“I remember Christmases when I was just a boy
In the morning I would run to see the tree
And the carolers on the hillside sang their songs of Christmas joy
Well, I always thought they sang them just for me”
— “Colorado Christmas” by Steve Goodman
“It’s now officially Christmas,” I emailed John McEuen a little over a week ago. “Just listened to versions of ‘Colorado Christmas’ from both (Steve) Goodman and the NGDB … My favorite Christmas song.”
The next day I got a return “Merry Christmas” and a few reminiscences about the song from McEuen, the String Wizard formerly with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band who’s since carved out a successful solo niche with his fiddle, banjo, mandolin and guitars.
Then came the Solstice, another reason to ease into the holiday spirit. Last Monday was “the shortest day in the longest friggin’ year” as one internet poster put it, focusing on less sunshine but forgetting the day still encompassed the requisite 24 hours. We were also treated to the appearance of “The Christmas Star,” the once every four centuries conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn that legend has it also occurred over Bethlehem one fateful night 2,020 years ago.
Four more days and we’ll enter 2021, a new year that won’t have to stretch much to hold more promise than the one we’re concluding.
For a writer facing a pre-Christmas deadline for a column that’ll appear a few days after Christmas and just before we celebrate the New Year, the easy default would be composing a litany of all that’s been wrong in 2020. Lord knows the 750-word limit would be more than a little confining.
I’ll have to admit to being in a bit of a funk lately. My “naughty” list could easily fill this space. It’d include the recent COVID-related death of a cousin, too much time spent by family members young and old in doctors’ offices and hospitals, cancellation of a long-anticipated New Mexico elk hunt with my son as well as our usual 30-person plus Christmas Eve gathering and the annual summertime family reunion up in Crested Butte.
For an editorial page columnist, the post-election tantrums of our petulant soon-to-be ex-President and his enablers offer a target-rich environment. As did his last minute cannonball into just-calmed waters that threatened to deliver lumps of coal rather than long-delayed additional COVID-relief.
But I’d rather be on the side of Tiny Tim, not Ebenezer Scrooge. So I’m checking my “nice” list instead.
At the top is the early present unwrapped in October, our newest granddaughter, formally named Sunny Marie but nicknamed “the Tank” by her grandmother. Even with the warm up five years ago with her big sister Ellie Pearl, I’m still amazed at the simple joy of coaxing a smile out of someone still puzzling over her new surroundings.
As we focus on their Christmas, I’m also remembering some of my own earlier ones. The displays handcrafted by my father that decorated the roof and lawn of the house down on Main Street, the Shetland pony that emerged from the garage to delight the young “cowboys” living there and decades of Christmas dinners that filled all three front rooms with family and friends. Pulling into the driveway early in our marriage after a long drive from Arizona or a snowy slog over Interstate 70 from Evergreen, happy to be home again for Christmas.
My Grand Junction Lions Club gives each member a crisp $100 bill to pass along to someone less fortunate as part of the club’s holiday “Random Acts of Kindness.” Each year I remember a knock on that Main Street door one long-ago December. Family friends, a business associate of my father, delivered a similar $100 to the recent widow facing her first Christmas as a single mother with six kids.
Six decades later there’s much to be grateful for despite 2020’s tribulations.
Enough of us are unselfishly wearing masks and adopting social distancing that we’ve so far avoided running out of ICU rooms. We’ve created a statewide model for progressively easing inconveniences associated with the virus. Not one but two vaccines offer possibilities for eventual physical and economic rebounds.
Perhaps hope in the midst of all we’re enduring is the best gift of all.
“A very merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let’s hope it’s a good one
Without any fear”
— So This Is Christmas by John Lennon
Jim Spehar hopes your Christmas was Merry and your New Year will be Happier. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.