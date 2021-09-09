What's the limit?
Seemingly lost in the talk of Afghanistan, COVID, western fires and a hurricane's aftermath is the ongoing assault on our southern border. Some 200,000 people a month are walking into our country unvetted, unskilled, and with third-world educations and culture. They are then spread throughout the nation by our own government. Where does this end? Will 5 million be allowed in? 10 million? 50 million? Is anyone counting?
I fault none of these people for their situation or motivation but seriously question the future of the U.S. if this is not stopped. We are no longer a nation in need of population growth and with the nearly unlimited resources and burgeoning wealth to sustain it. We have become the Welfare States of America which is in insurmountable debt with half of our citizens paying no taxes but living on the productivity of the other half. Our inner cities are already war zones and adding millions of impoverished people will only contribute to that problem. The track we are on is not sustainable. On the contrary, we can actually lose this country, our culture, way of life and method of government over this. All it takes to turn a first world country into a third world one is enough third world people voting their ideology and we are headed there.
Controlled immigration with sufficient time for new generations to assimilate works well and is how most of us arrived here. But what is taking place now is neither controlled nor planned. If left on the current course, we'll not be shooting ourselves in the foot but fatally aiming at our country's head. At the rate we are going, that point is not far off.
BILL MARVEL
Grand Junction
How to smooth out our descent to extinction
Several years ago, the tobacco companies admitted spreading disinformation about the health dangers resulting from inhaling toxic materials and addictive nicotine from smoking cigarettes. Historically, cigarettes went from roll your own to pre-rolled, packaged and ultimately filtered cigarettes. Various gimmicks were used to entice people to smoke so their bottom line would grow. Health benefits to your throat were touted, and fashionable long slender slims were promoted to entice women to start on their way to addiction.
Science finally proved that smoking was a health hazard. In addition, secondhand smoke inhaled by non-smokers was proven every bit as bad and, in some cases, worse than smoking directly.
Today smoking in most places is prohibited. People never smoke indoors, and you seldom see people smoking publicly. This will change with the legalization of recreational and medical marijuana, and manufactured vapor cigarettes.
For several months we have been experiencing what was called the fire season. In reality it is now the planet burning, filling the atmosphere with toxic smoke all over the country and the world. Recently, I traveled by air to and from Denver and witnessed the Rockies thick with an opaque orange-ish colored fog. The ground below was in a haze and looking in the distance, the land was without detail. I was concerned because this was what we are breathing, and I found it hard to believe. But unfortunately, true, because on arriving home, the Bookcliffs and Monument cliffs which surround our valley were clouded in white and were invisible to the eye.
But this leads to an interesting possibility. Since smoking weed and vaping is now acceptable mostly because of the money to be made and the taxes it brings into the government coffers, and ignoring the problems that come with addiction, we can now ignore the fact that secondhand smoke is a worrisome hazard to the health of the public.
I suggest then, that when dealing with wildfires, weed be spread over the burning house or forest to enhance the result of inhaling this smoke. That way the entire population of our hometown, country and the world can get high and mellow, and stop fighting each other over petty disagreements. We can all then go happily to extinction.
ROBERT TALLARICO
Grand Junction
Why isn't pro-choice mantra applied to vaccine?
I’m not sure if it’s simply ironic, or pure hypocrisy that President Joe Biden is outraged at the SCOTUS did not overturn the new Texas law protecting human life. He is the leader of the very same party who has promoted the idea of unrestricted abortion for decades. Worse yet he is portrayed as a devout Catholic, a religion who primary tenet is the sanctity of life. The very same political party that is now calling for federal mandates on masks and vaccinations. For decades their credo was “My Body, My Choice!”, which has resulted in the purge of over 50 million human lives since it was legalized. Why is that same standard not applied to those who are pro choice when it comes to what drugs will be injected into their bodies?
To recap, we now know that getting the shot does not stop you from getting COVID and vaccination does not stop you from transmitting it. But killing the unborn is acceptable, especially if you have been vaccinated. The hypocrisy of these people however, is not ironic or surprising, but certainly reprehensible.
STEPHEN FULLERTON
Grand Junction
Want freedom? Head to Texas!
Seems Texas is going to need truckloads of building materials, construction workers, craftsmen, and thousands of professional employees to fill the positions required to operate the multitude of children’s homes (orphanages) required to house the unplanned and/or unwanted children being born in Texas starting in six weeks.
Six weeks is the deadline for pregnant women in Texas to legally have an abortion as the Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy goes into effect this week. Of course, most women won’t even be aware they are pregnant in six weeks but that is inconsequential and the reason for all those children’s homes.
Then of course the court system will have to have more judges, prosecutors, attorneys to handle the multitudes of lawsuits filed by anyone who lives in the United States regardless any personal connection, against Texas women who ended a pregnancy after the six-week deadline. The lawsuit includes anyone who may have assisted her, financially or otherwise even the potential father or a relative.
Next on the building agenda will the numerous jails, morgues and funeral homes required to handle the hundreds if not thousands of Texans who will become victims and sacrificial lambs by the hand of Texans who can carry a gun in full view; per their Second Amendment rights, without a permit or training. Yippee just call me strapped!
So, all you “don’t step on my freedom” kind of folks, (excluding pregnant women of course) Jump into those pickups and head to the promise land of plenty and reap the rewards Texas Governor Gregg Abbot has so graciously given you.
But before you go to that promised land be sure all your affairs are in order as it’s open season for those Second Amendments rights Bubbas who may feel challenged…and you could be it.
JUDITH CHAPIN
Grand Junction
Entire commission should push back against voter-fraud conspiracies
WOW! I never thought that I would ever be in total agreement with a voter-fraud conspiracy theorist, but here I am. When Sherronna Bishop appeared before the Mesa County Commissioners and referred to herself and fellow voter-fraud enthusiasts as "dimwitted little hickerbillies," I say Amen.
I"m not sure what a hickerbilly is, but I sure know what a dimwit is. My dictionary uses the terms stupid person, simpleton and dunce. Fellow dimwit Tom Bjorklund stands up and claims that thousands of dead and incarcerated people voted in the 2020 elections; yet he cannot provide a single name, not one. The only documented case of a dead person voting that I'm aware of is of a Trump supporter casting a vote for Trump in his dead mother's name.
I applaud Commissioner Rowland for questioning this group of hickerbillies, but where are the other two commissioners? To sit there and say nothing is to be complicit. When you are in the position of leadership you must speak out against ignorance and untruth. The vast majority of Mesa County residents are not dimwits.
WILLIAM VOSS
Grand Junction
Protesters and 'squeaky wheels' are defending freedom
In response to Deb Bacock's letter about squeaky wheels, sounds like a true belief that if that is what I want everyone else must follow. Seems to be the main theory in this country lately.
If you want to have a shot that maybe a year or so down the road you have no idea what it will produce in your body, that is fine. But for those standing up and saying NO is the right of every red-blooded American.
Have you lost a loved one or been seriously affected after they took the shot? If not, then do not say we have no right to refuse or complain about the COVID shots.
It is the squeaky wheels that are standing up and being counted to save the FREEDOMS we now have but are disappearing more everyday when folks bow down an say, "yeah, why not." Those folks standing on the corners showing their right to do so are the same ones that carried this country on their backs for 12 months during the worst of this so called pandemic and now the leaders want to fire them or let them go because they do not agree with them. This my friend is not the democratic way in this country.
ARTHUR EDWARDS
Grand Junction
It shouldn't be this hard to conduct business in Mesa County
Just how deranged have public discourse and public meetings become in Mesa County? Our school board is besieged with people ranting about non-existent mask mandates and non-existent vaccine mandates, taking a break from ranting about the non-existent teaching of "Critical Race Theory" in our schools. A police escort is needed to take the board members to their cars. Our county commissioners are besieged by people demanding that Mesa County be declared a "Constitutional Sanctuary", and thus immune from state and federal laws that they don't happen to like. And recently, in support of Tina Peters, who has so blatantly violated her oath of office and brought our county into the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons. There appears to be no level of malfeasance, whether by violating the integrity of our election system in order to scam My Pillow Guy with another laughable attempt to "prove" massive election fraud, or ignoring county and state rules to open an illegal campground, while harassing the neighbors who dared bring it to the attention of officials, that will lose her the support of those who see her as part of "their team." Those who will ignore actual evidence or even reality to loudly and aggressively push an agenda driven by outlandish conspiracy theories are making it ever more difficult to conduct the business of government and education in our county.
ROBERT WEISS
Grand Junction
Remember when generals possessed true grit?
I’m sure President Biden will go down as the president who ended the war in Afghanistan, never even having to leave his Delaware basement den w/microphone long enough to realize the perilous danger he has put the U.S. in by leaving enough guns, tanks and ammo with the Taliban to kill thousands of US citizens in the middle of the night as they sleep.
I wonder if anything truthfully will ever be written in our history books about the unnecessary way it came down—13 US service members murdered in cold blood for no reason. Former President Barack Obama has been quite instrumental in making sure no one ever reads the truth about the night when he was president and Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State and four of our State Deptartment and CIA men were slaughtered in Benghazi, Libya. That was deliberate murder. Oh! I forgot we’re not allowed to bring up the circumstances of that massacre. As Hillary pointed out, “That happened so long ago; what difference does it make now?” She can say that because it wasn’t her child who was gunned down. And this time it wasn’t Obama’s kid who died of shrapnel from the car bomb. So, I guess “Murder in Afghanistan” is no big deal, right? (Quit looking at your watch, Biden; the coffins will soon be out of sight, out of mind.)
Mature generals are intelligent enough to select conflicts that hold legitimate hazardous influences for all U.S. citizens, not just Obama’s elite? To hell with “Woke!” Remember when our generals possessed true grit? Eisenhower, Patton, MacArthur, and Westmorland, who fought for the USA and they simply didn’t care what color their troops were as long as they were trainable. What hoop will Obama humiliate the generals into jumping through next? Exchanging out their G.I. Joes for Barbies? Wimps!
JOE TUTCHTON
Col. USAR Ret.
Grand Junction
Let's keep the troops in our prayers
For the record I do not usually write letters to the editor, yet I am compelled to speak up at this time. My heart breaks for the families and friends that have lost loved ones in Afghanistan recently. As the mom of a Marine combat veteran (Iraq) and a veteran Senior Airman, each life is precious. Numbers large or small do not matter. Each of these lives is a husband, wife, father,mother, son, daughter, aunt, uncle, fiance, brother, sister and friend. We must not forget this fact. A million half staff flags will not bring anyone back nor will smoothly rehearsed words from Washington, though spoken thoughtfully can never erase the pain of the loss of these brave servicemembers who have made the the ultimate sacrifice. Nor will this ease the pain of the wounds both physical and mental of the survivors there and at home. I am old enough to remeber the horrifying pictures taken in Vietnam, I have seen a field surgeons graphic slides of grievous injuries to our troops and I have attended funerals of those who paid the price. It does not matter who is in office or if you like them or not. Please join me by keeping our troops in your thoughts and if you are so led in your prayers. Remember freedom is never free.
GINNY SANVILLE
Grand Junction