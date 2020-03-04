By RICK WAGNERI often think how nice it might be if half the enthusiasm for blaming and leveraging political positions whenever a critical situation arises would be put into actually doing something about the situation or assisting the public in understanding it.
Therefore, I suppose it’s no surprise in today’s highly charged (and I would say occasionally demented) approach to issues that concerns over a new flu-like virus are being treated as an opportunity to shore up faltering political campaigns. The fact that to make that happen requires a two-pronged attack of selling panic and undermining public confidence in existing responses doesn’t seem to really make a difference to those doing it.
We are in the very early stages of determining what’s going on with this new virus (or at least newly discovered one). Fortunately we’ve had a fair amount of experience with these types of situations and unfortunately we have also had experience where emotional responses caused more problems than the disease.
So far, we have had very few, albeit tragic, fatalities from this illness which the media, for reasons I think we can all figure out, doesn’t seem especially inclined to put into perspective. Sure, there is the political opportunity to try and tie President Trump to every dreadful situation. He’s not the only president to experience it; George Bush went through it in his administration and who can forget how Ronald Reagan created the homeless crisis by spurring one of the greatest economic recoveries in modern history ... that mysteriously disappeared with the election of Bill Clinton.
I think a review of the media reporting over the last 40 years can demonstrate that homelessness is caused by two factors — a good economy and a Republican president. Tragic poverty takes longer to produce; usually 25 to 30 years of progressive municipal government will get it done.
As for the present scare that is ongoing, we’ve had a fair amount of experience to show us what should be done and the disadvantages of rushing to do things just to do things.
Many probably remember the swine flu pandemic in 2009 that caused a great deal of tension, but fortunately never reached anything like the proportions many predicted. But to really get a handle of how rushing into things driven by media’s desire for eyeballs and politicians need to hang their political agenda from each passing tragedy, we need to get in our time machine and go back a little further, to 1976 and the first swine flu scare and what it wrought.
Republican Gerald Ford was president at the time and was up for reelection when the first indications of an emerging flu began to catch the public’s attention. The H1N1 virus, later dubbed the swine flu (because of its apparent creation by the combination of existing strains of flu with one found in pigs) initially was thought to be related to a much more virulent form of the flu that killed millions across the world in 1918, before the rise of antivirals and vaccines.
That later proved to be incorrect, but under political pressure to charge ahead and do something, President Ford pushed out a huge agenda to combat the possible epidemic, including pressing for a vaccine. One was quickly developed and administered to almost 25% of the population. The swine flu never became a significant problem, however, because of some problems in the vaccine itself, approximately 500 people developed a syndrome that rendered them paralyzed, causing 25 deaths with only one death directly attributed to the H1N1 virus.
We must take such things as this new flu virus seriously, but allowing ourselves to be flogged into frenzy for commercial and political purposes can easily be more dangerous than the disease itself.
In some of the latest reporting, California medical experts indicated that around 80-85% of those contracting the new virus would either be asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms. So far the number of those infected in this country is quite small. To put perspective to the situation, in this flu season there have been about 24 million cases diagnosed that have required 180,000 people to be hospitalized and resulted in 16,000 fatalities.
In the 2018 flu season there were 18,000 deaths attributable to that virus while at this point there have been around 10 deaths in the United States associated with the novel coronavirus. Yet we have politicians and media types demanding for things to move at unsafe speeds to unknown destinations, all the while ranting that this situation needs to be taken seriously. This kind of behavior has nothing serious about it.
