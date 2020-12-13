We have finally found something that can bring together Democrats and Republicans: Pulling apart the leviathan Facebook.
The federal government and 48 state attorneys general filed antitrust lawsuits against Facebook last week, seeking to break up the social media company over charges it engaged in anti-competitive tactics to buy and then assimilate or drown potential upstart rivals.
Nothing like a common enemy to reunite a divided America.
The claims against Facebook focus on its acquisition of the picture-sharing platform Instagram and the messaging tool WhatsApp, but the heart of the action aims at Facebook’s monopolistic business practices.
Facebook makes money by offering a free and tremendously addictive platform for people to connect with friends, neighbors and folks with like-minded interests. The pioneers who coded the algorithms that make Facebook operate set out to tickle the part of our brains that produce dopamine — the “pleasure chemical” associated with addiction.
They succeeded beyond their wildest expectations. Many consider the app downright predatory. (For a firsthand view of this topic, check out the excellent documentary “Social Dilemma” on Netflix.)
With literally billions of people engaged on Facebook for hours every day of their lives, it offers to paying advertisers not just those billions of eyeballs, but the personal information of its users.
This has given Facebook massive stores of valuable data and unfathomable wealth. Combine that with a very aggressive corporate mindset, and you have a dangerous anti-competitive cocktail. Federal investigators say that Facebook used its resources to acquire its most threatening rivals and strangle in the crib promising upstarts. By eliminating rivals, the claim states, it enriched itself on advertising dollars at enormous cost to end consumers.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated in a 2008 email, “It’s better to buy than to compete.”
Those kinds of statements don’t amount to much until you become a monopoly in your space, and then they become your undoing.
Those most harmed by Facebook’s rise were newspapers, particularly community newspapers like The Sentinel. If current trends continue, newspapers will have lost 90 percent of their advertising revenue in the next three years compared to where they were in 2007, so we’re not exactly an uninterested observer in this fracas. But shifting consumer habits and technological advances alone are not reasons to dismantle an innovator using antitrust laws.
It will be fascinating to watch the action in this Rodin vs. Godzilla legal battle.
We think there are other, perhaps better ways to check Facebook’s power, starting with eliminating one of the most unfair advantages digital publishers like Facebook enjoy over traditional publishers like newspapers: their immunity from libel contained in section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
President Donald Trump has been beating this drum for some time. The law essentially says that providers of an interactive computer service can not be treated as the publisher or speaker of information provided by someone else. Publishing the kind of patently untrue and damaging content that would get this newspaper served with a libel action can exist liability-free on places like Twitter and Facebook.
Facebook was Russia’s medium of choice for stirring dissent, misinformation and mistrust of American institutions in advance of the 2016 election. Russia succeeded precisely because of section 230. Trump is right to insist on its repeal.
It would go a long way toward restoring the value of presenting vetted facts and responsible reporting over conspiracy theory, manipulation and savagery currently adulterating social media.
Facebook may very well have stepped over the line of what our antitrust laws will abide. Courts may very well order it to sell off some of its acquisitions. (The acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram, by the way, were approved by the Federal Trade Commission.)
But there is a bigger interest at stake that requires the attention of Congress: The republic needs laws that place the same level of accountability on social media and online aggregators that are placed on traditional news media like television, radio and newspapers.