venice by Giovanni Gabrielli, and the Latshaw arrangement we heard Saturday featured two small brass groups playing antiphonally on either side of the Avalon stage.
The finale “Good Soldier Schweike”, in six movements, ended the program in a dazzling way. This 20th century work that featured the driving timpani work of local percussion virtuoso Darren Kamstra was a fascinating palette of rhythmic modern sounds, and demanded a remarkable level of rhythmic precision from the players to come off sounding cohesive. Led by the steady, clear baton work of conductor Latshaw, the group over-achieved on this starkly gorgeous, pointillistic work to achieve a dazzling artistic success, bringing the small audience to their feet!
WALTER CUMMINGS
Grand Junction
Abortion bans are an attack on Black women
Dear Editor,
For Black women, abortion bans are not a political issue. They are yet another attempt to control the decisions, the bodies and the futures of women of color.
Colorado is yet again faced with an attempt to use the ballot box to take away access to abortion. Proposition 115 would take away access to abortion later in pregnancy. This policy is sadly predicated on a host of myths and misinformation about how abortion is provided and truly insulting claims about the people who seek care, but it is also about laying the groundwork to take away all access to abortion throughout pregnancy. It is a dangerous ban on abortion that will force a pregnant woman to remain pregnant in every case, except if an abortion is required to save her life — with no exceptions for health or individual circumstances, including a lethal fetal diagnosis, woman’s health or even rape.
For Black women, this is not a debate. It is a call to action for our futures. We must ensure that when someone needs an abortion that they can get safe care, when someone wants to add to their family they have the support and services to have a healthy pregnancy, and that we each have what we need to manage our health and care for our families. There is work to be done, but first I urge you to vote no on Proposition 115.
Sincerely,
LEAH JONES
Deputy director, SisterSong
Atlanta, Georgia
Women of color need health care, not political interference
Dear Editor,
There are many instances where people face complications later in pregnancy and may decide to end the pregnancy. They may be trying to protect their health or future fertility or facing a series health issue. It is a very personal decision that can only be made by each person with guidance from their health professionals and the support of the people they love.
We know that there are also times when people are forced to delay getting care because of restrictions on abortion. Many people have to travel hours to the nearest health center. They may struggle to get time off from work or to find child care. There are also financial barriers, like restrictions that withhold insurance coverage for abortion.
We need to try to understand and support people and get rid of barriers to care, not judge them or make already difficult situations that much worse. I am urging Colorado voters to oppose Proposition 115. It is just another attempt to use the ballot box to interfere with our most personal medical decisions.
Sincerely,
KARLA GONZALES GARCIA
Denver
Health care is a human right
Dear Editor,
There is much at stake in the current debate around the Supreme Court. Next month, justices will hear arguments that could threaten health-care access for thousands of Coloradans. The Trump administration is at it again pushing to try to take away the Affordable Care Act and the protections for pre-existing conditions.
Right now as the president battles the coronavirus he knows that he has access to publicly funded care. He won’t have to worry about going further into debt to pay a medical bill. He doesn’t have to be concerned that his insurance company will say they will no longer cover him because he had COVID-19. But if his administration is successful in getting rid of the ACA with no real plan to replace it, then the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have survived this pandemic could be threatened with losing their insurance because it would be considered a pre-existing condition.
This is on top of the hundreds of thousands of people facing ongoing health problems who would not have coverage and have to decide between the care they need and putting food on the table or paying rent in this troubled economy.
Unbelievable! We cannot just silently watch this attack on the well-being of our families. We need to speak out to ensure that no vote on a nominee is held until after the elections and that anyone chosen to fill this seat will defend – not undermine access to the critical care we need to survive and thrive.
Sincerely,
KATHERINE RILEY
Denver
R.I.P. Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce
Your decision not to endorse either candidate in OUR 3rd CD is a last-ditch effort for the Chamber to feel important. Didn’t Club 20 have a similar issue when no candidate wanted to debate in the Club. Rest In Peace, R.I.P.
When in recent history under any circumstance has there been a super majority vote on any topic? Chamber board, what world do you live in, la la world? Newsflash, Grand Junction is the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic, Grand Junction businesses are trying to do the best they can to survive this virus, and you decide not to participate in our election of 2020. As the expression goes, “What is wrong with you, man, or women?’
Business owners with small and large revenue, please vote in this 3rd CD. You know who is going to represent you the best. You also know that the 3rd CD is changing in its political makeup.
Are you part of the old guard, as the Chamber was? Thank goodness that you do not need to be part of the Chamber to vote, so please vote. Your vote is effective for six years for Senators and two years for representatives. Lots of things will happen during this time, and you have a say in it.
So, Chamber of Commerce of Grand Junction, Colorado, R.I.P. The vast majority of this community will live with the knowledge that each member voted for their best choice of candidates.
Please wear a mask, and VOTE.
DIETER HEINRICH
Grand Junction
Democrats are fostering unrest via alliance with leftists
One of Hitler’s first orders in 1933 was to defund and eliminate the police. The Nazi militia, the Brown Shirts, also described as Storm Troopers, Sturmabteilung, the SS whose mission it was to riot, burn, beat up and kill citizens in an effort to sway an election.
This is not too much different than todays defund the police movement. Over a hundred days of rioting in Portland, Oregon. Our own magnificent Colorado State Capital building experienced similar blatant unlawful violence with graffiti, a tent city encompassed the open park area surrounding the Capital, along with trash accumulations lining the sidewalks.
Now, after the fact, our Colorado Democratic governor and Denver’s mayor insisted that the area be cleaned up. Makes me wonder who was ruling the roost at the time of the unlawful demonstrations. Could it have been Black Lives Matter and Antifa?
The Hard Left has a home in the Democratic Party and this was evident when most Democrats advocated for defunding the police and were silent to the carnage taking place in various cities across our nation. Yes, Democrats and various Democratic elected representatives have been accused of donating money to bail out the unlawful perpetrators.
News you will not find in our local newspaper: In the latest series of hidden camera recordings, Project Veritas revealed that a Colorado Democratic Party executive committee member is an Antifa militant hellbent on igniting a political revolution in America. Kristopher Jacks, CHAIR OF OUR REVOLUTION WELD COUNTY, COLORADO has publicly stated that he will lie, cheat, steal, and do whatever it takes to elect Democrats that Antifa or BLM can control.
Of course, this devious behavior is not uncommon by the Democratic Party nor its elected protected class. They have continually expressed contempt towards Donald Trump since he was elected. There has been very little criticism to their lies and fabrications of the truth.
U S Senator Michael Bennet in an article authored by Charles Ashby in the Grand Junction Sentinel tiled “Political Polarization Threatens Future” Oct 21, 2020 may have been absolutely right. Yet, Mr. Bennet had no problem aligning himself to the Green New Deal and voted to impeach the most successful president in modern history.
There is an age-old adage that “success breeds success” and researchers have found that to be true.
YOU SHOULD “STAND UP FOR YOUR COUNTRY”, “DON’T KNEEL”, AND “VOTE TO KEEP YOUR LIBERTY AND FREEDOM”.
RICHARD CONKLE
Grand Junction
Why does Trump blame states for wildfires on federal land?
President Trump continues to insist the reason we are having so many huge wildfires in our forests is insufficient management of those forests. And he says the states are responsible for the lack of forest management.
According to the National Interagency Fire Center on September 14, more than 1.1 million acres have burned on federal lands in California this year, compared to 769,032 acres on lands not managed by the federal government. So why does Trump blame the states? One reason is to shift the blame from his own administration’s failure to tackle the problem. Another reason is to deflect the conversation away from the huge impact that climate change is having on the fire situation.
At a meeting with fire officials in Sacramento on Sept. 14, Trump said, “When trees fall down after a short period of time, they become very dry – really like a matchstick ... and they can explode.” When the California secretary for natural resources said that climate change is the primary cause of the wildfires, Trump interrupted and said, “It'll start getting cooler – you just watch."
CRAIG SOMMER
Fort Collins
Mitsch Bush is the clear choice in the 3rd
There is a clear choice this year as we vote for our next 3rd District Congressional representative. Diane Mitsch Bush is a strong, thoughtful leader and person of integrity. As an elected official, Diane represented her constituency in a balanced manner. She is a master at working with colleagues across the aisle to find common ground on issues important to her constituents.
Diane understands the task in front of her in Congress. Not only has she worked on local and state issues, but during her time as a commissioner and legislator, she was engaged in national issues that impacted Colorado. She knows that we need a representative in Congress who can educate her colleagues in DC and fight for solutions to the unique issues that we are facing in rural Colorado, including lowering health insurance costs, passing a COVID relief bill for people who have lost their jobs and are facing eviction, protecting our public lands that support our agricultural and recreational economies, and bringing infrastructure projects to our district that will enhance job opportunities. As wildfires continue to spread across the West, Diane knows how important it is for our country to work globally on addressing climate change, and nationally on supporting forest and grassland health efforts.
We are in need of leaders who are informed and will work to bring our country and world allies together to address numerous issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic; high impact natural disasters; and the thousands of people uprooted by war, drought and poverty. Diane is that leader.
Please join me in voting for my friend and former colleague, Diane Mitsch Bush, candidate for CD3.
TRESI HOUPT
Former Garfield County commissioner
Glenwood Springs
Incomptent nincompoop or evil sociopath?
Dear Editor,
Why does Trump deny the efficacy of masks, when doctors agree this simple measure could prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths? Is he intentionally ignorant, or so selfish that the inconvenience of mask-wearing to preserve other peoples' health is beyond his moral character?
Why does he actively thwart cooperative efforts to reverse global warming before the climate crisis becomes irreversible? Is he scientifically stupid, or selfishly willing to sacrifice the well-being of our planet to grab short-term petro-profit?
Why does he work to remove health insurance from millions, before coming up with a workable replacement? Does he actually believe his slap-dash slogans are a replacement, or is he unconcerned with the lives and health of people unlike him?
Why does he foment restriction and distrust of our election system? Is he simply willing to destroy our democracy to remain in power, or is he viciously eager to do so?
Sincerely,
BRUCE JOFFE
Piedmont, California