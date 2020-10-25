Mask opponents and climate skeptics have something in common
I got my degree in school and public health in the 1970s. Then the concern was sexually transmitted diseases. Now it’s coronavirus. However, the principles of how infectious diseases spread and how we can prevent the spread haven’t changed.
When I heard it was a respiratory infection, anyone who has seen a backlit slow-motion video of a sneeze or cough would know that aerosol droplets would be a problem. It would be possible for someone to sneeze or cough in an aisle of a store for example, leave the area, and have some unsuspecting person walk through a cloud of aerosol droplets carrying viruses. Anyone who has seen a backlit high-speed video of a sneeze or cough from a person who was masked would also know masking helps. It’s certainly not foolproof, but it helps.
Unfortunately, we had denial and doubt fomented from the beginning about the seriousness of this virus and value of masking not only by conservative media pundits and conspiracy theorists, but the president as well. Part of that campaign was suggesting viruses were so small that they could penetrate masks. The catch is viruses need a mode of transmission, like aerosol droplets, and those are trapped by masks. So now we have millions of Americans who fight wearing masks, who like teenagers make it into an issue of freedom and control, and the cases and deaths keep climbing, more than in any other country. The sick part is why those fomenting denial and doubt did it. The same reason they foment denial and doubt about climate change. To protect their wealth and revenue streams, and in the president’s case, re-election. The sad part is that if he had taken this virus seriously from the start, and followed the playbook left for him, his re-election would have been ensured.
So now I guess natural selection will just have to do its thing with the deniers and doubters. And we have a long way to go. Even if herd immunity works with coronavirus, 196 million (60%) to 228 million (70%) would have to become infected or vaccinated. We’re at 8.5 million confirmed cases. We are not rounding the corner as the president suggests. If vaccines are delayed, or don’t pan out, and we reach those levels the hard way, at the current mortality rate of 2.8%, we could lose 5.4 to 6.4 million Americans.
RAY MATHIS
Grand Junction
Bush understood what the future holds
The words of President George W. Bush are helpful in understanding today's energy issues. In his last State of the Union address he said, "To build a future of energy security, we must trust in the creative genius of American researchers and entrepreneurs (think Elon Musk and others) to pioneer a new generation of clean energy technology. Our security and our prosperity and our environment all require reducing our dependence on oil. Let us increase the use of renewable power."
He went on talking about the car of the future being battery electric and joining a future international agreement to "slow, stop, and eventually reverse greenhouse gases (think Paris Climate Accord)."
TOM MOONEY
Aspen
Masks must be worn properly to be effective
The photo that accompanies the "Rowdy Crowd" caption serves as an illustration for why we see easier spread of the Coronavirus. To the right of the mascot we have two handlers wearing masks properly, covering nose and mouth. This is a respiratory virus, after all. To the bull's left, we see someone wearing their mask over their chin, which I am fairly certain does not help contain the virus during breathing, yelling, cheering (Go Mavs!). The same useless donning of masks can be seen daily at retailers of all sorts in our county. If people would only wear masks properly, over nose and mouth, we wouldn't be seeing the surge in cases. Masks and social distancing don't prevent all spread, just like seat belts don't prevent all injuries or fatalities, but they help. It would be great if your paper could occasionally devote some space to emphasize via words and pictures the proper wearing of masks.
Thank you,
DAVID LURYE
Grand Junction
The easy choice
I’ve been living in Colorado for 30 years and never before have I had an easier choice to make for Congress this November. Hands down I’m voting for Diane Mitsch Bush to represent Grand Junction and the rest of CD 3 in Washington.
I was a member of Grand Junction City Council for years and served as mayor pro tem. I’ve gotten to know a lot of people and seen a lot of candidates for higher office, but Diane is head and shoulders above all of them. She’s pledged to protect our public lands and the outdoor economy they support. She knows we have to lower the ridiculously high cost of health care and create good paying jobs.
She knows what's at stake and will bring a common-sense bipartisan approach to Congress. Washington is full of partisan gridlock and bickering — so much so that they can’t even get more COVID relief to the people that need it. We need leaders like Diane that will rise above the grandstanding, reach across the aisle, and actually get things done.
Her opponent, Lauren Boebert would rather spend time on cable news and Twitter raising her national profile than coming up with solutions for the challenges we face here. Ms Boebert has no real interest in being an effective advocate for Grand Junction.
I hope you will join me in voting or Diane Mitsch Bush in this upcoming election
BENNETT BOESCHENSTEIN
Grand Junction
Vote NO on retention of Appeals Judge Craig R. Welling
Colorado Appeals Court Judge Craig R. Welling is up for retention in the current election. As one of the three-judge panel, Judge Welling set free a convicted, habitual pedophile, with a record of multiple offenses, on a trumped up technicality. The judge is betting that the citizens of Colorado, and Mesa County in particular, have a short memory.
Judge Welling is hoping that we will have forgotten his ruling in favor of a serial pedophile who was convicted of 19 counts involving six local children and sentenced to over 300 years in prison. I for one want to hold Judge Welling accountable by voting no on his retention. I am hoping that the voters of Colorado will remember this egregious action and join me in voting to Not retain Judge Craig R. Welling.
The details of this case are too many to discuss in this letter but please go to: JusticeForAllColorado.org for more information.
ANGELA MOSS
Grand Junction
Boebert tweet inspires fear, not confidence
“I am the militia,” a June 14 tweet from GOP candidate Lauren Boebert had me very upset. Since following her twitter account, I’m perplexed this woman garners any support from CO3. That tweet incited fear and intimidation. Her picture with the strapped Glock to her thigh, surrounded by men carrying semi-automatic weapons is a call to violence.
Boebert’s sordid history with the law, disregard of county ordinances requiring specific health and safety measures when re-opening her restaurant, past due tax liens, refusal to debate her opponent, but requesting to send a “surrogate” in her place, have led me to believe she is unfit to hold any legislative office.
Not one tweet, Facebook post, or her Website contain any informative, or educational substance with respect to CO3’s issues. Her stump speeches, attended by mostly maskless attendees contain no mention of policy. This woman can’t protect the health of our district when she’s against all common-sense federal and state practices during a national pandemic. Boebert thrives on divisive rhetoric, alienating the majority of our district who want decency, respect, and leadership. She offers nothing except her vitriol and ignorance of the issues we all face.
In stark contrast, Diane Mitsch Bush, the Democratic congressional candidate, tweets and posts clear cut policy issues that impact us all. Diane maintains daily cadence of communication with all CO3 counties via highly attended ZOOM sessions and religiously answers questions from voters. These sessions help constituents better understand the current State vs. Federal policies impacting Agriculture, Education, Climate, etc., and enable her to better understand what WE need and expect.
She has the experience of working a political arena, and was recognized by the Colorado State Legislature for effective bi-partisan workmanship and policies.We need Diane Mitsch Bush.
LISA KATZE-FANGER
Wolcott
Mitsch Bush will do the hard work of governing
I am writing to urge the good people of Colorado’s Western Slope to vote for Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress. Diane is a seasoned and effective lawmaker. While in the state house she was named Most Effective Freshman Legislator, and both the Rocky Mountain Farmers’ Union and the Colorado Livestock Association named her Legislator of the Year for her commitment to farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. As part of her campaign, Diane has actively reached out to ranchers, holding virtual town halls to listen to their concerns and find ways to address them. Diane knows that in Colorado, environmental issues affect everyone from ranchers to recreationalists. Protecting Colorado’s environment doesn’t damage our economy, it strengthens it. Diane also knows that dealing effectively with the pandemic requires listening to science and acting responsibly in the face of crisis.
Diane is an advocate of Second-Amendment rights but also believes in gun safety. Her opponent Lauren Boebert has made a name for herself as a gun rights advocate, yet she doesn’t even know the law well enough to know that letting her underage waitresses carry guns is a felony. Boebert’s arrest record and string of court dates show that she has no respect for the law. She has allied herself with conspiracy theorists and white supremacists. Boebert has lied about her own background, and her attacks on Diane are also baseless lies. Do we need another four years of partisanship, ideological grandstanding, and stalemate in Washington D.C.? Do we really want a representative who chases headlines while our forest fires grow worse, our grandparents die of COVID, and our financial situation continues to grow more and more untenable? No, we need someone who will lead and who will do the hard work of governing. Elect Diane Mitsch Bush to congress. Thank you.
Sincerely,
CHRISTINA CALLICOTT
Ridgway