The choice isn't socialsm vs. capitalism; it's stability vs. chaos
The letter by Henry Hoshiko in the Oct. 29 edition of the Sentinel displays such a simpleton's view of government and this election that it insults the intelligence of informed voters and must be rebutted.
Basically what Mr. Hoshiko thinks is that all Democrats are socialists and Republicans the only supporters of the free market. What nonsense! (To be clear, the definition of socialism is a "system of social organization in which the means of producing and distributing goods is owned collectively or by a centralized government that often plans and controls the economy.") Socialism is not a political party and the DNC platform makes no mention of converting the means of production and distribution to the central government. All Democrats are not socialists anymore than all Republicans are greedy, heartless capitalists!
Unfortunately, many conservatives continue to spread the cult-like ravings of those brainwashed by the conspiracy theory propagandists who need a justification for their unconscionable continued support for the unethical, incompetent, corrupt, and possibly mentally ill, demagogue in the White House today. (In case some think I'm unfairly labeling the President, the definition of a demagogue is, "a leader who obtains power by means of impassioned appeals to the emotions and prejudices of the populace". If the shoe fits . . .)
The choice this year is not between socialism and capitalism, it is between competence and incompetence, democracy and authoritarianism, stability and chaos, unity and division.
I am tired of the inaccurate portrayals of all Democrats as socialists. Furthermore, I am tired of the lies by those with the prejudicial view that only Trump supporters and Republicans are freedom-loving patriots.
The enemy of democracy is not competing economic ideologies, it is a citizenry unable to acknowledge facts and see beyond narrow views, it is the man in the White House. Don't vote for president by party on Nov. 3. Don't be swayed by propaganda. Don't vote your narrow self interest. Vote your conscience. Vote to save our democracy.
TIM SARMO
Grand Junction
Party allegiance means returning bums to office time and again
It's interesting that a letter from Scott Howard on Oct. 20 revealed more about this country's real issue in just a few lines than most of the 'regular' letter writers have in the near 40 years I have been reading them in the Sentinel (without ever responding). His topic: term limitations at the federal level, for the the U.S. House and Senate
The predecessors of the existing congressional membership had no issue in the late 1940s, likely appropriately, the 22nd amendment to the U.S. Constitution, limiting the president to no more than two consecutive terms. Roosevelt's fourth term was the Republican's last straw. Did Congress then, or would they now, do the same thing for their own positions? Of course the answer is not a chance! It's why we have had 30, 40 even 50+ year congress members of both houses still being voted into office. Some, like Strom Thurmond of SC, may have already died but somehow still had his votes counted. Doesn't matter what the party is. Both are guilty, as is the American electorate who keep them in office.
Term limits for Congress, both houses, should be no more than 12 years - six terms maximum for the House and two for the Senate. Then the people who have held these offices will have to go back to private life, whatever they did. Even without a new constitutional amendment, the American people could still effect this change by no longer voting for their congressmen or women after such terms are reached. Will we? No, there is very little likelihood because of the idiotic "party" support today's citizens seem to have. Grand Junction provides a good example for one side; Denver for another. Both are wrong!
Don't judge by my letter, but one of the best speeches in history was only 271 words. Most of you Sentinel writers need to keep this in mind.
JEFF PARKER
Grand Junction
Editorial's 'long view' was reassuring
Thank you to the Sentinel's editorial board for a calming, sane piece on Oct. 29, “Election Will Be Fair.” As the election nears, COVID numbers rise, outside temperatures drop, many of us are frayed, concerned, and too easily roiled up by politicians, pundits, and media both liberal and conservative. It is refreshing to read something dispassionate and reassuring. And yes, “we’ll move forward as a community, and as a country, as we always have.” The long view is always the wiser one, and it’s good to be reminded of that. Thank you.
SUSAN ANKER
Grand Junction
Mitsch Bush has the right stuff to represent western Colorado
If we want to go forward after this pandemic is over, we need a strong, intelligent fighter and a true representative of western Colorado in the U.S. House of Representatives. That person is Diane Mitsch Bush.
She was elected a state representative for three terms where she worked across the aisle to support family agriculture, transportation, sustainable water infrastructure, renewable energy, small rural communities, public health, and the natural resources that sustain us all.
Diane has already done far more for western Colorado than her uninitiated opponent could possibly do. Her intelligence, drive, and knowledge will make her an outstanding representative of Colorado and help the whole country in the hard days to come.
KATHERINE DELANOY
Eagle
Hooey from Hotchkiss
Hotchkiss’s Henry Hoshiko (“Election will decide what type of government rules our nation”) should learn to apply his own aphorisms and practice what he preaches.
In 1905, Harvard historian George Santayana – in his book apocryphally entitled “Reason in Common Sense” – wrote that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it!”. In 1948, Winston Churchill paraphrased that quote as “those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.” Unfortunately, Hoshiko’s letter evinces neither reason, common sense, nor churchillian leadership – only more partisan swill.
First, Henry fails to acknowledge that those like him who apparently cannot remember and/or failed to learn from the past four years still constitute a know-nothing minority that would condemn the entire nation to repeat the many Trumpian travesties and thus impose their consequences on the majority.
Second, Hoshiko offers only a false choice between “free markets” – obviously intended as a euphemism for “good” – versus entirely undefined “socialism” – an all-too-familiar epithet that Trumpublicans ignorantly equate to “bad.” However, the same history that Henry would have us learn from is replete with lessons about the failures of unfettered “free markets” to serve the public good and the benefits that come from efforts to find an equitable fulcrum on the broad policy spectrum between free markets and “socialism.”
Third, while Hoshiko is indeed correct that “[t]he most important issue in this election is what type of government is going to rule this country,” the real choice is not between “free market or socialism” but rather between representative democracy or oligarchic authoritarianism. Trump and his Republican enablers clearly embrace the latter.
Fourth, just as most countries who seek to optimize the tradeoffs between free markets and the public good have generally succeeded (albeit, always “a work in progress”), so too do Biden and Democrats seek to counteract 40 years of increasing inequality with policies that are entirely consistent with the objectives articulated in the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution's Preamble.
Finally, contrary to Hishoko’s “big lie”, Democrats have no “plan to make this country into a socialist nation” and no “socialist plans are found in the DNC platform” – only reason-based, common sense policies intended to learn from and correct the errors of the past while restoring government of, by, and for the people. Meanwhile, the RNC offers no platform at all — only governance by Trumpian tweets.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Don't fall for Gardner's 'greenwashing' of his environmental record
There’s a word in environmentalism, “greenwashing”. It’s used when someone pretends to care about the environment, even when their actions prove otherwise. Someone like Cory Gardner.
The Great American Outdoors Act for which he takes credit was actually first proposed by the great civil rights icon, the late Democratic Rep. John Lewis, before it was weakened with two amendments from Gardner and the Republicans and then sold to Trump as a way to dupe Coloradans into thinking Gardner cares about the environment more than he does about fracking, fossil fuels, continued climate destruction, and boatloads of money from the oil and gas industry.
But Slick Cory's political career has been greased with well over $1 million in campaign contributions from the oil and gas industry. And that’s just the money we know about.
In return, Gardner voted against sensible national methane emissions rules, rules based on Colorado’s own successful ones.
In a 2014 vote, supposed environmentalist Cory Gardner even denied that humans contributed to climate change.
Then he supported Trump’s oily scheme to break up the Bureau of Land Management by booting its personnel out of Washington DC. Gardner called this “job creation” and took credit for “bringing the BLM to Colorado.”
Cory Gardner. He’s not just slick. He’s oil slick.
HARV TEITELBAUM
Evergreen
Vote Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress
Tuesday night I heard Diane Mitsch Bush speak at a virtual event. My takeaway was we need a positive force like her to represent CD3 in Congress. Diane, a former college professor, has served as a county commissioner and in the Colorado House of Representatives. She already has expertise about matters concerning our district from water rights to health to agriculture. She has a positive agenda going forward and has proven she can cross the aisle to get things done for her constituents.
Her opponent is running attack ads against Diane based on lies, exaggerations or quotes taken out of context. This same opponent is not only unqualified for the job, but her platform indicates she will work to broaden a divide that was once non-existent among Coloradans.
We are fortunate to live in the friendliest and most beautiful state in the country. Let’s work to keep it that way. Let’s take divisiveness out of the picture. Vote Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress.
CATHERINE O'CONNELL
El Jebel
Trump's hoaxes
If you want to learn the truths of what’s really going on in today's politics, I believe It’s mandatory to adopt a critical attitude consisting of possible disbeliefs of stated facts and opinions. We all should be questioning, reading, and digging for the truth: not just gullibiy accepting the word of hoaxers. I recommend reading closely the many highly reliable fact-checking sources.
Unbeknownst to Donald J. Trump is that he himself will go down in presidential history as truly "The King Of The Hoax Blamers" without ever realizing that he himself IS truly THE HOAX !
LANCE OSWALD
Grand Junction
Research, decide and vote
Please don't vote without doing some research. I was told one of our candidates for U.S. Congress has a criminal record. I checked and discovered she does, in fact she didn't show up to court on several occasions. That is not OK by me.
This is only one of the many reasons I voted for Diane Mitch Bush who has experience and education and a philosophy that matches mine.
It's not about party. I'm a registered Republican with a desire to send only the best qualified to Washington. Let's all come together to send grounded, intelligent people into positions of influence as our policy makers.
We expect our children to do their homework, as adults we should too.
CARRIE PODL
Carbondale
DMB is our best bet to protect our vital water resources
As those of us who have not voted think about our Congressional race, we should recognize our regional interests.
And we do have very legitimate regional interests, one of which has to do with water in the Colorado River and its tributaries. Western Colorado would not have the water rights we enjoy today without the tireless work of some very influential Representatives such as Edward Taylor, a powerful committee chair who served 17 terms as our Congressman, or Wayne N. Aspinall, another powerful Congressman who served us for over 20 years. Without access to that water we would be a much less prosperous and fortunate region.
The immediate future before us is a Colorado River impacted by much drier conditions, with immense downstream demands from states with far more population and pull in Washington than we have. Big decisions are going to be made about our water. We badly need someone in Congress who can advocate successfully for our key interests.
Our statewide political leaders may represent us, but they also represent a lot of interests in the more urban areas who still have their eyes on our water.
A Republican representative will be in a minority in the House of Representatives under almost any scenario. Should Vice President Biden’s apparent lead in most polls prove out, a freshman Republican representative will be on the outs with the administration, as well as being in a minority in the House.
Scott Tipton was often quite successful in advocating our regional interests, whether we agreed with him or not, because he had solid experience. The current Republican candidate has no significant experience on the inside of government, and very limited knowledge of how things get done.
Diane Mitsch Bush, who has experience in government, is a far better bet as someone who can protect us from the threats to our vital water resources.
Sincerely,
LUKE DANIELSON
Gunnison
Proposition 115 - Not a matter of politics
Opponents of Proposition 115, have misrepresented the measure stating it will “ban abortion care” and “makes no exception for rape or incest.” Both statements are false.
Colorado is one of only seven states that does not limit the timing of abortion. We are in the minority of states that allow the procedure to take place all the way up to the baby’s due date. Proposition 115 would only prohibit abortions after 22 weeks, unless the mother’s life is in danger which would have no time restriction. Victims of incest or rape would still have 5-1/2 months to have an abortion, if desired. Additionally, by 22 weeks, most birth defects are identifiable.
According to verywellfamily.com, babies born as early as 23 weeks have a 17% chance of survival; by 34 weeks, they have the same chance of survival as a full-term infant (37-42 weeks). As a volunteer supporting premature babies, I am astounded by the success of such infants who not only survive, but thrive as they grow. Interestingly, many famous people had premature births, such as: Albert Einstein, Anna Pavlova, Mark Twain, Pablo Picasso, Sidney Poitier, Winston Churchill, Stevie Wonder, Michael J. Fox.
Putting political party affiliations aside, along with support or non-support of abortion in general, voting “yes” on Proposition 115 does not appear to be so much a matter of politics as one of decency, responsibility, and humanity.
CARLA O'LEARY
Lakewood
Social media is clamping down on free expression
Americans are seeing the corrupt deep state advancing from suckling at the national trough at the expense of U.S. citizens, to treasonous dealings with foreign enemies at the peril of America.
The past few years have seen endless anonymous sources, rumors and leaks pursued relentlessly by our social and mass media. That is if they are anti-Trump. Now with evidence that would have the Fourth Estate out with pitch forks and torches if it were Trump. Instead there is only silence or a feeble "Russia, Russia" echo.
Twitter and Facebook have never before eliminated all discussion or posting or posting of a legitimate news story. Until this week. In China and Russia their socialist leaders decide what people hear and ergo believe. Today Twitter and Facebook decide what we can hear and share with one another.
Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, if we let this go we can kiss our First Amendment and free speech rights goodbye.
BRUNO KIRCHENWITZ
Rifle
How strong is support for a community center?
In the Sun. Oct 25 edition of the paper, Dan West's article claimed "strong support for a community center" but then you actually read the article to find out it's not even remotely accurate using his own article as proof.
For starters, he states that around 6,000 surveys were mailed out with around 1,000 returned. If it had been "more than a 1,000 returned" I'm sure the writer would have said so, but lets round everything up to 6,000 and 1,000 for accuracy purposes. That equates to roughly a 16.67% response which means that 83+% , an overwhelming majority, didn't even care enough about the subject to even respond. Strike one.
Of the roughly 1,000 people who did respond, a majority said they would need more information" before they would support an increase in the sales tax of the less than the 0.39% ballot initiative that failed previously. Strike two.
A minority however said they would support a sales tax increase of less than the previously proposed (and failed) 0.39%. So even a reduced sales tax increase is doomed to failure. Strike three.
It's bad enough the Sentinel has to get its news feed from the AP, but we certainly don't need our local reporters mimicking them.
We can do better.
STEPHEN FULLERTON
Grand Junction