Boebert's rule-breaking doesn't inspire confidence
Reading about Lauren Boebert's bid for Congress, I have to ask, do we really need a legislator who makes the law, but doesn't feel personally responsible to follow the law? If you won't follow the law in a pandemic when will you?
JULIE MATTHEW
Grand Junction
The ability to change one's mind is a sign of growth
The COVID-19 and climate crises demonstrate that scientific literacy is critical to our nation's well-being. According to Arizona State University science professor Thomas Martin:
"In the present cultural climate, altering one’s beliefs in response to anything (facts included) is considered a sign of weakness. Students must be convinced that changing one’s mind in light of the evidence is not weakness: Changing one’s mind is the essence of intellectual growth...The responsibility for fostering scientific literacy of this sort — that is, literacy construed as an ongoing commitment to evidence over preconception — falls upon all of us in our discussions both formal and informal, both public and private."
Observing the bias and animosity common in political debate, the Irish philosopher John O’Donohue stated that we need more legislators, media, etc. who are not already loyal to one side or the other. It has been said that to practice philosophy, and also science, is to follow the question wherever it leads. This was the important loyalty for O’Donohue, which he called “loyalty to the voyage of the question.”
Although the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have made mistakes, the value of science is that it works over time to self-correct. Ideology functions only to defend its group.
Let's hold ourselves and others to higher standards of truth-seeking.
TERRY HANSEN
Hales Corners, Wisconsin
Taxpayers will pay and crime will increase under police reform
I actually read the new police accountability law. It’s the typical poorly conceived and incompetently implemented garbage that so characterizes “the rule of law” in modern America.
Lots of “core consistencies” and some well connected cronies are going to make good money off of the taxpayers. Most cops with IQs greater than their hat sizes will change states or careers. You, the average citizen are going to be victimized in two major ways: you’ll pay, pay, pay and crime will increase. But making your friends rich and getting free publicity is really worth it.
There could be one positive, however, having to do with body cameras. (Oh, I like them, but I also know where the costs are: the cameras are trivial, the infrastructure to manage them and the video is MASSIVE and expensive. ) But the good news is that a clever district attorney could use them to prosecute anyone who is less that “agreeably cooperative” with “resisting arrest.” Fines severe enough to maybe offset the cost of enforcement might deal with the people who want to lie and otherwise abuse police. (Instant withdrawals from bank accounts? The virtues of a “cashless” society.) And people who actually want to fight, could be clearly identified and dealt with. (Hint: There is only one time and place to fight with police… IN COURT, otherwise be cooperative. And “substance abuse” is a really bad idea.) Our legal system is a scam for enriching lawyers, bureaucrats and their cronies, we ought to do better.
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
Condoleezza Rice should be either party's pick for vice president
Joe Biden has explicitly committed to selecting a woman as his running mate, and subsequent events have made it politically imperative that she be a Black woman. But if Mr. Biden genuinely cares to unite the majority of people in the nation — and not just those in the Democratic Party and parties that are even farther to the left — then he should select a woman who is both highly qualified on foreign and domestic issues and politically moderate.
Nobody fits this description better than former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Dr. Rice and Mr. Biden would do the nation a true service by joining to place the national interest in achieving rational compromise on a wide range of issues above partisan or racial identity politics.
Barring that, President Trump should consider persuading Dr. Rice to be his next running mate. I would be particularly interested to see how he would explain that on Twitter!
CARL TED STUDE
Carbondale
In achieving something higher, graduates help America
I see the announcements of graduations and diplomas and certificates awarded. I no longer have friends or relatives in schools or the military. But I am proud of every one who worked to achieve something higher. Every one who not only helped themselves, but all of America. Thank you, neighbors and strangers.
MAURICE WYMORE
Grand Junction
Walker's accomplishments, change of heart, are to celebrated
In regards to the suggested removal of the statue of Walter Walker:
Walter Walker is a huge part of the history of Grand Junction. His great deeds have been listed many times in this paper: publisher of the local newspaper, the Daily Sentinel, establishing Mesa Junior College, now Colorado Mesa University, establishing the Veteran's Hospital, advocating for commercial air travel to the Grand Valley, bringing in the Fruit Grower's Association, organizing the building of the Avalon, helping with the building of the Lincoln Park Pool, serving politically, and backing Goodwill and the Salvation Army charities.
This, to me, sounds like someone who should have a statue erected to honor all that he has done for our city. To me it seems as though we should reflect on all his numerous good works, and be inspired by them. But now there is talk of taking down that statue, based on one instance of misjudgement. Yes, he helped bring the Ku Klux Klan to Grand Junction in the 1920's. We don't know his motives. But we do know that he regretted that action and took every measure available to him to get rid of the Klan, even enduring physical harm. He succeeded, using his words and his power as the publisher of the newspaper to uproot and eradicate the Klan from the valley.
Let me say again-he made a mistake, took actions to reverse that mistake, succeeded, and continued with good works that contributed to the well-being of his community.
Nowadays we applaud people who come from questionable pasts, who work hard to lift themselves up and distance themselves from elements that seek to do harm, who strive to become decent members of society, and who succeed at their endeavors. We applaud them.
Walter Walker is no different. Unfortunately, he is being viewed and judged based on present perceptions. History is a tool we use as a people to remember from where we came and how we got here. History cannot be changed, though some may try. We study our history, learn from our mistakes, and endeavor to not repeat those mistakes. History shows us what we've done wrong, and what we've done right. Like it or not, our history is what unites us.
It is neither right nor fair to view the past, Walter Walker in this instance, with a lens from the present. We did not live in his time, and things were definitely different. We do not know what it was like for him. We cannot judge his motives. Did he join the Klan because, at that time in history, many powerful business and political leaders in Denver were also involved in the Klan? We don't know. It seems reasonable to suppose that he used the Klan to "network" with those same powerful people for the benefit of Grand Junction. We don't know this. But based on the history of that time, it is plausible.
I do not condone or absolve the Ku Klux Klan of its heinous activities of hate and violence. It was a terrible time in the history of our country that we should never repeat, but we cannot change that it happened. It was a terrible decision for Walter Walker to become involved.
Statues are erected to mark a point in time, to remind us all of moments in history. In this current environment of hyper-sensitivity and emotion-fueled decisions, surely Walter Walker's statue deserves a second thought. Should all of the good work that his statue represents be negated because he made one mistake? Should that mistake outweigh all of the good? Should there be no forgiveness of that mistake even though he recanted and worked his hardest to repair, to mend the damage he had done? When we look at his statue, should we not understand that he was human, as are we all, and as such, made mistakes, but worked for the good to the best of his ability? Who amongst us has never made a decision that we later regretted deeply? Should we not extend forgiveness? As we would want to be forgiven?
Certainly, for me at least, that is more hopeful than taking down a good man's statue.
REBECCA CORBIN
Grand Junction