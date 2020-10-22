Vote yes on 6A and 6B
The Gallagher Amendment, as it is commonly called, has been in place since 1982, and now 38 years later, unforeseen consequences are evident as the Redlands residential assessment rate (RAR) for property tax purposes, has declined in recent years. At issue on Election Day is maintaining the current level of funding for the Grand Junction Rural Fire Protection District and Redlands Subdistrict at the current RAR of 7.15%. Formerly, the property tax distributions were fairly balanced between the residential and commercial assessments. Revenue distributions are now imbalanced and are no longer distributed on the basis intended under the original Gallagher Amendment. The net result will be a revenue shortage estimated at $340,000, which would ordinarily be used to fund fire protection services in the unincorporated areas of the Redlands, Southwestern Orchard Mesa, and Northwest Grand Junction rural areas.
This measure is not about whether fire and ambulance will have the ability to respond to fires or emergency medical calls, but rather maintaining a level of funding to sustain capital expenditures and provide the best in-service training available, in order to maintain a highly capable force within the affected areas. Grand Junction Rural Fire Protection district does not employ firefighters, or own any apparatus or fire stations. They contract with the city of Grand Junction to provide fire and emergency services, in order to keep duplication of services and overhead costs at absolute minimum. Therefore, the city of Grand Junction has no obligation to, and cannot provide any more funding than what is covered legally by contract.
What is being requested for voter approval by voting "YES", is not a tax increase. It is simply asking that distributions of revenue are to remain at the current level of 7.15% Residential Assessment Rate, versus reducing the distribution to only 5.5%. A single fire station is very expensive to operate everywhere in the United States. Let us not allow a $340,000 loss of revenue impact fire operations and capital expenses. A yes vote on Ballot Issue 6A and 6B will allow allocated funding at the 7.15% RAR to sustain the operational dollar amount which is "ALREADY AVAILABLE AND AUTHORIZED. For more information please visit the GJRFPD.org web site. Thank you.
TED BOOTHROYD
Redlands resident
Gardner incredibly effective for Colorado as a U.S. senator
The Sentinel's ever-benevolent editorial board recently played the role of victim following Gardner's justified decision to turn down a meeting with them. The editorial board claimed that they, out of the kindness of their hearts, were willing to "reserve judgement" on Sen. Gardner until they had the chance to meet with him. In an ensuing editorial that was more pitiful than it was edifying, the Sentinel's editorial board made it clear that they had issued judgement long before they ever asked for a meeting with Gardner.
Coloradans by and large prefer action and results over lip-service and photo-ops. And even if there was any truth to the editorial board's criticism of Sen. Gardner, one cannot deny that Sen. Gardner is incredibly effective in his job as U. S. senator for the state of Colorado. Sen. Gardner's refusal to meet with the Sentinel's editorial board was understandable — even admirable — and the editorial board's subsequent criticism of him only reinforces the fact that no good deed is worthy of praise, as long as the do-gooder is a Republican.
Perhaps the editorial board was being honest when they claimed that they were waiting to withhold judgement, but given their most recent criticism of Sen. Gardner, I'd say its more likely that the editorial board made up their minds months ago.
SANDY PEESO
Grand Junction
Boebert's 'freedom' is self-serving
I have no problem with Lauren Boebert's claim that she is a champion of freedom, as long as she accepts the consequences for her actions. But she crosses a line when her "freedom" puts people, especially children, in harm's way.
Boebert authorized a 17-year-old employee at her restaurant to carry a handgun. With few exceptions, possession of a handgun by a juvenile is a crime; waiting tables is not one of the exceptions. If the girl had been prosecuted and found guilty, she faced a minimum five days detention in a youth corrections facility.
At the 2015 Country Jam, Boebert incited underage drinkers to resist arrest. If the young people had heeded her urging, they could have served up to one year in jail for the charge. By ignoring her, these young people showed more common sense than she did.
Boebert's TV ads claim she "always puts public safety first." Not. Ask the 70 people who got food poisoning because she ignored county safety rules. And, she was cited for driving without using safety restraints for her kids--twice. Boebert's history demonstrates that her "freedom" is nothing more than self-serving and flagrant disregard for others. This is not the kind of person we need to represent us in Congress.
CYNTHIA CYPHERS
Grand Junction
Stop trying to equate Democrats with fascism
Ignorance abounds. So this guy writes a letter to this newspaper professing to know about the Nazi party. I find being compared to a Nazi very sick and offensive. First, someone tell me where I can find antifa? Where is their headquarters? Where is their website? Their chatroom? Their online blog? Give me a name of one member?
But, I can name the organizations that have ruined the Republican party. KKK, Aryan Brotherhood, Proud Boys, Q-Anon, Hammerhead Skins, and on and on and on. These are fascist organizations. How do I know this? Because they advertise themselves as such. Disturbing that a very small, loud segment of our society is being heard now since Trump came into office. Jared Kushner, Steven Miller, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump all are members of a white nationalist organization. How do I know this? In 2016 each and everyone of them admitted this fact.
Steven Miller, a White House aid and Jeff Sessions, the former Trump attorney general came up with the child separation policy at our Southern borders that now has 545 children still sitting there because nobody kept records of who their parents were. Think about that for just a moment. All those children with no mothers or fathers just waiting in prison like setting, waiting for them to show up and take them away. This is where we live now. This is a country I do not recognize anymore.
Somebody show me one police department that has had its operating funds taken away? Except for Minneapolis, I do not know of one.
Republicans being the party of law and order? What a joke. They are the party of Trump and Putin. And now it came out last night that Donald Trump has a bunch of money in Chinese banks, and he has paid more taxes in China in the last 20 year than he has in the United States of America. Just the facts folks.
If I want to sit or kneel during the national anthem I will do so, because that is my right under the freedom of speech, that is in our Constitution.
Do not make anymore comparisons between the Nazi party and the Democratic Party. It just shows your ignorance.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction