Boebert bashes, but Mitsch Bush offers solutions
Lauren Bobert has purchased full-page adds in the Sentinel accusing Mitsch Bush of being a “far-left college professor.” (Going to college, much less being a professor, apparently disqualifies Mitsch Bush in Boebert’s view.) In this time of raging forest fires, numerous hurricanes, floods, extensive drought, and even a "derecho" in Iowa, all undeniably manifesting climate change, Boebert assails Mitsch Bush for her position against fossil fuels, and calls her “job killing.” Boebert ignores Mitsch Bush’s concrete proposals to put oil field workers into 21st Century jobs. And she claims, bizarrely, that Mistch Busch would ration our health care. But it is Mitsch Bush, not Boebert, who actually has a plan for health care building upon the Affordable Care Act.
For want of concrete evidence of actions harmful to the people of rural Colorado, Boebert labels Mitsch Busch a “far left, job-killing socialist Democrat.”
Her inevitable insertion of ”socialist” into every ad about and reference to Mitsch Busch is calculated to ignite the passions of the ultra conservative voters of the district, which harken back to the days of McCarthyism. I hope those conservatives will not allow themselves to be manipulated by such calculated language. Ironically, it is likely that some of them are on, or have been on, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, disability, workers compensation, or other forms of partial government support. They can acknowledge the benefits our system has bestowed upon them, while we still maintain a capitalistic economy. And they can recognize Diane Mitsch Busch's record of accomplishments in local and state government. Lauren Boebert has no such accomplishments and offers nothing concrete in her campaign.
Boebert offers us an uninformed, slogan-filled tirade. Diane Mitsch Bush, in contrast, offers positive, specific solutions to our very real problems and the ability to work with others to achieve desirable outcomes.
JOAN M. WOODWARD
Grand Junction
Mail balloting isn't fair or proper
Some time back our country had a problem with people buying votes or intimidating voters. The answer was the secret ballot. It did no good to buy one's vote if you could not see how they voted in that voting booth. Now we have come back to mail-in voting, which is obviously subject to both. Then there is the problem of ballots sent to both those who have moved or have died. The only way to have a fair and proper election is for each voter to show up at his assigned voting precinct with picture I.D. in hand and to vote in person.
JACK DONNER
Clifton
Extremism is fermenting in our backyard
Lauren Boebert, the GOP nominee for Congress here on the West Slope, touts a gun-toting, militia-policed world that operates outside our democratic institutions like civilian law enforcement and the military chain of command.
With her trademark Glock slung high on her thigh, Boebert tweets, “I am the militia.” She poses with ammo-strapped, AK-wielding, militia members and invites them to her rallies as “security detail.”
Boebert offers a twisted version of Dodge City, where self-appointed marshals out-gun Matt Dillon’s six shooter at the rate of 600 rounds a minute. Fringe groups “stand back and stand by,” awaiting word from a president who has lost the respect of his generals and nurtures a revolutionary guard that answers only to him.
In her bestseller, "Facism: A Warning," former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright recognizes candidates like Boebert, the flag waiving cheerleader of hyper-nationalism whose sole qualification for high federal office is unflinching fealty to Donald Trump.
Not so long ago, the suggestion that America needed saving from the far right forces we defeated in WWII would have been absurd and fanciful. But extremism is openly on parade in our country and fermenting in our own backyard.
Elated by a White House invitation, Boebert fawns over “the best president America has ever seen.” Henry Catto, my late father-in-law who served in four Republican administrations, would beg to differ. He would no longer recognize his Grand Old Party whose banner is now carried by Twitter grandstanders like Boebert.
Secretary Albright, like any student of history, knows autocracy can happen anywhere. Denial is not a strategy.
It falls to us in the 3rd District to check the early signs of the slide festering right here, and stand down the fascist ghosts of the past. We can start by clocking out of Boebert’s ten minutes of fame and sending Diane Mitsch Bush to Congress.
LAUREL CATTO
Basalt
Ancestors of our canine companions — here and gone
As I write these words, how many of you are playing with your tea kettle poodles, trying to keep your blue-eyed huskies from wandering, your beagles from chasing their tails, and your Bernese Mountain dogs from leaning on you?
Yes, we love our dogs, in so many shapes, sizes, and characters.
Did you know, that not so long ago, all of our domesticated dogs came from one animal, the gray wolf ... canis lupus?
He was the apex species. He lived in harmony with his environment and his prey base. He numbered in the millions and was found from the high Arctic to Mexico, West Coast to East Coast.
Settlers from Europe changed our landscape; changing wilderness to farmland, replacing bison with cattle, allowing game to multiply and take over competitive ecosystems. And so went the gray wolf. From millions strong, he was hunted, poisoned, trapped until only a handful remained. The last gray wolf was trapped and killed in Colorado 70 years ago.
And with disappearance of the gray wolf, we lost biodiversity and a balanced ecosystem. Grazing animals overgrazed, and other species in the ecosystem faded away.
We lost our mother dog, the dog that would rekindle the wildness in our souls and remind us that in this urban environment, nature in the wild is precious.
Why should you care? You have your furry friend.
You should care about preserving history.. about preserving your dog’s heritage and preserving a space and place for wildlife and wilderness.
VOTE YES for Proposition 114. Restore the gray wolf to his historic range and his voice to Colorado’s wildlife symphony ... a voice that has been missing for over 70 years.
ROSE PRAY
Dillon
We don't want to become the West Coast
Want to know what socialism looks like? Take a look at California, overrun with the homeless, streets covered with feces. Open drug use. Insolvent pension fund that they are asking the rest of the country to pay for. Anyone who can is leaving the state.
Or look at Oregon where looting and burning of private property is gone unpunished.
GARY MONTGOMERY
Grand Junction
Vote no on Amendment B
Amendment B, the proposed repeal of the Gallagher Amendment, creates more questions than answers. According to the Colorado blue book, the argument for repeal states that “Amendment B is not a tax increase” while arguments against its repeal claim that “Amendment B results in higher property taxes…” So which is it? I suspect that the amendment wouldn’t be proposed unless it was expected to bring in more money. In fact, the blue book claims Amendment B will prevent deep cuts to schools, hospitals, and fire protection…” How does one do that, precisely, without a tax increase?
While it is true that a repeal of Gallagher would permanently set the residential property tax assessment rate, there are no provisions for keeping a home’s assessed value in check – the second leg of the equation for determining property taxes. My understanding of this amendment is that if residential property values increase significantly in the future, then my property tax bill will increase substantially too. And then we’ll be back to the same predicament we were in before 1982 when homeowners from Colorado to California were screaming about huge increases in property tax bills.
The problem is especially alarming for senior citizens, many of whom have lived in their homes for decades, but may be forced to move because of higher tax bills attributed to skyrocketing property values. Of course, increased assessed valuations could be offset by mill levy reductions, another aspect of a ridiculously confusing tax structure, but as best I can tell, that’s not even a discussion at the county level. At this point, we don’t even know if the senior property tax exemption will be available for tax year 2020. And if the repeal of Gallagher forces seniors to sell their home and buy more affordable housing, the senior exemption (based on living 10 years in the same home) is lost too. That’s a double whammy as a result of one amendment. Property taxes are arguably the worst government funding mechanism ever created… characterized by unpredictable and subjective property valuations. Tell the government to think of another way. Vote no on Amendment B.
EDWARD KUNZELMAN
Grand Junction
In support of Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress
To Our Community,
I am writing to support Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress. Diane is just what we need in this time as a divided nation. In her role serving in the Colorado State House, Diane reached across party lines and worked tirelessly to advocate for and listen to her constituents’ concerns.
Diane supports allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, implementing paid sick leave, and will fight to protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. Lauren Boebert supports policies that would keep health care and prescription drug prices high. She thinks the rules don’t apply to her — she defied health department orders put in place to keep people safe during the pandemic, and is against requiring vaccinations for deadly viruses like measles and meningitis, even during the largest public health crisis of our time.
Most importantly Diane clearly has the experience that her opponent Lauren Boebert does not. Diane shows the maturity and level headedness to govern in these highly charged and divisive times.
SHERI GAYNOR, LCSW
Carbondale
Local virus testing center is first-rate
Kudos to the county health department for their handling of the coronavirus test center at the fair grounds. Every aspect of it is ran in a very professional and efficient manner. Our experience was nothing but first class with help that was courteous and professional.
JAMES ELLSBERRY
Grand Junction
Do you want a militia sympathizer representing you in Congress?
Wake up Pueblo and western Colorado. We have an avowed militia sympathizer wanting to represent us in Congress! Her name is Lauren Boebert. In June she posed with the far right “III%” militia and tweeted…”I am the militia.”
Boebert is running on a “freedom” and “law and order” platform. Her “freedoms” include shunning face masks, letting her pitbull harass neighbors, interfering with police detaining teenagers for underage drinking, and business liens for not paying Colorado unemployment taxes over a 7-year period. According to Garfield County records, she’s had numerous arrests, citations and warrants for not appearing in court, dangerous driving, and serving tainted food without a permit that poisoned 80 people. She apparently complies only with laws and orders she likes.
Boebert also has zero understanding for how government and Congress work. In a Channel 9 News interview, she attacked our nice and dignified Congressman, Scott Tipton, for not “repealing Obamacare,” not “firing Nancy Pelosi,” and for serving on congressional committees with liberal Democrats.
Even Civics 101 students know that Democrats and Republicans always serve together on congressional committees. Anyone seeking election to Congress also ought to know that Democrats currently control the House of Representatives. Tipton is just one of 435 House members, and is in the minority party. Tipton cannot possibly “fire Nancy Pelosi, “end Obamacare” or balance the budget by himself. Boebert’s ignorance on this is stunning.
Boebert’s allies are running TV commercials attacking her opponent, Diane Mitch Bush, of Steamboat Springs, for being a “professor” and “ski town liberal.” Mitch Bush served as a Routt County commissioner and in the Colorado legislature. Heaven forbid we should have a representative who is educated, thinks before she opens her mouth, and comes from a West Slope ski town – an industry that contributes $5 billion annually to Colorado’s economy.
The bottom line on Lauren Boebert is that she is uninformed and embarrassing. Her only apparent desire is to become a “celebrity” by getting elected to Congress. Once there, she will spew her dangerous ideology and contribute nothing to constructive lawmaking or problem solving. We need moderates in Congress - people who will work together to shore up Social Security and Medicare, balance the budget, protect health care, and help our farmers and ranchers. We don’t need shouting, gun toting militia sympathizers who add to the rancor and division. Please vote for Diane Mitch Bush.
ANDY WIESSNER
Snowmass
(Andy Wiessner is a Vietnam veteran, former Congressional Committee staffer and public lands consultant based in Snowmass.)
Mitsch Bush has the right qualifications to represent 3rd CD
You cannot earn my vote by one-word, flashy terms that have no substance. I want a candidate ready to go to Washington with a depth of knowledge on the wide variety of important issues to the people living in western and rural Colorado.
Diane Mitsch Bush knows the intricacies of water and land use, and she understands the value of public lands and their importance to agriculture. Mitsch Bush has defined opportunities to lower our health insurance rates that are the highest in the country and lower our health care costs. She knows that protecting our air and water and reversing climate change are important to our economic future. She will work for Just Transition for our communities impacted by the downturn of the extraction industry.
Voting for Diane Mitsch Bush to represent our 3rd Congressional District means we will have someone in Congress working on solutions for our families and livelihoods. Diane Mitsch Bush will work with fellow representatives to build policy that takes care of our needs for a stronger economy and work for a better future for all of us.
PAULA STEPP
Glenwood Springs
Janice Rich has worked hard on behalf of veterans
My name is Mike Shults, I am the Colorado state coordinator for the Missing in America Project. We find and identify unclaimed cremains of American veterans, then bury them in a military cemetery with full military honors. A year ago I was having a problem getting information about some veterans cremains for military burial. Someone suggested that I talk to Janice Rich our state representative. I contacted her for some advice. She said, “ Why don’t you change the law to help veterans?” I wrote what I wanted in the law. She diligently followed it through every hearing and vote on the veterans bill. She worked successfully with both sides. After nearly a year it became law.
When we first met she didn’t ask what party I belong to and she didn’t tell me what party she belongs to. She just wanted to help. With the new law we will be able to lay to rest unclaimed cremains of American veterans. HB20-1051.
Janice Rich is up for reelection and all those who want to show their appreciation for her hard work on behalf of veterans should vote for her. She works tirelessly, not only during the legislative session, but throughout the year for Colorado and especially Mesa County.
MIKE SHULTS
Grand Junction
We need skilled, moderate problem-solvers in our legislatures
All jobs contain skill sets to be successful. We do not hire auto mechanics to fix plumbing issues, educators to provide legal services, or clergy to perform surgery. Successful politicians reflect their knowledge of the law, history, world affairs, problem-solving, and compassion for the people they serve. Note that I said successful politicians, and yes, they do exist. Sadly, there has been a trend of voters electing candidates without these basic assets.
How has it worked for us to fill our legislatures and offices with “outsiders” who have no knowledge of the job? In essence, we have had increasing gridlock and division, in part because we have filled our legislatures with people who are ignorant of the constitution, the legislative system, and its mechanisms. How can they successfully improve a system when they do not even know how it works? We are quickly losing moderate, skilled politicians who have proven records of getting things done as well as the ability to seek advice from experts, to ask questions, to keep learning, to compromise, to respect differences through listening, and to honor our democracy and the rule of law.
All institutions have a share of “bad eggs” as we have seen in business, medicine, religion, education, law, and of course, in the realm of politics. Candidates who run on platforms of confrontation and obstinance add to our toxic, divisive national tone and will be unable to address the needs of our country and move us forward. They get lots of media attention through sensationalism, but at the end of the day we, the people, are the losers. We are fortunate to have some experienced, successful candidates. We would be wise to vote, regardless of party, for candidates who have demonstrated essential skills including balanced, effective problem-solving abilities.
BONNIE VAN CAMP
Grand Junction