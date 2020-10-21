Support a reasonable limit on abortion
Dear Editors:
All pregnant women deserve the best medical and emotional care Colorado can muster. Not one of us is exempt from that responsibility, and I’m grateful for the support the three authors of an opinion piece published in your paper provide to the women of Colorado.
But I must take exception to an implied assertion they made in “Protect abortion access without stigma—vote no on Proposition 115.” They referred to the proposition as “an arbitrary prohibition on a health care procedure.”
Twenty-two is not an arbitrary number for a fetus. Because of advances in neonatal care, fetuses as young as 22 weeks have a 21% survival rate. (NICHD Neonatal Research Network: “Extremely Preterm Birth Outcome Data.”)
That may not seem like very good odds, but back in 1973 when Roe v. Wade was handed down, viability for an unborn baby was 28 weeks. We’ve gained 6 weeks of viability in those 47 years. What gains will we make in the next year or decade?
Right now, the survivability of a 25-week-old unborn baby is 77%. I have to ask: What’s the difference between a 25-week-old fetus and a newly born baby, except maturity? Do we want to make maturity a measure of worthiness for life in Colorado?
It is now legal to abort that 25-week-old unborn baby in Colorado. In fact, it’s legal to abort that unborn baby up to his or her birth. About 12,000 abortions are performed each year in our state. The authors say only 1% of those are late-term abortions. Using their percentage, that’s 120 babies aborted each year who have a chance of living outside the womb.
Fellow Coloradans, if you’re as uncomfortable as I am that viable babies are being aborted, join me in voting for Proposition 115. Twenty-two weeks is a very big deal for the most vulnerable in our state, and seems to be a reasonable limit on abortion.
PATTI HILL
Grand Junction
Not all physicians agree that abortion should be classified as health care
Regarding the opinion piece by Reiner, Lent, and Casteel where they advocate for keeping late-term abortion legal in Colorado, I would like to point out that not all physicians agree that late term abortion should be classified as " health care."
As a physician, I know what late-term abortion entails and I agree with those who have called the procedure barbaric. If you are unsure what is involved please, go to YouTube and watch former abortion provider Anthony Levatino's 5-minute testimony before Congress as he describes what abortion entails. He describes a procedure that he is familiar with as he had performed over 1,200 abortions before a personal tragedy caused him to stop performing them. He has since become a powerful pro-life speaker and I would encourage all to view his testimony as to why he changed positions.
Many physicians, including 30,000 who signed a letter published in February of 2019, including leading obstetricians and pediatricians have stated that late-term abortion is never medically indicated. Even the Guttmacher Institute, the research arm of Planned Parenthood, admits that most late-term abortions are not done for medical reasons.
I agree with the authors that each pregnancy is unique. So is each life developing with the womb. If the authors really want to work to insure that "everyone" gets what they need, I would encourage them, and other like minded individuals, to broaden their view, expand their understanding and realize that there are two lives involved and they should work to see that the unborn get what they need also. Pregnant women need and deserve prenatal care and they need support and resources after delivery. Destroying life within the womb, especially after 22 weeks in never the answer Please vote yes on Proposition 115.
CARL A. MALITO, MD
Grand Junction
Former Gunnison County commissioner endorses Mitsch Bush
Dear Editor and your readers,
As a 42-year resident of Colorado Congressional District 3 and a former Gunnison County commissioner, I had the privilege to work with Diane Mitsch Bush while she was in the state legislature. I say “privilege” because she was always positive, effective and truly caring about the needs of her constituents. Diane has that knack for listening to all points of view and creating solutions to problems which incorporate those differing opinions, which we experience with too few politicians these days.
I hope you will join me in voting for Diane Mitsch Bush because of these attributes, and because she will work across the aisle in Congress to solve our serious challenges. Diane has the experience, productive local relationships, and energy which we so sorely need from our congressional representative.
Thank you,
JIM STARR
Crested Butte
Setting the record straight on COVID-19 mortality
I must correct you and Lauen Bobert's math skills. COVID-19 has a 6-7% mortality rate. That means if you catch this virus that is responsible for the current world wide pandemic your chances of dying from it is about 1 in 20. Not great odds.
Here are the facts: 80% of people 65 years and older have a 80% chance of dying if they catch this virus. That includes me. And, so when I read letters to the editor in this newspaper that misrepresent the facts of life I feel the need to correct them. Trump's medical advisor, Dr. Atlas, who is a radiologist, not an infectious disease specialist, wants us to agree to going to 'herd immunity', which means essentially everyone in our country gets the virus and those of us who survive are somehow immune. That means about 3 million of us will die in the process. Being over 65, that probably includes me. On this past Sunday the 1st recorded case of a person catching COVID-19, then beating it, and virus free for 3 months, caught the virus again, then died in the hospital. So, what that means is unless we have a vaccine, for this virus we are all at risk.
Make no mistake, the medical care Donald Trump got at Walter Reed hospital is not available to you or I.
Recently when Trump was addressing a group of elderly people in Fort Myers, Florida he told them that the drugs he received while in the hospital would be available to them immediately for free! Again, he lied. Several news reporters went to the CEO of Pfizer, the company that developed those drugs Trump got, and asked him if these drugs would be free. He said, "absolutely not." It cost hundreds of millions of dollars to development them, and they are still not approved for use by the public. Experimental drugs are not covered by my insurance company. How about yours?
So, if you and Lauen Boebert continue to push lies about the COVID-19 virus your are putting people at risk who may believe you. Get it? Be quiet about things you do not understand.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
Why wolves only on the Western Slope?
I have publicly asked this question before, without a response from any of those supporting the current plan to reintroduce wolves to the Western Slope of Colorado. Now I will ask it again.
Why, when the petition to reintroduce wolves finally arrived for signatures in Colorado, was the change made to introduce wolves only on the Western Slope, and not the original plan of I-25 as the eastern boundary for the release area? Maybe Joanna Lambert, or Gary Skiba can answer the question, since the Grand Junction Sentinel implies that they are “experts” on this subject. Actually, if you look at their credentials, you will see that both of their jobs are dependent upon actions such as releasing wolves. That is of no matter, I want to hear their reasons.
Could it be that one reason for removing the I-25 and west designation is to placate those on the Front Range with their Estes Park elk playground, or perhaps the Boulder ranchette horse owners played a role in it? I suspect that the reason has more to do with knowing that the Front Range considers us their playground, and by designating us as the release area, they knew two things. The first is that people vote on issues like this with their heart, and not their brains. It sounds all warm and fuzzy to cuddle with the wolves so let’s vote yes. The other reason is that most of the people on the Front Range have been drinking the Kool-Aid for so long, that they are not smart enough to know the wolves will be in their beloved Estes Park and along the Boulder-Pueblo corridor within a year.
I could make a list of reasons to not reintroduce wolves. No matter, I will be awaiting the response from Ms. Lambert and Mr.Skiba on why only the Western Slope, when the wolves were originally a plains animal also.
DANIEL MOORE
Fruita