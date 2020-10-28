Boebert can only contribute to gridlock, not policy wins
Unfortunately Congress is still a good old boys (and girls) club. Those newly elected to Congress are judged by on attributes such as an ability to work with each other, honesty, experience, education, integrity, shared ideas, party affiliation, etc. Those who pass muster get the appointments to the most constituent-important committees. Those with the in-power party affiliation stand in line for the important committee chair positions.
It appears that if elected Ms. Bobert does not fit the role of what the ”Club” expects. She seemed to be uncompromising, poorly educated, believes in Q-Anon, militias and is inexperienced. She has legal and tax issues, has been arrested, thumbs her nose at pandemic protocols, anti-virus shots, environment and science, has no real specific policy, speaks in long platitudes and generalities, is not in the party that controls the House and does not communicate well with the press.
It appears to me that these attributes does not bode well if you expect her as your House representative to be of assistance to us, her constituents. I am afraid that sending her to Congress will only contribute to more partisan gridlock.
GEORGE JOHNSON
Snowmass
Outlaw late-term abortion
Vote “yes” on Colorado Proposition 115 prohibiting elective abortion after 22 weeks of gestation. The pre-born infant at this stage can live outside the womb, feels pain, can suck its thumb and hears voices.
My grand nephew had surgery inside of his mother’s body at this stage of development. He was given anesthesia during this process. Yet…. Colorado now allows painful abortion for such a pre-born child after 22 weeks and even during the process of birth.
We are one of only seven states that allow these late-term abortions. Let’s stop it now! Vote “yes” on 115.
JUDY ANDREWS
Grand Junction
Nonpartisan group forms to ensure fair election process
As citizens of Mesa County, we are struggling to protect our families, jobs and businesses in these turbulent times. Like generations before us on the Western Slope, we have come together in times of adversity to protect our community. This election and its aftermath are such a time.
We are concerned about the unrest and partisan division in our towns and neighborhoods. We feel it important to be extra vigilant. For that reason, we have formed Mesa County Citizens for Fair Elections, a nonpartisan, nonviolent grassroots group of residents supporting a fair election process in which the outcome accurately reflects the voice of all legal voters, regardless of who wins.
Among us are members of different political affiliations. All of us value our democratic republic, an accountable government, and the U.S. Constitution, which have long provided the framework for the election process.
From Nov. 3, 2020 to Jan. 20, 2021, we will work to ensure that all votes are counted and any claims of fraud or voter suppression are investigated impartially and remedied as appropriate. We welcome participation from community members of all political affiliations and the support of our local and state officials whose ethical oversight has guaranteed fair elections in the past.
You can contact us, or better yet join us at info@citizens4fairelectionsmc.org
RICHARD HYLAND
Grand Junction
Election will determine who we become
Joe Biden says this election expresses who we are.
Are we a nation that believes life is a jungle, a zero-sum game in which you eat or be eaten, dominate or be dominated, take what you can and try to prevent it from being taken? Do we believe that "America first" is the way to live in our community of nations and "me first" in our communityof neighbors?
Or ...
Are we a nation that believes in cooperation, that helping each other helps us as well, that our collective well-being gives each of us a better safer, more prosperous life?
This election will express who we are and determine who we become.
Sincerely,
BRUCE JOFFE
Piedmont, California
Minor change, major benefits
As we are in the middle of an election season, allow us to introduce you to Approval Voting – a better way to vote.
Everyone is familiar with plurality, our current voting method. It’s how we elect our governor and our state representatives. Plurality has the great advantage of being simple, but the great disadvantage of not letting voters say very much. You get to choose one or, rather, you are forced to choose one candidate. To add insult to injury, sometimes a spoiler candidate ruins the election for a lot of voters. Can we do better when we have more than two candidates running?
Enter Approval Voting. You get to mark your ballot for EVERY candidate you approve. Maybe you support two candidates – mark two! No lesser of evils! Maybe you like all but one of the candidates. Tell the world! And you CAN, because unlike a ranking method, all your votes are visible all the time. You don’t have to wait for one candidate to be eliminated to show your support for a second candidate.
Some voting methods require special tabulation software. Not Approval Voting! Just like plurality, the winner is the person marked on the most ballots, unlike plurality, a candidate elected using Approval Voting always has the broadest popular support.
Approval Voting is probably the most common form of group decision making. We often use it without realizing when deciding where to join friends for dinner or what movie to see. Anytime you ask people to vote yes or no on a slew of options, you are using Approval Voting. Consider using Approval Voting to pick the name of a new library cafe or to choose what your book club will read this year. We think you’ll like Approval Voting.
BLAKE HUBER
Presidential candidate, Approval Voting Party
FRANK ATWOOD
Vice Presidential candidate, Approval Voting Party
Littleton