Readers missed point of inaccurate letter
Randy Litwiller as an Electoral College advocate had details in his letter that weren't correct regarding the Polis' campaign. Too bad those who found this and other possible misstatements missed the point: the Electoral College stands between majority rule and representation for all.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
The media have lost their credibility
The media has "reported" unprecedented negativity toward President Trump because they are afraid. Very afraid, because Trump has exposed the manipulative wizardry of the press.
The Fourth Estate has always aggrandized itself as a pillar of our democratic republic. The purveyors of the unvarnished truth to the unwashed masses. But the masses are not so intellectually unwashed
In '16, Trump rode all the negative press coverage to victory. The Fourth Estate was duped as easily as fourth graders. Now their blatantly biased "reporting" for the last four years verifies Trump's claim of their liberal agenda. Just like they underestimated the Donald in 2016, they are sneering at our intelligence today.
The media have lost their credibility. Americans are more likely to have more confidence in Twitter tweets and Facebook facts than what they read in the paper or hear on the news. Journalists have become mere talking head mercenaries. And the Fourth Estate has devolved into Dante's fourth ring of hell.
BRUNO KIRCHENWITZ
Rifle
Hard to see things from Thiessen's perspective
The best teacher I ever had was my high school English teacher, Elmer Lange at Cincinnati Moeller High School. By reading and writing, Elmer taught us the reality of "perspective" and the importance of recognizing another’s point of view.
For this reason I read Marc Thiesson’s commentaries in the Grand Junction Sentinel. Although I rarely agree with him, I try to be open to his perspective. Marc’s recent commentary regarding Kamala Harris couldn’t have demonstrated better the divergent realities of perspective.
His criticism of Harris for calling into question the safety of rapidly approved coronavirus vaccines, is unwarranted. Harris’ concern is well grounded in the quote Marc attributed to her, “that there is very little we can trust that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth.”
I have to agree! If he didn’t lie so darn much, Marc would have a point. But he does lie, a lot and often. Trust Dr. Fauci or Donald Trump?...that’s an easy answer! And accuse Ms. Harris of undermining public confidence for political gain? That’s Donald Trump’s gameplan.
Lastly, to his point, “how pathetic.” Yes, it is pathetic that the person holding the highest office in the land seems to care more about playing politics than saving lives. It’s just a matter of perspective.
TOM BACKHUS
Paonia
Conservation groups traded the environment for social justice
My entire life, until Obama-Trump era, it was a point of pride that the environmentalists had been able to reach out and integrate business interests — tourism — to preserve the environment.
Environmentalists harnessed capitalism and made it pay for the environment. These partnerships represented our region's best efforts to make every citizen an environmentalist. Been wondering why there's no marching for the environment? They are on women's marches, LGBTQ marches. When Trump came in, they wrongly expected that he would expand the rolls of the biggest environmental societies on an unheard of scale. Instead, our bona fide groups lost focus on the environment. And, quietly traded out environment for social justice.
They decided that 1) working with conservatives represented a loss of integrity 2) That there was no space left for debate. They were simply right about everything. No more middle ground. No more common cause. They traded in their decades-old coalition, ranchers, tourism, and straight up conservators..and, exchanged it for a more broad based liberal viewpoint encompassing LGBTQ & legalize weed and open borders. So, goodbye, conservatives! If you ever wonder why the environment is not being protected by marchers it is because the oldest, most venerable environmental groups lost their focus. They got their ya yas out marching for everything else currently on the menu.
Don't take the easy road and feckin' blame Trump. He's just one more mindless opportunist. Below are excerpts from the Sierra Club and Nature Conservancy web pages, this very morning. Sierra Club: "We work with other partner organizations, nonprofits, and campaigns to build a diverse, inclusive movement that represents today’s American public. We know that environmental issues can’t be separated from social justice — because we all breathe the same air and share the same land."
Nature Conservancy: "We have failed to focus on the inextricable connection between conservation and racial, social and economic justice. Black Lives Matter."
The Nature Conservancy in Washington: "As we acknowledge in our Equity Statement, the conservation movement, including The Nature Conservancy in Washington, benefits from white-dominant culture and operates comfortably in an unjust, racist society. We have failed to focus on the inextricable connection between conservation and racial, social and economic justice."
It remains to be seen whether the new coalition they call "more diverse" is beneficial to the environment.
MALLY MECHAU-STRONG
Palisade
Electoral College is an unfair disgrace
I disagree with Randy Litwiller’s views on the Electoral College. According to Randy Litwiller’s letter to the editor, people who’d like to get rid of the Electoral College say a popular vote encourages candidates to campaign everywhere. Mr. Litwiller refutes this notion and points to gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis as an example, saying Polis didn’t “spend any time on the Western Slope” while campaigning. That is a false statement.
I did a quick internet search and found several newspaper accounts of Polis campaigning all over Colorado, including multiple Western Slope towns and Grand Junction. Some of this coverage appears in the Sentinel.
Litwiller then recommends we apportion one Electoral College elector per county. That idea perpetuates the unfair condition that people in rural, less-populated areas have a stronger vote for president than people in highly populated areas. Example: California’s 39.6 million residents get 55 electors, which means each elector represents 720,000 voters. In Wyoming, where the population is about 720,000, each of the three electors represents about 192,600 voters.
Put another way, people in Wyoming have three and a half times more clout in the Electoral College than people in California. How is that fair?
Litwiller says rural areas should have electoral might so that people living in them can be heard. Nonsense. When the Electoral College was created, nobody could monitor their elected officials daily via electronic media, call a senator’s office or send an email. Do you want representation? Write your representatives. Call their offices. Don’t steal other people’s voting power.
The Electoral College is an outdated, unfair disgrace. Republicans, please answer this one question honestly: If the Electoral College favored Democrats instead of Republicans, would you still support it?
BETSY LOEFF
Grand Junction
Gardner has been a Trump enabler
I’m not surprised by the barrage of NRSC attacks on John Hickenlooper, but I am confused by the final line in recent television ads: “He’s too corrupt, even for Washington.” What does that tell us about the Republican-controlled Senate? Or the incumbent, Cory Gardner?
As for Gardner’s personal ads, he claims we need to “clean up the mess,” referring to events in Hickenlooper’s two successful terms as governor. I believe the mess that needs to be cleaned up is the greatest public health crisis of our time, one that has resulted in over 192,000 deaths and an unprecedented rise in unemployment, not to mention the disruption to education, the economy, and life as we knew it.
On Feb. 7, Donald Trump told Bob Woodward that the COVID-19 virus was deadly, that it could spread through the air, then in a subsequent conversation he defended his lack of action because he did not want the American people to “panic.” The epidemic swiftly became a pandemic, the death toll is rising, and there is still no coherent national plan. All the way, Gardner has been by Trump’s side. Gardner was caught parroting the president’s talking points at a recent conservative summit, saying that, “public health advice and science have been politicized.” While speaking to hundreds of people, indoors, Gardner “play[ed] into right-wing conspiracy theories about the virus being used — or even manufactured — to harm President Donald Trump’s re-election chances.”
Cory Gardner has recently returned to Washington after a month-long recess, and the GOP still does not have an adequate pandemic response bill, leaving Colorado's local governments, hospitals, and schools out to dry. It is now more than 112 days since Gardner said it would be “unfathomable” to go on recess without passing additional pandemic aid.
Colorado needs a second senator in Washington who respects science, who cares about the health of Coloradans, and who thoroughly understands the Colorado economy. John Hickenlooper is the right candidate. Vote as though your life depends on it. In this election, that may well be the case.
SHARON HELLER
Palisade
The winner-take-all electoral flaw
As one who believes in democracy and the importance of a one-person one-vote society, it is difficult to understand how anyone can logically be in favor of the Electoral College for electing our President. Under the EC system, there are a total of 538 electoral votes — each state receives a vote for each congressperson and senator it has. So basically, these electoral votes are allocated mainly by population. But the problem is, the candidate that receives the MOST votes in a state receives ALL of the electoral votes in the state. This winner-take-all EC format that 48 states (Nebraska and Maine are the only exceptions) use is flawed because any vote that was not cast for the majority candidate are basically being thrown out and not counted. How is this fair?
Basically the EC system requires a candidate to receive 270 electoral votes to become elected President. The easiest way to reach this threshold is to win the eleven most populous states — California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and New Jersey. By accomplishing this with a minimum 51% threshold in each of these states, the candidate would mathematically receive 36,400,000 votes (using numbers from the 2016 election). The other candidate could receive 49% from the named eleven states, and 100% from the other 39 states, reflecting a vote total of 92,600,000. As crazy as this may sound, a candidate could lose the popular vote by over 56 million votes and still be elected President of the United States! Clearly this is not a good system for any form of government that claims to be by the people, for the people.
Regardless of your party affiliation, we should be able to agree that every vote ought to count. Just because you live in a blue state your red votes should still count, and vice a versa. The EC system was written into the constitution asserting that each state will receive a number of electoral votes equal to its representation in Congress. There is no mention of the winner-take-all requirement that is now being used by most states. It is time to do away with the winner-take-all electoral flaw and allow each and every vote to count. One person, one vote. That’s what democracy should mean.
GARY STUBLER
Grand Junction
Weren't we panicked enough about the pandemic?
More panic? Really. I quote from the Associated Press article, "More people put in gardens or expanded their existing plots this spring out of initial fears of a possible food shortage or apprehension about going to the grocery store during the pandemic."
This to go along with what became real panic buying and subsequent shortages of toilet paper, diapers, wipes, Clorox and sanitizer. We can now add canning supplies. And yet so many people today, albeit mostly liberals, believe that President Trump did not do enough or speak loudly enough early on this last spring to cause an increased sense of PANIC in our population. Really! Come on, man!
DAVID ROOS
Fruita