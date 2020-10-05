Don't forget substitute teachers in stimulus
I was honored by a public school district representative calling me offering me a long term substitute teacher middle school assignment beginning in mid-October. The reality of the COVID-19 hooking me is throbbing my 68-year-old mind in returning to my favorite “high needs” school for the last seven years. Many subs are younger and possibly have no health insurance. Substitutes are unionless without representation. Many have to work two jobs. Schools don’t offer substitutes benefits like insurance. Our politicians should be sensitive to the diminishing and desperate line of subs in creating their second COVID-19 stimulus package.
MIKE SAWYER
Denver
Diane Mitsch Bush for CO-3
We endorse Diane Mitsch Bush for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District for one main reason — experience. Years of hands-on work as a Routt County commissioner followed by four years in the Colorado House of Representatives pairs well with her experience as a small business owner and a teacher with a PhD in social policy. We know Diane and find her mastery of the issues Coloradoans care about to be unmatched.
For all her bombast and bluster, Ms. Boebert has few useful qualifications for the job. If elected, she’d find herself one among 435 representatives in Washington, DC where gun-toting, vacuous invectives and style over substance would play quite differently. The campaign gloss would quickly fade into a mire of hard, often dull and confusing legislative work for which Boebert is poorly qualified.
Experience matters. It’s the first thing you look at when you hire a manager for your business, a child care worker or a surgeon to fix your heart.
When the campaign is over and the Boebert Theatre is dark, Diane Mitsch Bush will be in Congress looking out for our slice of Colorado.
DINAH AND TERRY SWAN
Durango
We don't need Brooks — but he needs us
Sunday's column by brooks was left wing elitist BS.
if you dare disagree, you must be rural and be a John Wayne fan.
Brooks would starve to death quickly if it wasn't for rural rednecks growing his food. I supect Brooks would know nothing working on a car's brakes.
To shorten this I'll end with this. In short , none of the people Brooks looks down on need him and he depends on that class to survive.
GARY MONTGOMERY
Grand Junction
Safari Club's advocacy expands opportunities for sportsmen
This year has been marked with milestones that support the hunting and sporting community in Colorado. Safari Club International is proud to have advocated for new initiatives like the Great American Outdoor Act, as well as the expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities by the Department of the Interior that widely benefit all Coloradans.
One of the biggest achievements this summer was signing of the Great American Outdoor Act by President Trump, which thanks to our own Sen. Cory Gardner, has provided historical funding to the maintenance of our national and state parks and almost $2 billion to the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) to improve investment in public land projects in iconic places like Rocky Mountain National Park and Cross Mountain Canyon Ranch.
Additionally, the Department of the Interior’s decision to expand hunting and fishing opportunities across 2.3 million acres of public land in the U.S. means hunters and anglers will now have more access to public lands, and an increased incentive to protect these natural treasures via sustainable use conservation.
Finally, the CECIL Act, which would have been a major victory for anti-hunters by threatening Americans’ ability to hunt abroad, has stalled in Congress.
Safari Club International is proud of these recent victories that benefit conservation efforts and hunting in the U.S and in Colorado, and we look forward to continuing our advocacy for sportsmen and women going forward.
BRETT AXTON
President, Safari Club International Colorado Chapter
Woodland Park
Janice Rich for House District 55
Over the past couple of years, I have enjoyed getting to know Janice Rich, Colorado House of Representatives, House District 55. She is currently seeking re-election, and I am pleased to endorse her.
Janice has campaigned on defending our Western Slope values, principles, and way of life, and that has been my observation since knowing her. She has always been very approachable and concerned with issues I have brought before her, including health care in Colorado, the opioid crisis, and governmental over-reach with Colorado's mandates.
Janice was busy her first two years in the state Legislature. In 2019 she was a prime sponsor of the reinsurance bill that helped decrease health care insurance premiums for those that must purchase insurance on the exchange. She went on to support eight more health-related bills in 2019.
In 2020, she voted for 18 health-care-related bills, two of which were killed by the opposing party. She also signed on as a sponsor for extending Telehealth.
Out of concerns over funding mechanism changes, Janice did not support the changes made to reinsurance this year, seeing the budget increased by 27%, the creation of an enterprise with fees, open-ended language, and critical decisions now being made by an unelected board and an unelected Insurance Commissioner.
In these unprecedented times in western Colorado and Colorado at large, we need a candidate with experience and fiscal conservatism to get us through tough times and bring us through to better economic days.
Businesses are hurting, and Janice understands that more mandates and over-regulation from Denver are not what the Western Slope needs. I support Janice Rich for HD 55 and encourage you to choose Janice as your representative in November.
GREG HAITZ
Grand Junction
Vote yes on Prop 115
My fellow “persons”
Please vote YES on Prop 115 to save our precious next generation of “us.”
Let’s stop late term abortions which cause unbelievable torture to innocent little ones!
May God bless you all.
ANNE FEDLER
Grand Junction
Sick of division? Vote for Mitsch Bush
To the Voters,
It is now time to decide our future. Is it one that will continue to be full of division, fear and confusion, or, can we begin to heal and work towards a functioning government.
If we want the latter outcome we must vote for Diane Mitsch Bush. She has the experience, the vision and the ability to cross divides and bring this district together. Diane is not against the Second Amendment. She is for responsible gun control. Diane is for a safe, healthy environment and equity for all. Diane supports allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, implementing paid sick leave, and will fight to protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
Lauren Boebert supports policies that would keep health care and prescription drug prices high. She thinks the rules don’t apply to her — she defied health department orders put in place to keep people safe during the pandemic, and is against requiring vaccinations for deadly viruses like measles and meningitis, even during the largest public health crisis of our time. This attitude is why our president is fighting COVID. I could go on and on about Diane’s policies and how important they are to a healthy future for ALL OF US, but, I urge you to find out for yourself at https://dianeforcolorado.com/meet-diane/ If you don’t do this for yourself, then please choose Diane for your children and grandchildren. We can’t afford to play games with their future.
Sincerely,
AMY KIMBERLY
Carbondale
Do Democrats have faith in the system?
It's cowardliness to pick out others flaws before you pick out your own. The interesting thing is that if the Democrats had faith in the system, why should they fear Donald Trump? Is it because they were all set to take over America with a shadow government in waiting?
1.0 lie vs. 20,000? Thou doth peaceful protest too much.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Sentinel's liberal bent is always showing
As usual, some Sunday letters to the editor and the paper’s own editorial board claim everything about liberal Democrats is hunky dory, and everything about conservatives and Republicans is either BS, uninformed, or there’s no credentialed background for it.
We’ve grown used to that. Politicians of all stripes making the prime effort of their election — re-election for another term. Does this paper even realize that every politician in all levels of politics, from local to state to federal has to get elected the first time? I’m thinking that any person elected to any office for the first time has a learning curve ahead of them. The unfortunate thing is that politicians with time in office will try to co-opt the new people. That’s a given. Mitsch Bush has had plenty of time to learn the tricks of the trade.
This paper seizes on anything a newcomer says that might be used against them, if they are conservative or Republican, but it is termed “mis-speak” or "taken out of context" if it is uttered by a liberal or Democrat. Lauren Boebert gets raked over the coals daily, but AOC is the “darling of the Congress – leader of the squad” with her uber-far-left positions, which Mitsch Bush subscribes to most of, but denies. Which of the candidates is actually thinking about the constituency, and which is thinking about the next well-paid political position, in a series of well-paid positions?
How is it the same people who say that there ought to be term limits, now champion the politicians who have had their say for years already? AOC’s far left ideas were accepted as “great new thinking,” but Boebert, thinking we ought to follow the U.S. Constitution as it was written, and not spend ourselves into oblivion, or overturn rights that make us great, is somehow not worthy? Rick Baer has admitted that open carrying of a weapon intimidates him. They don’t bother me. Maybe Rick is easily intimidated. It’s not unlawful, although many thought the guy with the rifle at the first City Council meeting with BLM was out of line and intimidating – “no place” for open carry – but didn’t give a second thought to Pe’a “wondering if he should have brought his Glock.” I’ve asked before: Even with a concealed carry permit, would Pe’a be within the law as a council member, carrying in chambers? Is he afraid of Black people?
And Krystyn Hartman – Men in Heels bothers you, trying to fund the Women’s Shelter while having a laugh at themselves doing it? Maybe there should be a “Women in Combat Boots” event staged. Would that make you feel better? Would you run? Sheesh! Spehar had his little sideways dig as well – but that’s normal for this paper’s newest ‘editorial board member’ – he’s been doing that for years… Spehar is fond of saying “You’re entitled to your own views, but not your own facts” – look for all his views in the left column, not necessarily facts…
DAVID F. ZULIAN
Grand Junction
Sentinel gives Wagner an undeserved veneer of respectability
I am all for presenting opposite points of view. What I oppose is the deliberate dissemination of falsehoods. What I oppose is exposing people to needless health risks. Rick Wagner is guilty of all of the above.
The Daily Sentinel is under no obligation to be the vehicle whereby Rick Wagner disseminates outright fabrications and half truths. This is no effort to muzzle Rick Wagner. He is free to pursue other means of mass communication. Perhaps he is better suited to AM radio. At least, I will be free to change the channel, turn off the radio or not even listen in the first place.
The Daily Sentinel occupies a unique position. As the only newspaper in this area they have a greater responsibility to their readers. By allowing Rick Wagner space in your newspaper you give him a veneer of respectability.
In conclusion, please consider either removing him or providing a disclaimer. A retraction or clarification in future issues is insufficient to prevent the damage already done.
DANIEL H. HARRIS
Fruita
Trump knew he was contagious
HE KNEW! HE KNEW! CAN YOU BELIEVE IT: HE KNEW!
Trump knew that he had contracted the corona virus when he continued campaigning and meeting with unsuspecting Americans. Trump knew that he was contagious! He knew that he was putting his fellow Americans at risk. This self-serving, selfish, self-centered, narcissistic man simply didn’t care!
The obvious, incontrovertible, undeniable fact is: Donald Trump does not care about his fellow Americans, nor does he care about America. Donald Trump cares only about himself and about what he can squeeze from our country. The people who display Trump flags, wear MAGA hats now know beyond a doubt that they are supporting a selfish, dangerous liar. To support Donald Trump is to support the erosion of our democracy. To continue to support Trump is to advertise personal ignorance. To support Trump is irrational. We all must remember that democracy is fragile. Democracy can flourish only when citizens are educated, rational and care about their fellow countrymen. HE KNEW!
JIM BAILEY
Grand Junction
The more deadly disease
China gave U.S. COVID-19 which kills thousands of Americans. But the greater threat to U.S. is the Democrat Party which is giving U.S. the plague of a totalitarian Fascist-socialism disease which has the potential of destroying our entire Republic!
RICHARD HOPKINS
Grand Junction