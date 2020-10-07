I'm a real American — only my cause is righteous
I'm a real American, and some people don't get what that means. First, it means I am superior to those people from Mexico or Guatemala. (Melania's country is OK.)
Second, if I want to drive down Main Street at 85, mph, I have the Constitutional right to "liberty," and I can do it. If I take out a few cars or pedestrians, well too bad. They shouldn't get in my right-of-way, because American streets are for moving vehicles.
If I want to go out to my mailbox in the nude, I can do it. Sure, it would disgust and sicken my neighbors, but who cares about them? If being naked in public makes me happy, well my Constitutional right to "pursuit of happiness" says I can do it. And no law says they have to look.
Oh, and I ain't wearing no mask, that's for sure. It's so hard to do. Plus, we all know this epidemic has been cooked up by the socialist media. It's fake. Ignore it.
Now when I come right up behind you in the market (no law says I have to recognize any protective 6-foot distance for your safety) don't worry about my coughing and sneezing. They are probably nothing serious. And, honestly? Your Constitutional right to "life" means nothing to me.
I do want you to pay attention to the firearms that I carry with me. I haven't yet read all 27 words of the Second Amendment, but I am exercising my Constitutional right to ignore the meaning of the first 13 words, because they might restrict what I want to do. I probably will not shoot you on a whim, even though that has become something of an American tradition. No, my guns let you know that I am a "real American" and that my "real American" cause is the only righteous one.
LINDA JENKS
Grand Junction
Recent letter parroted Trump's false 'facts'
Mesa’s Dave Kearsley is at it again (“Boebert, Gardner will protect Colorado from the radicals”), fear-mongering from afar and parroting Trump’s oft-debunked false-facts.
Sentinel readers should recall that – previously (“Fortunately, coronavirus hit when the economy was strong”, Mar. 13), when there had been only 41 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. — Kearsley falsely credited “Liar-in-Chief” Trump for the growing economy he’d inherited from the Obama/Biden administration, ignorantly compared the coronavirus to the seasonal flu, and impliedly predicted that it would disappear with warmer weather. Well, summer has now come and gone, and that was some 215,000 deaths ago.
Dave then resorted to baseless fear-mongering (“Anarchists are a bigger threat than police brutality”; Jun. 9) and “Radicals use unrest to promote leftist agenda” (June 21), while preposterously claiming that antifa radicals had threatened to burn down Mesa. Apparently, neither the Sentinel nor the FBI took him seriously, so neither should we.
Kearsley’s juvenile reliance on a purported resemblance between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders invites a more apt comparison to the cartoonish but contagious combination of an orange-faced Benito Mussolini and a yellow-haired Jabba the Hutt who currently contaminates the White House. We can do better than that.
No credible source estimates that the “Green New Deal” will actually cost $100 trillion (Fact.Check.Org, “How Much Will the ‘Green New Deal’ Cost?”, Mar. 14, 2009 (https://www.factcheck.org/2019/03/how-much-will-the-green-new-deal-cost/), even though Trump repeated – and Kearsley parrots – this unfounded falsehood during last Tuesday’s “debate” (WaPo, “Fact-checking the first Trump-Biden presidential debate”, Sep. 29; https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/09/30/fact-checking-first-trump-biden-presidential-debate/). And, even if that “cost” were nearly accurate, it would be an investment in millions of high-paying jobs and billions in modern infrastructure.
Likewise, notwithstanding Kearsley’s dishonest “tweak,” he and Trump falsely accuse Biden of favoring “single-pay health insurance” — which Biden never has (WaPo, “Fact-checking the first Trump-Biden presidential debate (part 2)”, Oct. 1; https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/10/01/fact-checking-first-trump-biden-presidential-debate-part-2/). Meanwhile, Kearsley favors candidates – Boebert and Gardner — who would deprive millions of Americans access to the health care that they themselves enjoy.
Gardner also supports Senate confirmation of a “conservative” Supreme Court Justice who could vote to allow “religion” to justify discrimination against LGBTQ citizens and/or to deny other women their constitutional right to make different moral choices.
Finally, while Trump’s tax cuts briefly “juiced” the economy, they also exacerbated underlying inequalities and fueled further drift toward corporate socialism (see: Tom Phillips, “End corporate socialism and heal the planet at the same time”, at A5).
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Voters still have plenty to lose in reelecting Trump
Donald Trump asked in 2016: “What do you have to lose?” Too many people guessed they wouldn’t lose much by voting for him. How wrong they were!
So far, our country has lost four years of potential effort to preserve the environment, wasted all of the dollars spent on a useless wall, lost regulations developed to protect the safety of work places, lost any expectation of trust in the word of the U.S. president, disrupted free trade with other countries, made the Supreme Court and other courts drastically more politically biased, lost the confidence of our long-time allies to trust the U.S. in international agreements, lost regulations to protect the safety of food and drugs, stopped progress toward making civilized health care a human right, reversed the progress in reducing annual budget deficits, created more debt by expanding a military force already more powerful than the rest of the world’s, launched the effort to destroy the postal service, lost regulations to deter banks from repeating the 2008 recession, lost protection of huge areas of public land to mining and drilling, tested our defenses against a dictatorship by illegal fund transfers and multiple other unconstitutional actions, abandoned more public land to sales for exploitation and lost much of the balance among the three branches of government, which had once been sustained by mutual respect for the Constitution and democratic processes.
All of these losses have occurred while the oblivious, toadying U.S. Senate languished, enjoying their massive contributions from corporations and the super-rich. We can’t help wondering if some senators are also being subjected to Mafia-style threats.
And this record is just a teaser of what we have to lose if he gets re-elected. Even if you voted for him last time, you really don’t need to vote for him this time.
GLENN SELCH
Erie
RALPH SELCH
Clifton
Boebert thinks the rules don’t apply to her
When determining who to cast my ballot for, I’ve been thinking about what it means to be our U.S. Representative. It means representing our best interests in Washington. Lauren Boebert is not the person to do this.
Lauren Boebert thinks the rules do not apply to her. At a country music festival, she got into a verbal altercation with police officers and encouraged underage drinkers to run. As she was being arrested, she told the police officers that she would be fine because she had “friends at Fox News.” How can we let someone who thinks that she's above the law represent us as a member of Congress?
Time and time again, Lauren Boebert has endangered public health and safety. She didn’t show up in court because she “forgot what day it was.” She has opened her restaurant in the middle of a pandemic against public health guidelines. She has lied to government officials about following health guidelines for her campaign fundraiser in Pitkin County. If she can’t put the health and safety of her constituents first, how can we trust her to represent us in Congress?
For someone who promotes “law and order,” Boebert definitely doesn’t practice what she preaches. It is clear that Diane Mitsch Bush does. As the Routt County commissioner and state representative, Mitsch Bush stood up to special interest groups to create legislation that worked for her constituents and put our interests first.
Diane Mitsch Bush not only has the integrity to be a law-abiding citizen, she has the experience and determination to get things done for CD 3. Lauren Boebert has neither. It is clear who we must be casting our ballots for this November—that person is Diane Mitsch Bush.
ELENA GOLDSTEIN
Crawford
A vote for Mitsch Bush is the responsible thing to do
I’m writing to express my support for Diane Mitsch Bush for congresswoman. As a lifelong Western Slope resident and proud gun owner, I am voting for Diane because she has the experience. For over a decade, she served as a county commissioner and then as a state House representative.
I’m voting for Diane because she knows the issues. She’s a long-time Coloradoan who has lived and worked in CD3 for over 43 years and has firsthand experience finding pragmatic solutions to the many challenges we face.
And I’m voting for Diane because she listens to all voices. She has shown an ability to create and partake in civil discourse and is willing to put aside differences to work for the common good.
During these trying times — where we’re confronted with a global pandemic, massive unemployment, drought and water shortages, threats to our public lands — we need smart and experienced leadership. And we need our congressional leaders to be deeply informed about all of these very complicated issues.
Much like the doctor that cares for your sick child, or the financial advisor who manages your family’s savings, the job of a congresswoman requires one to have years of specialized, on-the-job, training. Lauren Boebert has the wrong kind of experience. Her experiences include dropping out of high school, running businesses into the ground, and ignoring court summonses for disorderly conduct.
You would never trust a high school dropout to treat your child’s illnesses. And you’d never trust a dishonest business owner with a rap sheet to manage your family’s savings and investments. Why would you ever allow this same person to legislate your constitutional rights?
Please join me in voting Diane Mitsch Bush for congress. It’s the right and responsible thing to do.
REILLY ANDERSON
Glenwood Springs
Domestic violence is a man's problem
For centuries domestic violence was considered a "women's problem." Women were told by their clergymen to be better wives. Black eyes and broken bones were largely ignored by doctors and law enforcement. Women housed, hid and healed their friends and relatives from the abuser. The women's movements of the 70s saw domestic violence come out of the shadows. Over the last 40 years shelters were built. Women marched on state capitals. Laws to protect women and children were written. Doctors began to report domestic violence to law enforcement, arrests were made and judges issued protective orders. Women continued to do the heavy lifting.
But make no mistake: Domestic violence is a man's issue, a man's problem!
So let men put on those heels, run that race to raise much needed money for the shelter. It's acknowledgement! Men have stepped up. The community has stepped up to keep domestic violence out of the shadows. The race is not over.
MARY SOMMERFELD
Grand Junction
Constitutional provisions don't accommodate majority view
Recent Supreme Court considerations were just partisan political actions by a minority elected president and a Senate with a composition that gives low population states disproportionate minority power.
Fairness and integrity with appointees got tossed out of decision-making by these entities, also. How many U.S. citizens feel this body is still legitimate? Would it be more accurate to change the name of the Court to the Supreme Legislative Committee? I see polls taken frequently on all kinds of national issues (immigration, abortion, taxes, civil rights, military spending et al.) and the opinions of most of our high-level federal decision-makers are contrary to a majority of Americans. Maybe the nation’s white, wealthy, male founders intended continual minority power for our republic. But with today’s millions of educated, affluent and diverse citizens such a scenario does not accommodate democracy well.
Maybe restoring some majority justice/measures might entail abolishing the Electoral College, giving states with huge populations at least one more senator, or making limited-term Supreme Court candidates elected by states’ attorney generals. If Constitutional provisions can’t be guaranteed for the U.S. majority, world history has shown that what transpires is some form of eventual anarchy.
JOEL PRUDHOMME
Grand Junction