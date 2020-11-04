Public health director isn't up to COVID challenge
After reading Tuesday's Sentinel's article on the rise in COVID cases in Mesa County, I can only shake my head and wonder how Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr can slough off any concern about the rise in COVID in Mesa County and give his feeble comments that there really isn't anything that could have been done to lower the county COVID cases.
He is a disgrace to his profession and a failure to his community. He either is a follower of "herd immunity" or ignorant of the facts (or both.) I don't recall any real concern about the rampant spread of the virus in Mesa County from him or his office over the last two months when the virus spread exponentially, or to recommend any directives to further install limits on contacts among our residents.
I think he put himself on a pedestal when Mesa County got recognition for being one of the safest counties in the state, and then failed to act when restrictions were lifted and the county started its meteoric climb to where it now is. He refuses to acknowledge the problems we now face and fails to lead in any recovery. At over 7% two-week positivity rate, Mesa County now ranks near the top of the U.S. rate. Our county has gone from one end to the other. Director Kuhr needs to either lead our county with concern for our citizens or get out of the way and let someone else lead.
MIKE CUSACK
Grand Junction
Mesa County needs an enforceable mask mandate
Tuesday’s front-page headline – “COVID-19 cases making a surge in Mesa County” – should prompt inquisitive Sentinel readers to ask “why?”.
Obviously, due to several related factors, our community is not taking the threat to public health posed by COVID-19 seriously enough – as evidenced by overly cavalier attitudes and consequent irresponsible behaviors.
First, of course, both national and local Republican politicians/”leaders” have downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic since its onset – thereby giving license to locals who spout spurious reasons for ignoring the recommendations of public health experts.
Second, even Mesa County’s own public health department has fallen into this trap — by routinely understating COVID-19 deaths in Mesa County. Thus, while our local “Dashboard” was daily reporting only six deaths, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was reporting 16 deaths in Mesa County — a difference of 267 percent. Yesterday, the “Dashboard” was “updated” to show 12 deaths “Due to COVID-19” – which is still 33 percent short of the CDHPE’s number.
On Oct. 30, Mesa County’s Director of Public Health Jeff Kuhr confirmed that “We have been reporting only those who died with COVID as the cause of death.” Thus, while the CDPHE has been following the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics’ “Guidance for Certifying Deaths Due to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19) (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvss/vsrg/vsrg03-508.pdf) – Mesa County was not (at least on its public-facing “Dashboard”). Thus, it is not surprising that Mesa County’s case-count profile emulates those of “Red States” whose Republican governors insist that the CDC is over-counting deaths, when “excess deaths” due to COVID-19 are actually much higher than officially reported deaths (CDC, “Excess Deaths Associated with COVID-19, by Age and Race and Ethnicity — United States, January 26–October 3, 2020”, Oct. 23; https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6942e2.htm).
Third, meanwhile — despite increasing evidence that near-universal (95 percent) mask-wearing can reduce community spread by at least 50 percent (Nature, “Face masks: what the data say”, Oct. 6; https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-02801-8) — mask-wearing in Mesa County (which Kuhr estimated at 80 percent) is probably less than the 50 percent national average – mask-wearing is not mentioned at all in Alex Zorn’s article, and only as an afterthought in Dan West’s previous report (“County loses coronavirus variance”, Oct. 23), in which Kuhr “urged members of the community to practice social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks when in close contact with other people”.
That’s why – even though it shouldn’t be necessary — a mask mandate is likely coming.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction