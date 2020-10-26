Boebert will not help us recover our standing as a global leader
Is it just me, or does candidate Lauren Boebert remind anyone else of Sarah Palin, without her college degree and local legislative and state executive experience of course, but with the same clueless “shoot first and ask questions later” mentality to solving critical and complex problems?
Was anyone surprised when she refused the Club 20 platform because she couldn’t have the questions in advance, since then someone could tell her what her answers should be? I will be surprised if she does attempt an actual debate with Diane Mitsch Bush, whose knowledge, experience and temperament dwarf that of her opponent.
A Trump favorite, Boebert hopes to ride those coattails, no plans besides “freedom,” finishing off the Affordable Care Act during a pandemic, more guns and actually hoping QAnon is real! Q could be a local or foreign troll writing from Moscow, Beijing or a neighboring state, amazed at the willingness of some Americans to believe in childishly outlandish conspiracy theories being woven by someone certainly not interested in the flourishing of American democracy.
It will be interesting in a frightening sort of way to see whether adults here want real representation or if the revolving-door, West Slope sandbox helps invite another superficial “rabble-rouser” to play in a government that four years ago was considered the world’s leader. Now we are a laughingly untrustworthy and dangerous rogue ravaged by COVID-19 and the climate crisis, battling voter suppression and a virus to preserve a fragile democracy and restore our world reputation. I hope we succeed.
MICHAEL MARQUARDT
Whitewater
Transition away from fossil fuels is already underway
Regarding the supposedly shocking admission by Joe Biden that he would transition from oil and gas, it is obvious that transition is already underway:
Airbus Industries, Boeing’s main competitor, is looking at hydrogen-fueled airliners (https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/sep/21/airbus-reveals-plans-zero-emission-aircraft-fuelled-hydrogen). In August, Norway plug-in vehicle market share was 70% (https://cleantechnica.com/2020/09/02/norway-in-august-over-70-ev-market-share-and-heading-higher/). Norway’s embrace of EVs is a powerful counter to the narrative that EVs do not work in the cold. Similar story in Iceland, where plug-in vehicles hit 63% market share in September (https://insideevs.com/news/450509/iceland-plugins-sales-september-2020/). My wife and I drive a pure EV (Chevy Bolt); We do over 90% of our charging at home, on par with what Consumer Reports found in their recent report on EVs (https://www.consumerreports.org/car-repair-maintenance/pay-less-for-vehicle-maintenance-with-an-ev/0. That CR report also documents EVs cost an average of $4,600 less to maintain over the life of the vehicle vs. gas cars. In the 10,000 miles we’ve driven our Bolt, it has averaged 4.3 miles per kWh. At the $0.11/kWh DMEA charges, that is $2.56 per 100 miles. At $2.00/gallon, a 56 MPG Prius costs $3.57 to travel 100 miles. And electricity price and jobs are immune to the whims of the world oil market. Further, renewable electricity is cheaper than fossil fuel-generated electricity (https://cleantechnica.com/2020/10/26/solar-power-cheapest-electricity-in-history/).
Biden wouldn’t be starting this, he would merely be encouraging it. Does the US want to keep up with the rest of the world or stay stuck in the 20th century with Trump?
JOSEPH McGILL
Cedaredge
No need to overreact to uptick in virus cases
The recent panic over the increasing positive testing for the CV19 virus needs to be kept in perspective. Using the state's information about the virus, the numbers as of October 25 for Mesa county are 11 deaths with 1,314 positive cases and 10 hospitalized. Do the math, that is a death rate of .008 or 0.8%. The overall state death rate is 2.1%
It is no surprise that there has been an increase mainly because of the college age people that have come back to university as well as more testing being done. The numbers of those testing positive are primarily in the 18-25 year age group versus other age groups. As we know now, the younger age groups are less affected by the virus and are at much lower risk for developing pulmonary complications requiring in hospital care.
People need to be responsible - high risk people should remain vigilant but that does not justify restraining businesses again or keeping kids out of school. There have been no reports that our local hospitals are even close to being overwhelmed with hospitalized cases. Beware that although many advocate for returning to the stay at home restrictions and limiting physical gatherings whether public or private it is unlikely to change the the case infection rate. Masks may be helpful in some circumstances but overall it has been shown that hand washing and avoiding touching your face and eyes is actually more effective. Take responsibility for your own health. If you are at risk, avoid crowds. The fallout from business closures, job losses, mortgage defaults, etc is going to be much more devastating in the months to come than the panic over increase positive cases now.
KAREN SEIBOLD
Grand Junction
Vote no on Prop. 113
A few thoughts about voting in Colorado in 2020.
We may be encouraged to vote early but is it wise? I don’t think so. You never know what may come to light at the end of campaigns that may effect your choices. With our mail-in ballots in Colorado, you may want to allow time for mailing, you can put your ballot in a drop box or at the County Clerks office up to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Concern about the coronavirus is minimal as social distancing should be of no concern.
Speaking of voting an initiative regarding voting is on the ballot. This is about allocating electors to the Electoral College by popular vote. The Founders were very enlightened when setting up the Electoral College. First, we are residents of states and then residents of the country second. States wanted to make their own rules first and then allow the federal government to regulate things the states themselves cannot do in regards to other states that effect the entire country. Now most think rules are federal, then the states, not true. Essentially, states were to be little countries, that banded together for defense and commerce.
The Electoral College was developed to try to level the field when voting for a president by smaller states. It was a way to get small states to join the United States. Senators and Congress people are elected by the states, so the states are fully in control of their election and representation. Should the president be elected by popular vote, large states would fully control election of the president. With the Electoral College, small states are given a slightly larger influence in the presidential election. The Senate is made up of two senators from each state. Congress people are based on the census and spread proportionately across the states based on population, with bigger states having more than small states.
The Electoral College is made up electors from each state in the number equal to senators and congresspeople of each state. This allows smaller states like Colorado receiving marginally more representation than larger states. This makes presidential candidates appeal to all states, not just large states in their attempt to win the elections. Otherwise small states like Colorado could be ignored when campaigning, with large, populous states (New York and California) controlling the country.
Please vote NO on proposition 113. Preserve Colorado’s influence in future presidential elections.
ED MORELAND
Montrose
Why I’m voting for 115
Every so often it’s wise to step back and try to put things into perspective. For instance, it’s easy to look back in history and draw confident conclusions – even self-righteous ones – about how obviously wrong certain things were back then. Most people exhibit very little hesitation in condemning slavery, the Holocaust, and the slaughter of Native Americans. Obviously, at the time, unfortunately, those atrocities were tolerated, if not actively embraced, by the average person. A reasonable person cannot conclude anything other than there was widespread insanity in society that allowed for such events.
Today I ask that we attempt, as honestly as we can, to review abortion from a rational, humane perspective. Imagine how future generations will find our tolerance, and outright cheerleading – as was the case in Albany, N.Y. on Jan. 21, when Gov. Cuomo signed a bill allowing the killing of babies up until the day of birth – of our “right” to abortion. By the millions!
And the madness also exists in Colorado. That’s right. It is perfectly legal to kill an unborn child, up until the moment she takes her first breath.
To prove the point, we need look no further than what happened to baby Aurora in Longmont a few years ago. On March 18, 2015, Michelle Wilkins, answering a Craigslist ad in Longmont, was shopping for baby clothes. In a gruesome attack, the woman staging the sale cut Michelle’s baby from her womb.
The insanity of our laws were again made clear when then-District Attorney Stan Garnett informed the public that there was nothing he could do to punish the attacker for killing Michelle’s 7-month-old daughter, destined to be named Aurora. He could bring charges for the attack on Michelle, but could do not one thing about the death of Aurora. Garnett stated, “Now, I understand that many people in the community – and heaven knows, I've heard from a lot of them – would like me to have filed homicide charges. However, that is not possible, under Colorado law, without proof of a live birth. A prosecutor cannot file murder charges when a baby, who is killed, has not lived outside the body of the mother."
Manifesting society’s schizophrenia, the DA’s office brought a 100-year sentence against the attacker. It doesn’t take an Einstein to figure out that the prosecutor, not being able to charge for Aurora’s death, leveraged the attack on Michelle in every way they could imagine. Even DA Garnett’s remarks at sentencing drive home the point, “Had this crime never occurred, Aurora would be learning to walk and talk and getting ready for her first birthday. She would be experiencing the early years of life, which she will never have.”
Now Aurora would be five, going on six.
And yet. We still have people rationalizing that any attempt to prevent killing of unborn, even late in the pregnancy, like at term, is “relegating women to second class citizens.” Or, as Claire Levy, a state representative at the time, stated about a proposed Fetal Homicide bill, “it seemed to be a backdoor way to establishing separate legal rights for a nonviable fetus.”
Imagine that! In order to prevent any notion that the unborn has any legal rights, we must continue to allow “terminating” of perfectly viable, perfectly formed human beings, just days from being born.
This topic hits home with me. My younger brother Peter was born premature at just 2 lb, 6 oz. Yes, he needed special care following his birth. The funny thing is, though, nobody doubted that he was a person. I guess it’s just because he was wanted.
But, to maintain our cognitive dissonance, we continue to refer to unwanted, unborn human beings as “fetuses.” And we euphemistically call the dismembered body parts as “fetal remains.” Is that not just as outrageous, and insane, as referring to Native Americans as “savages” or Jews as “rats” so that we can fool ourselves into inaction?
I say the madness must stop. And the very least we can do is begin to re-instill some semblance of humanity and dignity to the most vulnerable. Yes, I realize that acknowledging the fact that an unborn baby at term is actually human, is viable, and therefore ought to be provided respect and protection may serve as a chink in the armor of the radical “abort for any reason, at any time” mantra. But so be it!
The savagery must stop. And this is a reasonable way to go about it.
CHARLIE DANAHER
Boulder
DMB will protect our public lands
I am blessed to have grown up in our lovely Congressional District 3, and I’m fortunate enough to enjoy Colorado’s pristine outdoors. We need to preserve and protect our public lands and the 500,000 jobs that they support across Colorado.
Diane Mitsch Bush is the only candidate on the ballot in CD 3 this November who has pledged to protect Colorado’s public lands. She supports the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act, which would expand our public lands and energize the outdoor economy that employs hundreds of thousands of people in Western and Southern Colorado.
Diane’s opponent, Lauren Boebert, has called the CORE Act a “land grab by Denver’s liberals.” That’s false. Ranchers, hunters, anglers, rural county commissioners, conservationists, small business owners, recreation groups, and sportsmen all worked together in seven Western Slope counties for a decade to draft the principles that became the CORE Act.
Diane is a proven pragmatist who truly understands the needs of the Western Slope and will bring those values when elected to Congress. I’m voting for her, our public lands, and our outdoors – and I hope you will too.
SOLEIL GAYLORD
Telluride