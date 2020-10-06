Fear not Facts
Today I found a packet of Republican Party campaign literature left on the gate of my driveway.
It contained fliers expounding the virtues of the presidential, Senate, and congressional candidates in the upcoming election…no surprises there.
What caught my attention was an additional info sheet entitled "If We Fail to Elect Republican Candidates."
A list of dire warnings if the radical socialist democrats take control of our government included promises to….
- Open the Borders
- Defund Police & Prohibit them from using Force of any Kind
- Confiscate all firearms owned by citizens
- Outlaw the use of carbon-based fuels
Scary indeed!
A thorough search of the web pages for Democratic candidates as well as mainstream media articles and editorials offered no affirmation of any of these so called “promises” of the Democratic Party.
Maybe the fear tactics of the FOX News Network team motivated those individuals to leave sensational and baseless propaganda at my gate?
It saddens me to see false information being disseminated for the cause of promoting candidates whom lie to the American public, and President Trump heads that list. Honesty, integrity, and decency are sorely lacking under the current administration.
Lies will NEVER make or keep America great.
DAVID HARTLE
Grand Junction
Thoughtless patrons abound
I estimated at least 10 people in the Wal-Mart store on North Avenue in Grand Junction were not wearing face coverings around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5.
One woman yelled at me when I asked her why she did not wear one. I immediately told customer service what happened and asked whether the state-mandated and Wal-Mart corporation-mandated face mask policy was being enforced. She said, "There's only so far we can go." Only so far? I care for a 2-year old with a congenital heart condition. I do not want to be exposed and thereby expose my grandson to thoughtless patrons spreading their disease everywhere. That is how we got in this situation in the first place. I will never shop at North Avenue Walmart again. It is a super-spreader location. People - cover your freaking faces!
GREG RULAND
Grand Junction
Unappealing choices in the 3rd CD race
It is unfortunate that we are reduced to voting for two candidates who are truly unfit to represent Western Colorado. On the red side, we are faced with a lady who is obviously very polarizing, had some significant legal issues, and failed to appear when summoned to court. Law abiding....I think not.
On the blue side, we have a lady who is obviously very liberal. Western Colorado ideals? I think not; maybe somewhere.
The truth is, both candidates fail to recognize that it is not about them, but it is about representing their constituency. It is becoming more and more obvious that both political parties need to do a much more comprehensive approach to vetting their candidates to ensure that they represent us, not the individuals running for office. Wake up folks, we should be able to do , select, vote, for better than this.
E.L. HOOD
Grand Junction
City needs to hire more tree trimmers
What's with the Forestry Department? If you drive around Grand Junction you will see hundreds of trees planted years ago by that department, 80% planted on private property and they are responsible for the maintenance, cutting overhanging limbs and unwanted growth
It cannot be done by private contractors.
I moved into town 26 years ago. In the front yard I have three big trees. After two years they came and trimmed all the unwanted growth. That's 24 years ago, so you can imagine the amount of growth on the trees now.
In early spring, I called them and they said they will put me on their list. Well nothing has happened. I called them again at the end of summer and they said that they will do it in a couple of weeks. Well that's over a month ago. I called again and they said they couldn't do it until next summer. They told me that they only have two employees doing the tree trimming. This is unbelievable, just two employees to take care of hundreds of trees.
Come on Forestry Department! It's time to put more equipment and employees on the job.
HENRY A. WHEELER
Grand Junction
'I hope he dies'
As an unaffiliated voter, who loves America and our Constitution, these words are deeply personal: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Yet, in the name of protected “free speech,” a vitriolic spirit arises in our beloved country. A former Clinton/Obama aide unashamedly tweets her wish for our duly elected president to die. She is not alone.
To many, our president’s life doesn’t matter.
Entering a dangerous trap of depravity, it’s time we look in the mirror and ask ourselves some hard questions.
Where am I part of the problem? Where can I be part of the solution?
With the election just around the corner, I’m deeply troubled about the lack of regard for all human life. I went on a journey to learn what each party has to say about how we treat each other - and how we value (or de-value) all human life.
Have you read what each side has to say about which lives matter? Did you know both Democrats and Republicans align with their party platforms around 80% of the time?
The issue of LIFE isn’t just about abortion. As I read the platforms and researched the data, I saw that party platforms reveal a lot about how we treat one another...how we treat human life.
Do we respect life when we ignore sexual exploitation and sex trafficking of the most marginalized/least protected — our children? Do we value life if we aren’t outraged over pornography’s racist and hateful treatment of ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+, children, etc? Do we honor life when we sit back and watch defacing, looting, destroying, or burning people’s livelihood? Are we outraged over murdering police? Do we regard all lives worthy of breath or must we raise a fist and shout which lives matter?
If we care about the sanctity of human life, it must extend from womb to tomb. We must mean that ALL humans are created equal. Otherwise, we are essentially saying “I hope he dies” too. Committing to do our homework, re-read our Constitution, and choose policies over personalities, facts over feelings, and love over hate, how will that influence our vote next month?
KP LOVEJOY
Colorado Springs
Senate race is nothing to get excited about
Which crooked politician are we going to elect? A guilty former governor or a senator deep in the pockets of big insurance? — who thinks people with preexisting conditions should not be covered.
Hickenlooper is not worthy of public trust. He did crooked things once. Will he do it again? This is like putting the fox back in the chicken house. We need to not let this happen. Cory Gardner is wrapped up in feathering his nest with big insurance dollars — getting big pharma large breaks. Unfortunately we have to vote for one. Who will that be? Not much to choose from.
STEPHEN HALL
Clifton