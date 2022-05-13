China has its sights on global dominance. Mesa County commissioners last week took a step to keep the United States on top.
Seem like a remote connection? Keep reading. The dots connect.
To achieve the dominance it seeks, China knows it must beat the West. Today, that primarily means that China must best the United States.
Like a company with a strategic business plan, China has an expressed playbook to beat us — from early childhood education to a state-directed economy to a military specifically designed to face ours.
But it starts with its education system. The Chinese system is rigorous at all age levels. It demands precision and intense memorization. At age 2-3, Chinese students are taught that learning is critical to success. Chinese students outperform their American counterparts on standardized tests in generally embarrassing fashion across the board.
American students, by contrast, are taught creativity through play, critical thinking and applying originality. Rote memorization and rigor take a back seat. This approach has paid off in the form of innovations in science, companies like Apple and Microsoft, esteem for institutions that protect individual liberty, culture and entertainment that dominates the globe and military might the Earth has never seen.
The global economy of the future, however, will look very different than the economy of today. We’re seeing it already. The importance of industrial capital is quickly giving way to the importance of intellectual capital.
The country that will dominate the globe in the next 50 years will be the country that develops the right workforce — a workforce that can learn, adapt, create and improvise.
If we hope to keep a surging China at bay in the future, we must invest in American brains. That’s exactly what our Mesa County commissioners did last week when they directed a big chunk of ARPA funds toward addressing early childhood education needs in Clifton.
Countless studies verify the undeniable benefits of early childhood education. Just one year of pre-K intervention in a child’s life results in massive brain benefits and ensuing life advantages. Even high-risk infants who receive preschool intervention earn significantly higher scores in intellectual and academic measures as young adults.
Early childhood education leads to higher education rates, higher earning, higher life satisfaction, lower incidence of hard drug use and vastly lower incarceration rates.
If you don’t want to build more jails in the future, invest in pre-K.
The opposite is also true. If you want America’s future workforce to falter in competition with its Chinese counterparts, undermine investment in early childhood education. If you’re in the business of building jails, cut pre-K programs.
This is why Mesa County’s commissioners’ investment decision sends an important message. Most of Mesa County is considered a child care desert, but especially Clifton. Commissioner Janet Rowland knew the stark numbers by heart: “In the 81520 zip code there are 1,311 kids under 5 and 1,056 kids between the ages of 5 and 9. In that same area, child care is limited to seven licensed family child care homes that have a total capacity of 66.”
Many historians peg America’s ascent to sustained global dominance on the education opportunities afforded to soldiers returning from WWII by the G.I. Bill. If we hope to continue that dominant status, we need to take a cue from our commissioners and invest robustly in early childhood education.