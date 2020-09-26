A sad day
This is a sad day for me. I love this country, my homeland, and the basic principles which have upheld it. It pains me deeply to see the president openly violate so many of the basic democratic principles that I hold dear.
DUANE CARR
Grand Junction
Abortion and the U.S. Supreme Court
In 1979, the Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution protected the rights of women who wanted an abortion, nullifying states laws that made abortion illegal after terms or when movement was felt in the womb. Abortion was now legal in all states. Jane Roe is an alias of pregnant Norma McCorvey of Texas when the state had laws against aborting when movement was felt in the womb. Liberals, feminists and government panderers want us to believe that repeal of Roe v Wade denies the right to abort. It returns the right to legalize abortion to the states and local communities. This should be the argument to approve the nomination of a new member to the Supreme Court. Liberals deny the intelligence of We The People and will attempt to smear the integrity the appointee. A tactic we’ve seen too many times.
RONALD BRAUKHOFF
Grand Junction
Polarization, no; compromise, yes
Diane Mitsch Bush is different from her Congressional opponent in many ways. A few examples: Diane supports health insurance for people with pre-existing conditions, Medicare-negotiated drug prices, local clean-energy jobs, and keeping our public lands public. She has long experience creating legislation and working with the other side. She’s willing to compromise. And she’s willing to debate her opponent. We don’t need more polarization; we need Diane Mitsch Bush.
MICHAEL KINSLEY
Snowmass
Mitsch Bush knows what she's talking about
I've decided to vote for someone running for US Congress, Colorado District 3, who doesn't just say things; Diane Mitsch Bush knows what she's talking about. She listens, understands issues and knows how to legislate. It's important that people know what they're doing in these positions. Diane was married to a police officer and supports, yes supports the 2nd Amendment. She does not equate gun control to gun safety. They are two different things and I don't know why people cannot hear that!
In contrast, her opponent, Boebert has shown that she does not understand issues, does not understand the Constitution and has attacked and insulted the revered veterans who support Mitsch Bush.
Diane Mitsch Bush is an independent leader and thinker. She cares about issues like jobs, the environment and the economy to name a few. Please vote for her if you care about these things too.
MICHELE DIAMOND
Glenwood Springs
Front Ranger laments he can't vote for Mitsch Bush
I've known Diane for decades, first as a colleague at Colorado State University, later as a talented and principled legislator in our Colorado General Assembly.
In this current blizzard of acrimony, misinformation and conspiracy nonsense, Diane stands apart. She is calm, policy focused, dedicated to pragmatic policy solutions to our problems...such as water, transportation, health care. These are not "socialistic plots." They represent getting things done, pure and simple.
I am not in her district; wish I was. She is what a calm, focused, problem solving American patriot our USA needs !
JOHN STRAAYER
Fort Collins
Beware the Democratic agenda
The contrast between your reporting on Lauren Boebert versus Diane Mitsch Bush was stark; however, no matter how wonderfully you portray Diane, the facts remain. Diane is a Democrat, and as all Democrats will do, she will vote for the Democratic agenda, which is carefully hidden from the general public by the mainstream media. Just a little research will reveal their agenda:
Defunding the police, supporting the violence taking place in large Democrat-run cities and states, as demonstrated by claiming these are peaceful protests and deny they result in destroyed businesses and injured or killed citizens.
Weakening or eliminating the Second Amendment by draconian proposals for gun control turning our right to protect ourselves into a privilege bestowed upon us by the government.
Medicare for all will be the equivalent of “one size fits all” clothing. The care will not fit anyone. The cost will increase for everyone and push millions of people off their private health insurance plans.
Welcoming all illegal immigrants into this country and providing free medical and welfare benefits to them once they arrive will destroy the working class of America. Handouts and victimhood are the methods by which Democrats keep their voters in line.
Banning fracking is supported by the Democrat presidential candidate who wants to eliminate the use of fossil fuels, mandating the use of unreliable wind and solar.
Huge tax increases will be necessary to afford big government and the welfare state, in fact the Democrat presidential candidate has promised to raise taxes.
This election provides a clear choice: liberty versus authoritarianism; limited government versus big government; self-reliance and personal responsibility versus handouts and victimhood; free markets versus central planning.
This election is not about personalities. This election is about values.
Sincerely,
PHYLLIS HUNSINGER
Grand Junction
Pendley should have been asked about roundtable
Your mission statements always mentions The Daily Sentinel does not take sides; always fair with reporting and sharing unbiased information…..etc.
Thank you for publishing the letter from Mr. William Pendley, Acting Director, Bureau of Land Management on Sept 23.
I read your coverage of the so-called “livestreamed roundtable” by the House National Resources Committee Vice Chair. It was very interesting that the headline and article, front page, above the fold, made this sound like an official committee meeting. In fact it was a special meeting by this Vice Chair, with his own handpicked four “witnesses” with their pre-determined talking points.
In all fairness, was this reported? Also, did anyone from the Daily Sentinel reach out to Mr. Pendley for another opinion on this meeting?
It seems we read a lot on Mr. Pendley, unkind remarks, character assassination, un-truths about his beliefs, but not a word on his opinion of this un-official meeting which did not have bipartisan participation since it was not an “official meeting.”
I support BLM following the law and ensuring “multiple use” of public lands. It was never intended for a single use — like only recreation. Also, I join with many others in being very welcoming to the fine Bureau of Land Management employees coming to Grand Junction; especially the very competent William Perry Pendley.
LOIS DUNN
Grand Junction