Isn't it racist to classify people?
It's time to toss out the Black African American designation These people were not native Africans, and who cares about the color of their skin.? I'm not a Scottish American, my husband isn't a German American, why single out this group of people? Isn't that racist? When we can all come together as Americans with common objectives to have a better life then the America that we want to be part of can truly be united.
SANDRA McFARLAND
Grand Junction
The virus will still be here on Nov. 4
I have heard it said or expressed in letters to the editor that the coronavirus will suddenly end after the election. Could someone please explain to me what this means? Does it mean that 183,000 people have not actually died from the virus? Does it mean that county coroners from throughout the country are embroiled in a conspiracy to list coronavirus as the cause of death rather than the actual cause of death? Does it mean the lengthy hospitalization, extreme suffering , and lingering affects communicated in personal accounts from many of those who have recovered from the virus is all a big scam?
Personally I believe it also resulted from our president initially calling the virus a hoax and refusing to take it seriously. Our president has used the virus as one of his brainwashing strategies to maintain complete control of his base. He cares more about this than the lives of people. The virus will remain after the election, but if Biden is elected the strategy for dealing with it will hopefully change significantly.
DAVID RYAN
Montrose
Democrats don't even know they're bought and paid for
The elites want to have power at any cost, making not just Joe Biden, but the Democratic Party a Trojan horse. Now we know “the why” of the Democrat's deafening silence about the destruction of businesses and the death of people during “peaceful protests.” They're as dumb-founded as anyone. The elites hold the cards.
It's fashionable now to drop blame onto Trump. Real Democrats have lost it and they don't know it. They have no self-awareness, so they believe the elite's narratives.
Every 80 years America is put to the test. Democrats can't turn back because they've been bought. It's time for accounting. What real crimes are the Democrats hiding? Systemic lobbying and money laundering?
As usual, the cover-up is worse than the crime. For those old time die-hard Democrats like me, have pity. We don't know. Just vote for Joe and fall in line?... NO.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction