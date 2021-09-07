No one is forcing health-care workers to quit their jobs
To all those who are protesting "no forced immunizations" and to all those that sympathize, know this: There is no force. There is no coercion. There is no automatic loss of job. You have choice. You can stand up and proudly state your choice. You are offered exemptions just as with the other "required" immunizations. If you choose to leave your job without exercising your choice, that's up to you. But it will be you who left the patients behind; no one will have forced you out.
KATHRYN WEAVER
Grand Junction
Regardless of how lethal COVID is, respect for patient is paramount
Joan Young raises a good point: “Why would you want an unvaccinated person protecting your health?” If this was a Black Plague, or smallpox that devastated as much as two thirds or more of the population, resulting in death, would you want the unvaccinated treating you?
The fact is, this COVID thing claims less than 1% of the population. The principle of respect for the patient remains the same. Otherwise, it's a moot point for others to choose to be vaccinated.
It's a woke joke... masking is ineffective and many are not susceptible to COVID... like younger people and children. Let's get real... like CMU, but health-care workers should not be immune to being vaccinated.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Democrats are missing a big opportunity
As the Labor Day weekend comes and goes, 12 million more Americans will lose their unemployment benefits. The eviction moratorium is on rocky ground. The pandemic is becoming permanent with more variants. All of this and more is crushing the American people while Congress is on another vacation. Consider the following observation.
The establishment Democrats in congress are missing the boat on an obvious opportunity to insert the most valuable legislation into the forthcoming budget resolution bill to help the American people — Medicare-For-All and the $15 federal minimum wage. The Democratic Party budget resolution bill will be decided by the end of September. The progressive Democrats are turning their backs on the American people by not insisting on these two major policies. They would rather avoid another battle with the establishment and centrist Democrats. Since the Democrats already have the budget resolution bill packed with less worthy policies, why would they not try to push Medicare-For-All and the $15 minimum wage at this opportune moment? Most polls indicate that 70% or more of the American people approve and desire Medicare-For-All. These two policies are the shot in the arm that the American people need right now!
The Democrats are doing a great disservice to the American people with this inaction. Congress has wasted about six months negotiating the infrastructure bill and the budget resolution bill. All of this could blow up at the end of September due to a few selfish conservative centrist Democrats like Senators Joe Manchin (D-WVA), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and others. The American people will be cheated out of an enormous opportunity due to the party infighting by Democrats.
This would prove once again that Democrats and Republicans in Congress get paid to do absolutely nothing. This also proves that this two-party system has failed the American people again. This same scenario will happen over and over until the American people choose to claim their independence from the party voter prison.
RANDY FRICKE
Co-Chair - National Election Reform Committee
Co-Founder - Western Colorado Independent Voters
New Castle
Unvaccinated must show some empathy toward physicians
I am an emergency medicine physician. Let me tell you about my day. While health-care workers protest outside my hospital about their individual freedoms being violated because the hospital will require COVID vaccination, I cared for an elderly, vaccinated person short of breath from COVID caught from the reservoir existing in the unvaccinated people in our valley. I am sad for this person who may never regain normal health. At the same time, I and my colleagues cared for people short of breath and feeling terrible. They have COVID and are unvaccinated. Many of them tell us to our face that COVID doesn’t exist, or we can’t test for it, or it’s a government conspiracy. We’ve heard it all.
Here’s the paradox: anti-vaccination people presenting to us for help; and health-care workers demonstrating above their patient’s rights to be protected from exposure to disease. A job in health care is first about taking care of people, not about our rights. We defer our needs to those of our patients. Health-care work is a choice, not a right. Health-care workers have a choice to work in another occupation. A COVID-infected patient doesn’t get the choice to be healthy.
Like everyone, I want the same good health for my family, but our valley community is broken. I know this because unvaccinated people who get COVID individually want their shortness of breath relieved and our science to fix them, while as a group the unvaccinated scream how wrong we are. Imagine how hard it is to care for a sick person who publicly despises what I can do for them yet privately is pleading for the care I provide. Unfortunately, some of the unvaccinated COVID positive people will not find relief because the virus strikes people unpredictably and the best of our medical care cannot always reverse the body destruction of COVID.
All of this hostility causes emotional turmoil that I and my colleagues feel every pandemic day yet most of us will be back tomorrow in emergency departments and transport vehicles, on medical floors, and in ICUs in our valley. All I ask from those of you who disagree with vaccination is the same compassion you seek when you come to us sick with COVID and understand that you chose to forgo your best chance to be healthy during this pandemic.
PAUL PADYK, M.D.
Grand Junction
Sentinel is complicit in region's reputation problem
Once again reading Sunday, Aug. 29 “Commentary” page I was struck by the hypocrisy of the editorial board and Jim Spehar. According to the editorial board the election of Lauren Boebert made Western Colorado synonymous with Q-Anon sympathy and “Stop the Steal” conspiracies. Yet, we had four years of the “Russian collusion” conspiracy and every anti-Trump news story that the Sentinel could print. I don’t know why anyone in western Colorado would care about Peter Hessler (whoever he is), who looked into unflattering social factors (high crime and drug addiction rates, low local school funding) to explain Donald Trump’s strong appeal in Western Colorado. Perhaps Mr. Hessler should take a peek in New York City or the state of New York itself and check the social factors there to explain Cuomo, DeBlasio, Biden, or Clinton?
Yes, there are those of us who live here who happen to have different opinions from the Sentinel and its “enlightened” group. We also know what is going on and what is happening. We choose not to rely on just the Sentinel to get our news and information. There are a lot of us, too, not just some small, vocal minority. We realize that the Sentinel and their ilk view the rest of us as, “rural backwater, full of anti-government, anti-science, gun-toting conservative extremists who are already caught up in a global benchmark that climate scientists warn the rest of the Earth can’t reach without dire consequences.” Oh, and I forgot the low vaccination rates here too. Why might people from outside of our community have this distorted view of our community you might ask? The Sentinel’s reporting wouldn’t have anything to do with how we are seen. Would it?
The Sentinel and, apparently, Jim Spehar believe that there is this majority that thinks like them that are being held back by some vocal minority. If you really believe that these 150 people only represent just themselves, you are sadly mistaken. In fact, you might find yourselves in the minority. I’m curious as to why the Junto group wasn’t trying to facilitate more civil exchanges between citizens during the Trump administration?
Yes, this is an extraordinary place loaded with extraordinary people, undeserving of the reputation that’s being thrust upon us. Why tear it down?
MICHAEL HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Environmental justice oversight is warranted
Regarding Greg Walcher’s “Great idea” column on Friday, perhaps I can help him with his inability to define “environmental justice.” Surprise! Finding a definition is as simple as using a browser and voila, information abounds, including from sources like ScienceDirect’s peer-reviewed literature. Perhaps because Walcher likely hasn’t personally experienced environmental injustice, it was just too much effort to thoroughly research his topic.
The EPA clearly defines environmental justice as “the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income, with respect to the development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.” Studies show that Black and brown communities are exposed to higher levels of air pollution, toxic waste sites, landfills, lead poisoning, and other industrial areas compared to their white counterparts. 70% of contaminated waste sites are in low-income neighborhoods.
I can also help Walcher who couldn’t find a soul “who is opposing equity in decision-making.” Since he brought up cleaning up water pollution in Flint, Michigan, let’s start there. During the 18 months that Flint drew its water from the Flint River in 2014 and 2015, over 99,000 people were exposed to lead in their drinking water. Additionally, 90 people were sickened and 12 died from exposure to waterborne legionella bacteria. The Michigan Civil Rights Commission determined that the poor governmental response was a “result of systemic racism.” Flint is just one of many examples of egregious disregard of vulnerable communities.
Nine people involved in the Flint water decision-making, who appear to oppose equity, have been charged with crimes, including former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, former chief medical executive Dr. Eden Wells and former director of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Nick Lyon.
Perhaps the 99,000 who were exposed to lead and the families of those who died or were sickened would disagree with Walcher’s insensitive dismissal of the term environmental justice. Indeed environmental justice oversight is warranted since, as Walcher states, the “EPA ... has failed for years to implement much of their agenda.”
SUSAN HESS
Grand Junction