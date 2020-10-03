Diane Mitsch Bush- A true representative for rural America
I am excited to formally endorse Diane Mitsch Bush in her bid to to be our first female Congresswoman for District 3.
For those of you who do not know me, my name is Gabrielle Aragon. I am an eighth generation Coloradan from San Luis — “where Colorado began.” The values instilled in me, passed down by my forefathers, are the pillars of Colorado; they are that of land, water (sin agua no hay vida), people, agriculture, and faith. I grew up knowing that a person’s name and reputation are the most valuable aspects of one’s character. I am cautious of those I recommend to others, and I would only endorse someone who will truly represent our values, someone who will listen to our community and work for our people. Diane is that person.
When I first met Diane years ago, she stood out to me because she had an effervescent energy about representing people. Diane is one of the most approachable, down-to-earth, passionate, and intelligent representatives I know. She takes the time to truly engage with people by listening, asking questions, hearing ideas and concerns, and gaining perspective. Diane is someone who is eager to roll up her sleeves to find solutions and help out everyday people. She took many of our values to the state capital and reminded Denver that we are part of Colorado too! For these efforts, she was named Legislature of the Year for her work on the House Agriculture Committee and the Natural Resources Committee.
Rural Colorado and rural America have become neglected in Washington politics. Diane always works for her people and she will build the bridges over which our community can cross. Diane will fight to provide quality jobs, make sure medical manufacturing stays here in the US. She will protect our way of life!
GABRIELLE ARAGON
San Luis
Vote for saving our environment
In 1969, Lake Erie was a dead lake. Industrial pollution from Cleveland was so bad that an oil slick on the Cuyahoga River caught on fire. The result? People woke up and spoke up.
The Clean Water Act of 1972 was passed. Now, the Cuyahoga hosts boaters and paddle boarders, and Lake Erie is thriving again. In the 1960s smog in New York and Los Angeles was so bad you could barely see the skyline. Actual soot collected on coffee tables. Health problems such as asthma and chronic coughs were common. This prompted the enactment of strict emission standards and brought about much cleaner, safer air.
These are just two examples of how people refused to accept things as they were and implemented change. We have a choice in this election to vote for representatives who will address climate change or ignore it. Diane Mitsch Bush and John Hickenlooper are committed to tackling climate change while Corey Gardner has supported rolling back environmental regulations and Lauren Boebert seems to have no platform other than to tweet that battling climate change is socialist. Vote for saving our environment. Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress and John Hickenlooper for the Senate.
Sincerely,
CATHERINE O'CONNELL
El Jebel
Gardner hasn't shown he cares about constituents
I keep seeing the ads for Sen. Cory Gardner, which he has approved, in which he repeatedly states he has and always will work diligently for all Coloradoans. Then why have I never gotten a response to my emails during his time in office other than the "canned" replies? This is contrary to my experience with Sen. Bennett as I have received replies detailing his positions. Sometimes I agreed others I didn't, but at least he cared enough about his constituents to reply unlike Senator Gardner.
MARIE POWELL
Grand Junction
Vote for empathy. Vote for Biden
President Trump, you have had almost four years to lead the United States and have failed us by your own choosing. Whether it be in foreign policy and domestic policy you have not protected the United States as commander-in chief.
Now comes the latest news about your complete disrespect for our military and total disregard for the COVID-19 virus. We the American people have finally borne witness to what happens when they place an incompetent business leader into the Oval Office. Quality of life is not a business decision sir but rather it is a humane choice to be empathetic to those who cannot help themselves.
Joe Biden has that empathy and will return the United States to the era when we were respected internationally because of how we treat our citizens domestically.
This election is a clear choice between those who have never had it so good and those of us who know we can do better. Joe Biden will lead us there.
Fellow citizens, exercise your right to vote to preserve your sacred heritage, promote your children’s future and obtain the blessings of liberty we all cherish.
To restore a sense of decency to the United States rise and vote!
JOE BIALEK
Cleveland, Ohio
Sticks and stones
Remembering days long past when arguments or disagreements occurred between kids. Physical confrontation was avoided and name calling was used instead. Most times the name calling defamed your ethnic background, your guts or intelligence. Vulgarity was not uncommon.
In defense we were taught to respond:
"Sticks and Stones may break my bones,
But names will never hurt me."
It's been a long time since I recalled this expression because it is a childish defense and is no longer used or necessary among adults with the ability to reason and argue thoughtfully.
That is until the past few years under our current leadership. We now have name calling and vulgarity instead of thoughtful arguments:
"Sleepy Joe. "
"That is disgraceful."
"He is bad."
"Look at her, she is ugly."
"Go back to the s--it-hole country you came from."
And it goes on and on.
Perhaps we are no longer able to put forth thoughtful arguments. Are we no longer a thoughtful people and should we respond with the simple childish expression of days past?
Unfortunately, the expression is not true. At least not for me. Names will hurt me. My being the son of WOPs who immigrated from a s--t hole country, also a successful professional engineer and businessman and especially being a veteran having served with honor and commitment to defend the ideals of our country.
As a veteran calling me a "sucker," "stupid" and a "loser" for serving does hurt me and angers me, especially coming from one who five times felt no commitment to serve.
ROBERT A. TALLARICO
Grand Junction
Taxes, for suckers and losers
If President Trump, who in 2015 claimed to be worth over $10 billion, could pay no federal income tax for many years, and only $750 per year for 2016 and 2017, typical taxpayers should rightfully feel like "suckers" and "losers." Those are terms that Trump reportedly used for Americans who died in war, as he apparently couldn't understand what was in it for them. Does anyone seriously believe that he has a higher regard for Americans who dutifully pay taxes?
So, with Trump as our leader, here's a proposal: Change our federal income tax system to allow taxpayers to simply elect to pay $750 a year. Call it the Trump alternative tax. Note that, relative to income, almost all taxpayers would still be paying more than Trump himself.
Of course, this is preposterous. The government would quickly go broke. But it's not much more preposterous than Trump calling the New York Times report on his taxes "totally fake," while refusing to disclose his tax returns, saying they're under audit. He could lawfully have disclosed those returns any time. The fact that he hasn't speaks volumes.
Most Trump supporters are paying taxes at a much higher tax rate than Trump himself. Should they seriously believe that Trump doesn't privately regard them as suckers and losers?
DAVID J. ROBERTS
Associate Professor Emeritus of Accountancy
DePaul University, Chicago
What 'debate'???
It’s not surprising that Marc Thiessen — the Sentinel’s favorite “pro-Trump” propagandist — concludes that “Interrupter-in-Chief” Trump “won” Tuesday’s non-“Presidential” so-called “Debate” (“Biden cleared the low bar Trump set for him. But Trump still won”) – despite polls that Biden won “big” (CNN, “No, polls don't show Donald Trump won the debate 'big':, Oct. 1; https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/01/politics/donald-trump-debate-polls-joe-biden/index.html).
“The debate was a dumpster fire of attacks, interruptions and name-calling” because Trump didn’t want voters to hear Biden’s more presidential recitation of damning facts, so “Liar-in-Chief” Trump sought to smother them with more lies (WaPo, “Trump was the interrupter-in-chief at Tuesday’s debate. It wasn’t close”, Sep. 30; https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/09/30/trump-was-interrupter-in-chief-tuesdays-debate-it-wasnt-close).
Now that Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 and refuses to accept rule changes (which Biden rightly welcomes), Tuesday’s may well prove to be the last of the three scheduled “debates”, but it will likely be Trump – not Biden – who makes “an excuse to pull out of the remaining debates.”
Meanwhile, rather than prematurely take firm positions on the filibuster and/or the Supreme Court, Biden properly demurred to the will of the American people (Politico, “Why Biden is stiff-arming the left on court-packing and the filibuster”, Sep. 22; https://www.politico.com/news/2020/09/22/biden-supreme-court-filibuster-ginsburg-419832).
Thus, because Article I, Section 5, of the Constitution grants each popularly elected House of Congress authority to “determine the Rules of its Proceedings,” even if Democrats win both the presidency and the Senate, Biden will have no vote on the future of the filibuster – but 50+ senators (and perhaps V.P. – now Senator – Kamala Harris) will.
Likewise, because amendments to the Federal Judiciary Act of 1789 intended to “reform” the Supreme Court and/or the DOJ will likely originate in the House, Biden cannot prudently take a position on such legislation until he knows what’s in it.
Like most complex legislation, the bipartisan “1994 Crime Bill” that Biden shepherded through the Senate Judiciary Committee was a mixed bag – with nuances that Thiessen evades and Trump could never grasp (FactCheck.Org, “Biden on the 1994 Crime Bill”, Jul. 12, 2019; https://www.factcheck.org/2019/07/biden-on-the-1994-crime-bill/).
Finally, while Biden rejects “Law and Order” as a “dog-whistle” for racist policing, it was true that he “didn’t have time” (even without constant interruptions) to read the list of 175 law enforcement veterans who endorse him (FoxNews, “More than 175 current, former law enforcement officials endorse Joe Biden, slam Trump as 'lawless' president”, Sep. 4; https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-endorsements-law-enforcement).
Otherwise, Thiessen agrees that Trump’s performance was shameful and embarrassing.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress
I am voting for Diane Mitsch Bush to represent us in Congressional District 3 because I want a woman with legislative experience to work for the best programs for our area and our country. Diane’s experience in the Colorado House and as a county commissioner gives her a direct understanding of how to work with others to achieve important legislation to protect us and our precious Colorado environment.
Her opponent does not believe in the rule of law and defied the Colorado Health Department and our governor this spring by keeping her restaurant open. In the Colorado public schools I attended I was taught to follow and respect the law. I want a legislator who does the same.
I am sure when you consider the importance of education and experience for a congressional representative you will join me in voting for Diane Mitsch Bush.
Thank you.
ILLENE PEVEC
Carbondale
What would Boebert do if elected?
Pistol-packin’ Shooters Grill owner Lauren Boebert is running for Congress against Steamboat Springs Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush. Boebert recently sent me letter soliciting my support for her campaign.
Boebert writes that she is PRO-FREEDOM, PRO-GUNS, PRO-CONSTITUTION, PRO-ENERGY, PRO-LIFE, PRO-COLORADO, AND PRO-AMERICA. She supports President Trump “100 percent.” She calls Democrats “left-wing lunatics” and uses buzzwords like “socialized medicine,” “AOC,” “the liberal media,” and “Nancy Pelosi” to discredit her opponent. She makes no mention of climate change or health care.
In no place in her four-page letter does she single out a single specific program that, if elected, she would oppose or support.
So what, exactly, would Lauren Boebert do if elected? We know she owns a restaurant, has four boys, and has had a few run-ins with the law. She likes guns and fries up a mean pork slider. But the United States Congress is a pretty big step for a political newcomer. Why should we elect someone with no political experience? Only Ms. Boebert can answer that. She pulled out of the Club 20 debate when she was told she wouldn’t have access to the questions beforehand. She has not made herself available to participate in a debate hosted by the Pueblo Chieftain or a forum put on by the League of Women Voters.
In order to make an informed choice, voters need more than sound bites and a professed fervent devotion to the president. Ms. Boebert needs to come out of the shadows and face not just her supporters, but her opponent.
ED COLBY
New Castle
Mitsch Bush shows proper concern for the planet
I am a student, a naturalist, and public land worshipper. As a young voter concerned about the climate crisis and our imperiled biosphere’s future, I am deeply disturbed by the policies (or lack thereof) of Congressional District 3’s “CD3” candidate Lauren Boebert and impressed by the policies advocated by candidate Diane Mitsch Bush.
Diane Mitsch Bush, Boebert’s opponent, supports solutions that include transition policies for individuals employed in traditional fossil fuel industries. According to the World Resources Institute, investment in the renewable energy sector generates three times more jobs than the fossil fuel industry. In that regard, Mitsch Bush opposes a proposed natural gas pipeline called Jordan Cove that will transport Colorado’s resources to Asian markets and expose communities to pollutants and spills during extraction, storage, and transport. Lauren Boebert speaks of Mitsch Bush’s plan to strengthen renewable energy as “outsourcing our energy to communists in China” while she, Lauren, supports the pipeline. Excuse me, but where is the Jordan Cove pipeline headed, again?
Boebert’s stated goals include the aim to slash the Green New Deal by proclaiming irresponsibly to: “Drill, baby, drill!” I do not share her triumphalism because I recently read a statistic from the Denver Post that said: 193 Colorado oil and gas facilities operate without required Clean Air Act permits. As a young person concerned about my future health and my fellow residents’ health in CD3, environmental protections are at the forefront of my issues.
As a current student who believes in the value of education to my generation and future generations, I think it is appropriate that my representative stands up for public education and lowers college student loan debt. Unlike candidate Boebert, Mitsch Bush has a proven record of defending public education in the Colorado House of Representatives. Mitsch Bush wisely, and with a view to our future, vows to fight for students and teachers and against predatory student lenders while in the U.S. Congress. I shudder to think of a potential representative, Lauren Boebert, who claims unapologetically that there “shouldn’t even be a Department of Education.” What college did Boebert attend?
Spread the word, volunteer, vote. We have a great deal at stake and a great candidate who is experienced and wants to represent us. Please vote for environmentally and educationally friendly Diane Mitsch Bush for Colorado’s Congressional District 3 to the United States House of Representatives.
SOLEIL GAYLORD
Dartmouth College by way of Telluride