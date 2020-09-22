We must support confidentiality of doctors seeking treatment
I join others in supporting continuance of ensuring that any Colorado-licensed physician who voluntarily engages our state peer health assistance program (PAP) will have confidentiality as long as they comply with the requirements of their treatment and assure their patients’ safety.
I served on the Colorado Medical Board (CMB) for 12 years, was its president for seven, and worked directly with the leadership of the PAP. It was clear that these leaders shared our statutory commitment to public protection. We were notified immediately if they determined a physician was either not safe to practice or not complying with their treatment plan. In those 12 years, there was never an instance where this confidentiality provision resulted in substandard care or patient harm. Colorado was consistently listed as a top medical licensing board by the Federation of State Medical Boards. Compared to other states, there is clear evidence that this confidentiality provision supports more physicians seeking treatment, and that allowing of all physicians within the PAP to be known to the Board has a chilling effect on voluntarily seeking care. I ask, what problem is the State trying to solve by ending the provision of confidentiality of treatment under the PAP? There is no evidence of harm to patients, and evidence of underuse of treatment, so the net result will negatively impact our medical workforce. As the unprecedented stress of the COVID-19 epidemic continues for physicians, there could not be a worse time for a poor decision in medical regulation.
NED CALONGE, MD
Denver
Do not use freedom as a slogan
Last summer we took a trip to the Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Before their freedom in 1991, they were satellites of the old Soviet Union. The Estonian Museum of Occupation and Freedom and the pall that still hangs over these countries speak of crushing Russian occupation before, during, and after World War II, up to 1991. If people opposed the regime, they were deported to Siberia to “work camps.” Many never returned. Those who were suspected of having views unacceptable to the party or even if they listened to a non-approved radio station like Voice of America, could be turned in by their neighbors. Investigations commonly resulted in rapes, beatings, and deaths. Before the liberation of the Baltic States, the peoples from those three countries formed a human chain of solidarity, hands clasped together, for 600 miles. They never forget their fragile freedom as Russia, next door, could return to crush them yet another time.
Fast forward to our present political candidates. Lauren Boebert, aligned with Trump, talks constantly about freedoms, but her freedom slogans show that she means the freedom to bear arms, already guaranteed in the Second Amendment, and the freedom to break laws she does not like. Trump, a buddy of Putin (who just poisoned his political opponent), is increasing his authoritarian reach, attempting to crush the freedoms we have taken for granted for decades. He has attempted to silence the scientists we need during the pandemic. He is punishing cities that do not agree with him and his policies. He has attempted to shut down the press. He has fired inspectors general who would interfere with his treasonous relationships with Russia, its mob, and its oligarchs, ignoring its human rights abuses. He approves violence if it advances his election chances and divides our citizenry.
And Boebert? Does she think about the true weight of the Russian influence on Trump, on our elections, on our foreign policy? This candidate offers her slogans as the answers for all our problems. Where are her plans for insuring that American national security is paramount? What are her plans to guarantee freedom from fear for people of color? How will she address the pandemic, the economy, and health care? We send people to Congress to deal with these weighty issues. This is the real world, not child’s play.
ELLEN MOORE
Grand Junction
Have you been Maxined?
Remember back in Charlottesville when Robert E. Lee was being disgraced more than at Appomattox and the KKK and Antifa fought their first battle? Trump was too kind. He said there were good people on both sides. Wouldn't it have been more accurate to say that there were bad people on both sides? No, that would have been unthinkable to Antifa and Maxine Waters, the congressperson from California.
The lasting legacy for Maxine would be to have her name turned into a verb. She advocates calling people out by race and color and making a public spectacle of them.... even going to their homes. You've been “Maxined.”
She's everywhere these days. She's in the looting and vandalism and murder. She's in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, New York, and everywhere BLM and Antifa visit. Have you been Maxined, or if you have survived, how about some more? Elect Joe.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
American exceptionalism in the Age of Trump
Our president recently stated that he believes that he should receive an A for his effort toward combating COVID-19. He made this statement as the death toll in the United States reached 200,000 souls. Should we have done better? Well, let the data speak for itself. Per capita death rates allow us to compare the relative performance of countries independent of population size. So, let’s see where we would be today if we had only done as well as other industrialized democracies.
• If our death rate mirrored that of Sweden (a country that didn’t even have a lockdown), 11,000 Americans who died from COVID-19 would still be alive. Think about it, we did worse in our COVID-19 response that a country that essentially did nothing!
• If we had done as well as Canada or Switzerland, about 120,000 people lost to COVID-19 would still be living.
• If we had done as well as Germany, 163,000 Americans would not have died.
• If we had done as well as Australia, 189,000 Americans would have been saved.
• If we had done as well as New Zealand or South Korea, 198,000 of the 200,000 US COVID-19 deaths would not have occurred. And instead of 200,000 deaths, we would have experienced only 2,000 deaths!
I could go on and on because almost every other industrialized county experienced much better outcomes than did the United States. In fact, of the 168 counties reporting COVID-19 deaths, only 10 countries on the planet have experienced more per capita deaths than the United States.
The president says that he deserves an A for his efforts. Instead we should ask ourselves how we can hold him accountable for his culpability in the deaths of almost as many Americas as were killed in World War I, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War COMBINED!
The stark reality is that this simply did not have to happen. If our president would have only mimicked the efforts of other industrialized democracies; most of our lost loved ones, friends and colleagues would still be with us.
We all want to believe in American exceptionalism. Well, this damned sure does not look like exceptionalism to me. It looks like negligence on steroids.
JOHN WINDER
Grand Junction
Boebert profile was a disgraceful display of journalism
I was very happy to read in the Sunday editorial section that Mr. Don Curtis was as incensed as I was about the "hit piece" On Lauren Boebert. I couldn't agree more. It was a disgraceful display of journalism.
When I first read the headline on the front page Friday I was rather shocked to say the least. It was obvious the article was going to be negative and inflammatory. I am aware a reporters responsibility is to investigate facts and report them; hopefully fairly, especially when a story is about a political candidate. It seems Charles Ashby spent a great deal of time investigating Lauren Boebert's mother and how she may have voted when Lauren was young living in Florida. The more I read on, the more I felt like I was reading something from the Daily Enquirer rather than the local newspaper who touts integrity in journalism. Not only was Lauren's character being questioned, so was that of her mother and there was even an insipid swipe about her father. Completely irrelevant.
From a young age Lauren knew she wanted to do better in life than live off of the federal government. She got a job at McDonald's and worked her way up. Being independent and making her own decisions about her life were clearly more appealing to her than what she had experienced as a child. She learned from those experiences and has never played the victim card. Even as a young mother she knew she wanted a better life for herself and her family. Rather than focus on the positive progress Lauren has made in life the article instead focused on the negative as much as possible. Her High School attendance record questioned; when she got a GED; her choice to stay home and care for her infant son at 18; traffic citations; a skirmish at Country Jam; and a foreclosure.
The article concluded with 80 people getting sick apparently from food one of her restaurants served at a rodeo. It doesn't mention whether she was actually cited or not.
The only positive was in spite of herself her restaurant, Shooter's Grill had a $675,000 profit and another restaurant she has an interest in had a $17,700 profit in 2018. The restaurant business is one of the toughest industries to be in and to have almost $700,000 in profits in one year were the result of a lot of hard work and commitment. There is absolutely no mention in the article of Lauren's successes and how she has clearly done well in life so far. She has 4 sons all of whom she is raising to have a work ethic . Absolutely no mention of her being a good mother and teaching her sons values in life.
I spend a lot of time educating myself on candidates, especially those who impact me directly. I did google Lauren's background recently for my own edification. Perhaps I didn't dig deep enough and find everything that Mr. Ashby found but I did read about the Country Jam incident and will admit it doesn't cast Lauren in the best light. I found one traffic citation but the circumstances were far different than he described. Reading his article, it was obvious the goal was to position Lauren Boebert in the worst possible light. Even the picture selected makes her look more like a criminal than a Congressional candidate. Why no picture of how hard she is campaigning?
Interestingly a great deal of credibility in the article was given to George Autobee and Stephen Varela, two "combat veterans" who seem to spend a great deal of time checking into Lauren's background. Yet, when I attempted to google their organization "RuralColorado.com" the site was "unavailable". I would like to see for myself just how credible they are and why they were quoted extensively in the article.
Granted Lauren Boebert isn't a polished politician but she is a business woman who knows how to run a successful business. She knows what it is like to sign her employee's paychecks. Perhaps she is a bit of a firebrand. I find those attractive attributes and I am sure many others do as well. Lately she has been compared to AOC, now the face of the Democratic party. Hardly a comparison there. AOC, who's ego is so elevated she can't even use her real name, was a 29 year old bartender with no political or business experience when elected to Congress.
I don't know Lauren Boebert personally. I have researched her as I have other candidates and I haven't seen the person she has been portrayed to be. I have found a person who has a deep faith, who loves the Constitution of the United States, especially the Second Amendment.
Admittedly she comes from a less than desirable background but has worked very hard to overcome that, work hard and make a better life for her and her family.
Both articles recently in the Sentinel have been most unfavorable. She was accused recently of not debating Diane Mitch Busch at Club 20; yet it was Mitch Busch who refused to debate her. Why was that? The article on 9/18/2010 was one of the most biased I have ever read. I would hope that the forthcoming article featuring Mitch Busch in just as incisive.
JUDY RITCHEY
Grand Junction
Should we defund Social Security?
On Aug. 8, President Trump signed an executive memo calling for a temporary payroll tax holiday and said, “If I’m victorious on Nov. 3, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax.”
What he did not say then, and what he has not said since, is what would replace those tax revenues, which are the funding source for Social Security and about1/3 of Medicare. The chief actuary of SSA said that if the tax was cut with no alternative source of revenue, the Disability Income Fund would be depleted by mid-2021 and the Social Security fund would be depleted by mid-2023 with no ability to pay benefits after that.
Although I'm in my 70s, I do hope to still be alive after mid-2023 and I do count on still having Social Security benefits. Am I being naive?
CRAIG SOMMER
Fort Collins
We need workable solutions, not contentious rhetoric
We’ve had enough name-calling, unproven conspiracy theories, culture wars and inflammatory tweets. What we need now more than ever is someone who will work for all of us and not insult those with whom she disagrees. We need someone with a proven track record of working across party lines. We need Diane Mitsch Bush
Mitsch Bush knows our district because she has lived here for 43 years. She served as a Routt County commissioner from 2007-2012. Before that, she was a member of the Community Economic Development Task Force, Steamboat Springs. Later, she served on the Colorado House Committee for Agriculture, Livestock and Natural Resources from 2013-2017, and as its vice chair in 2017. And, Mitsch Bush was awarded Legislator of the Year in 2015 by the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union and the conservative Colorado Livestock Association for her work on ranching and farming.
Sixty-eight percent of her bills were co-sponsored by Republicans, and three out of four passed, according to a review of Mitsch Bush’s legislative record provided by Quenneville. Former colleagues say Mitsch Bush often convened bipartisan meetings on issues including agriculture, water infrastructure and transportation.
Mitsch Bush wants to remove federal obstacles to ensure that hemp farmers can use their water rights. She supports the continuation of loans for family farms, ranches, small businesses, and supports a Farm Bill that prioritizes family agriculture - all things that make Colorado, Colorado.
Do you want someone who knows how to bring people together, or someone who tweets sound bytes and divisiveness? It's time to end the contentious rhetoric and come together to listen and find workable solutions. We need someone whose past deeds speak louder than today's rhetoric. We need Diane Mitsch Bush.
TUSTIN AMOLE
Cortez
Boebert is not a good role model
"Boebert's political evolution" made me to speak up. Her statement that her first job made her realize that she doesn’t have to rely on government and taught her a work ethic — and then later she changed her party for that — gives me a sense that in her opinion Democrats don't work hard, they don't have passion for work and only rely on government. That is a strong statement! And on top of that, does Mrs. Boebert think that no Republicans rely on government? None of them accepting financial aid from government? Hmmm....
Then she states that she was forced to leave high school before graduating because her family needed help. But in the same year, at age 18, she had her first child. So, did she leave school to help her family or maybe she started her adult life a little bit too early without thinking how she will deal with it?
Now, I am always standing by humanity. I don't care about people's race, color, religion beliefs, political beliefs, sexual preferences as long as you are a good human being. After reading about all troubles Mrs. Boebert had with law, how can anyone vote for her to represent us in Congress?! It doesn't matter whether you represent Republican Party or Democratic Party, you can not support this kind of behavior. We teach my kids to be good members of our community, follow rules, and respect others. I cannot imagine I would ever give Mrs. Boebert as an example of transformation. She acts wrong and she doesn't learn from her mistakes, she keeps breaking the rules and laws. Is this what is normal anymore? Is this the kind of role model we have for our young generation? I have three children aging from 9 to 14 and we raise them with high ethical and human values and I truly hope they will never ever support these kind of acts.
LYUDA MILLER
Grand Junction
A dangerous situation
There are two pandemics underway in this country. We have the rapid spread of COVID-19, which this year will kill 1/3 million Americans – a hundred 9/11 attacks. But 50 million Americans are also caught up in a personality cult. Some think of it as partisan politics, but read the characteristics of cult behavior, and you decide.
Cults typically have one central revered leader who claims more knowledge than science or experts, and a singular ability to save the world. He creates chaos, dividing “his people” from outsiders by promoting an alternate reality that dismisses science, expert knowledge, and hard facts. Information is carefully controlled through specific anointed sources that parrot the leader’s proclamations – all else is “fake news.” Members boast their willingness to do anything for their leader, including assault or kill. This accurately describes the GOP extremism that Trump has stoked.
Many of us outside the cult recognize these phenomena, while cult members fiercely attack any question or criticism of their leader. The rest of us know we can challenge our leaders, and regularly do. We wouldn’t choose a leader who claims supreme knowledge, or who dismisses science or facts. We know that human value is not conditional, and believe in the rule of law and the Constitution.
This is a very dangerous situation. Please - speak out for what you believe, and for what you want for America. If you want to save our democracy, you must use it – by voting.
KIRBY MacLAURIN
Durango