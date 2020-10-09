Stealing a flag is not a show of patriotism
Open letter to whoever stole my American Flag this past weekend:
Since the flag you stole was hanging behind my campaign signs, I think I get why you took it. Your beliefs, your political leanings, are different from mine. You don't agree with me, and you think your beliefs are patriotic, while mine are not.
That's not true, and here's why. In a democratic form of government, difference is understood, it's accepted, it's even encouraged. Democracy is made of different people freely expressing different opinions. And that includes posting candidate yard signs, participating in peaceful demonstrations, writing letters to the editor, talking to friends and family, voting.
It doesn't include stealing an American Flag. (Or defacing candidate signs, if you're the same person who earlier crushed one of my signs.)
Other forms of government are less tolerant than our democracy. For example, autocratic governments do not tolerate disagreement (as you apparently don't); often these are communist governments like in Russia or China.
But that's not the United States of America.
So I'll replace the flag because I cherish our freedom and value our democracy. And I'll report the theft because stealing is wrong and it's against the law.
And I'll continue expressing and working for what I believe is right, even if you disagree.
KAREN ROSE
Fruita
Beware email billing scam
About a month ago, letters were sent out to SCL Health patients notifying them that there had been a data breach. The letter led me to believe that no usable information had been leaked. In the past two weeks I have received emails supposedly on behalf or a local radiology practice. I contacted the office and was assured they did not utilize email billing. Today, I received a statement from my insurance showing proper payment to that company. I would advise anyone who received the letter from SCL Health to be vigilant and not click on the link in the email, should you receive one. This is someone scamming patients, asking for a relatively small amount of money, which many people will without scrutinizing it, call and give these people their insurance information or they will just pay the amount asked for. Once again, this is a scam. Do not give them money or your medical information.
STEVEN POTTER
Clifton
Boebert won't shake things up; she'll just be ignored
In addition to the presidential and Senate elections of Nov. 3, residents of the 3rd Congressional District must choose who we send to Washington to represent us in the Congress. I support Diane Mitsch Bush over Lauren Boebert. Here’s why.
Diane is a moderate, smart, well-educated and experienced. There is nothing extreme about her. She supports protecting public lands. She supports protecting those workers in the fossil fuel industry whose jobs may be lost as we transition to cleaner energy. Diane would protect a woman’s right to choose, supports Medicare and Medicaid but not Medicare for All, wants to expand funding for rural health care and wants to make DACA permanent. These are all centrist positions in our district. Maybe most importantly, she knows how to negotiate and when to compromise.
Lauren is inexperienced, she is an extremist obsessed with guns, she plays footsie with QAnon, she says that that Planned Parenthood “can go fund themselves,” supports “drill baby drill,” and appears to disbelieve that climate change is a threat. Worse, she is an uncompromising ideologue. If she is elected, she will be an embarrassing laughingstock and with no power, since she will be in the minority. She won’t “shake things up,” as some contend. She will just be ignored. Especially now, we do not need extremists in our government.
For the betterment of all of us in the 3rd, please vote for Diane.
DIANA GRAVES
Gunnison County
The Pledge
I pledge allegiance to Donald Trump of the dis-United States of America and to the Republic for which he stands, one nation under Don, with Liberty and Justice for NONE.
Note: Apologies to Francis Julius Bellamy, author of the original P{edge of Allegiance written in 1892 and edited to its current version in 1954.
ELDON McBRIDE
Palisade
VP debate was a perfect microcosm of inequality in the U.S.
Mike Pence's performance in the vice presidential debate was shameful. He spoke over women the entire night, delivering line after unflinching line of grossly exaggerated or overly simplistic arguments, ignoring all context and, with his unyielding refusal to stop talking when the moderator pleaded with him to, forcefully cheated Harris out of time which he then used to further plant the seeds of disingenuous arguments that require adequate time to refute.
Here's the thing: it's crystal clear that he planned to do just that. Of all the ways that Pence could steal time, he consistently choose to speak well beyond his two minutes. He frequently revisited past topics, and then when his time was drawing to a close, would pivot to the original question, and was allowed more time to explain the position. He also interrupted Harris twice as often as she interrupted him.
Pence knew that with a female moderator and a female opponent of color, he could not be shut down without one or the other appearing angry and emotional, damaging their credit in a way that in the same position, a man would earn public respect for being assertive and demanding order. He took full advantage of that fact. The imbalance of time and raw exhibition of privilege in this debate was a perfect microcosm of inequality in the United States.
BRIAN WILLIAMS
Grand Junction
Social programs don't make us socialists
California is not a socialist state, Oregon is not a socialist state, Colorado is not a socialist state. We live in a democracy. Just because we have social programs to benefit those of us old enough to get Social Security, Medicare, and sometimes other programs does not make us socialists. People put up socialism as some sort of evil political party, when in fact Saskaschewan, Canada is and has been a socialist state there for a long time. Yes, their taxes are quite high for everyone, but their medical treatment to birth to death is free, as well as their education. I have a friend who lives there and he had to have a triple bypass heart surgery a few years back, and it was done within two days after his diagnosis. Personally, I do not care for the winters up there, and I do not like paying a lot of taxes, but my point is those people who live up there are not evil communists, they have the same values as we do in Colorado.
This connection Trump Land tries to give us between socialism and communism is funny. They are desperate now with there being only 25 days until election day, and now Florida has gone over to Biden in new polls.
Trump is infected with COVID-19, Pence could not talk his way out of having some responsibility for the 210,000 deaths in our country from this pandemic, and so here we are.
I have spent a lot of time in California, from Napa Valley to San Diego, and not once did I ever see human feces on the street. Some people like to blame California for the fires out there, but the fact remains that those fires occurred in federally managed forests. As in the federal government is responsible for cleaning them up yearly.
People in Grand Junction all the way to Aspen complain about the influx of Californians to Colorado, but nobody complains about home values going upwards at a crazy pace. I looked at a house for sale in Glenwood Springs in 2015 that was over a 100 years old, needed some work for $160,000. It sold last year for $480,000. Thank you California.
I do not think Californians brought the drug problems they have in Los Angeles with them to Grand Junction. Grand Junction is right behind Pueblo in meth arrests for the year.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
What Trump should do and what he will do are never the same thing
Thursday’s column from Marc Thiessen seemingly made sense (“Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis gives him one last chance to reset his campaign”): all that “Super-Spreader-in-Chief” Trump need do to “reset his campaign” is to stop being Trump. Fat chance!
However, what Thiessen really suggests is that Trump exploit whatever brief “moment of sympathy” there is about his self-inflicted bout with COVID-19 to distract voters from his failed policies (WaPo, “Fact-checking the vice-presidential debate between Pence and Harris”, Oct. 8; https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/10/08/fact-checking-vice-presidential-debate-between-pence-harris/).
Thus, while Trump/Pence still “believe” in the efficacy of their response to the pandemic, more reputable sources decry their obvious incompetence and abject failure in stemming the spread of the coronavirus (see, e.g., New England Journal of Medicine, “Dying in a Leadership Vacuum”, Oct. 8; https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2029812).
While Pence lied about the Obama/Biden administration’s response to 2009’s Swine Flu -- “a silly apples-and-oranges comparison” -- (NYT, “Swine Flu: Apt and Lucky”, Jan. 1, 2010; https://www.nytimes.com/2010/01/02/health/02flu.html), he “protested too much” by criticizing Harris for doubting Trump’s veracity about a possible vaccine, apparently believing that more “happy talk” about Operation Warp Speed will satisfy their gullible base.
Meanwhile, over the past nine months, Trump/Pence and their surrogates have repeatedly expressed disingenuously optimistic “beliefs” in predictions that turned out to be false – even while knowing that their publicly stated “beliefs” were belied by available facts – and, as Pence proved once again during Wednesday’s debate, whenever he (or Trump) starts a sentence with the words “The fact is . . .”, what follows is usually untrue.
Indeed, in response to Harris’s warning about Trump’s efforts to destroy the ACA, Pence reiterated his “belief” in their non-existent “plan” to protect pre-existing conditions, etc. (Politifact, “Back to the Future: Trump’s History of Promising a Health Plan That Never Comes”, Aug. 13; https://www.politifact.com/article/2020/aug/13/back-future-trumps-history-promising-health-plan-n/).
Likewise, when Harris posited that Trump has already lost his misguided (“easily won”) trade war with China (Politico, “Why Trump lost his battle against the trade deficit”, Oct. 6; https://www.politico.com/news/2020/10/06/trump-trade-deficit-426805), Pence lamely resorted to echoes of McCarthyism by lying about Biden’s purported “support” for COMMUNIST China.
And, after repeatedly misrepresenting Biden’s tax plan, Pence evaded the fact that Trump’s tariffs “amounted to one of the largest tax increases in years”, simply because American consumers and businesses -- not China (as Trump ignorantly insists) – actually pay those tariffs (Brookings Institute, “More pain than gain: How the US-China trade war hurt America”, Aug. 7; https://www.brookings.edu/blog/order-from-chaos/2020/08/07/more-pain-than-gain-how-the-us-china-trade-war-hurt-america/).
Nice try, Marc.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
The flip side of liberty is responsibility
America was founded on hope. Hope for a better tomorrow. Hope to build “a more perfect union.” In order for that ideal to be manifested, every single one of us is needed. If we each make a pact with ourselves and our neighbors to work together for the “common good,” the United States of America that was imagined - the most honorable country on Earth - can be realized.
How can we reach our full potential if polarization and negativity persist? Our democratic republic, for which our flag stands, will fail, and will no longer be recognizable if we let the current downward spiral to continue. An authoritarian and tyrannical form of government, similar to or worse than the government from which our Founders fled, is probable if we do not come together. Our Founding Fathers were not perfect, yet they cared enough about future generations to create a constitution that serves the people.
Abraham Lincoln stated in his Gettysburg address, this country was “conceived in Liberty,” and “is of the people, by the people, and for the people.” He did not mean that Liberty comes freely. He meant that, if we are to be free, our government must be managed well by its people, meaning the citizenry must engage in civil discourse with one another; and be involved, not be apathetic, if the country is to truly belong to us. In other words, the other side of the “Liberty” coin is “Responsibility.”
A first responsible step we can take is to examine our own behavior and assess the degree to which we respect the right to free speech, a free press, peaceful assembly, free exercise of religion and, most importantly, the right to vote. A second step is to personally engage in a civic or religious conversation with someone whose perspective or faith differs from ours. With listening comes understanding, and we might just learn something! A third step is to vote.
Please vote on or before Nov. 3, in this most important election. Vote for the candidates who show the best of America; not the most aggressive, the most reckless, or the most mean-spirited. Hate will not move us forward. If we are guided by inclusiveness, respect, honor, decency, dignity, equality, and constructive action for the common good, we will achieve the more perfect union we all profess to want. I will do my part with you.
KATHY THOMPSON
Paonia
Laughter is telling
Oh, and about that fly...it is the mood of these observations, the attendant euphoria, which tells us: they don't really believe Trump represents another Hitler. No, this is the response reserved for those closely associated with a vulgarian TV personality who happens to become a wildly unexpected — and, to their horror — weirdly effective — president. The glee attendant upon the fly incident, which could happen to anyone, is the glee of people who have grown from adolescence, but not from the schadenfruede, its chiefest attribute. The mirth is very revealing. Because, if Hitler, or any one of his minions, should slip on a banana peel — we may not know much about anything, but we bloody well know laughter is not the response.
MALLY MECHAU-STRONG
Palisade
I'll have what the president is having
Woohoo! 100 Tweets in a day! I haven't felt this good in 20 years! Maybe we can give out a few billion more! I think we should give this treatment to every American!
I can personally relate to Donald Trump's apparent enthusiasm for medical treatment. I'm pretty sure they used the same dexy stuff on me to the mask the effects of chemotherapy. In spite of being poisoned for days with heavy metals I felt great! Rocketship! All you discredited athletes you know what I mean! Maybe they could make free steroids part of the relief package?
Just wanted to remind people that even in these trying and serious times our leaders can be relied upon to provide plenty of humorous material!
STEVE FERRIOLE
Glade Park
We Are Their Voice
I once read an article discussing the fact that anger and rage ensues when someone feels unheard. After trying to listen and then discuss the issues — if it is clear that the conversation is just another conversation talking past one another instead of building upon each other — wrath grows in the heart in order to bring attention to your words. Today, it is very clear that America is enraged. We feel unheard.
Whether it’s caring for the orphans and the widows; the immigrants and the least of these; the young and the old; we do not understand why the other side is so unwilling to listen. Unwilling to hear why: It is wrong to separate families and imprison youth. It is wrong to neglect caring for those in need (both small business owners and the jobless). It is wrong to selfishly seek our own interests and put others at risk of death. So, we begin to speak louder and louder, hoping one day that they will hear.
But, to be heard, we must first be willing to listen. It is also wrong to take a life before it enters our world. Colorado is 1 of only seven states where the murder of a human (who can smile; recognize their mother’s voice; suck their thumb; and feel pain) before it exits the womb is legal (up until the point of birth). 43 states have said this is wrong. But, we have not listened.
These infants have no voice of their own, so it is our duty to speak for them; to care for them; and to prepare for them. If the mother is at-risk or needs assistance, we have Birthright and The Pregnancy Center in place. These organizations hope and dream that they can care for these young families and welcome their children into our world… to teach them how to listen and to help others feel heard.
At the Lutheran Church and School of Messiah we have also started accepting donations to support these other organizations, but to focus on those 1+ years of age who need our help and care. If we insist that snuffing out a young life is wrong, we also insist that we will be here for them when the mother makes the right choice… when she listens to her child who does not yet know how to speak for themselves.
PASTOR JOSH SCHMIDT
Grand Junction