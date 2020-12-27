Now that campaign season is over, despite COVID, there is definitely a feeling of relief. The yard signs are mostly gone, the ugly rhetoric has largely receded, and we now can begin the task of re-connecting with members of our community.
Still, of course, from a distance.
COVID’s rampage makes it abundantly clear that tribal lines must now fade as each community, city and state works to keep its own economy afloat, its health-care workers safe and the virus cases down. That won’t happen if we don’t work together.
It’s a time to focus on the task of rebuilding trust, and that begins with neutral conversations on topics around which we most likely share a common interest.
Food is one of those topics.
That’s where a good portion of our income goes. We also spend a lot of time late afternoons pondering what to fix for dinner. And there are many families who wonder how they’ll scrape the money together just to buy what groceries they need to prepare it. Food is a basic need, every single day.
We could strike up a conversation with just about anyone about food and never once stray toward a political debate.
It could start with the question, “Do you have enough to eat?”
If the answer is “no,” then it’s our neighborly responsibility to lend a hand, or at least a helpful suggestion as to available community resources.
Or “What’s a cheap, easy, nutritious meal? Any ideas?”
Nutrition is an important part of any food conversation because in these days of COVID, our immunity is our real 401k and what we eat is the tip of the sword.
I thought of this as I ate a bowl of green chili soup. The ingredients probably cost about $5, or thereabouts, and it made six servings.
(I paid $1.29 for a small bag of white beans and used just a portion of that for the recipe.)
Fiber is the real currency here, and the beans are the main staple for this recipe.It tackles inflammation, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and even food cravings. From my perspective as a health coach, it’s a gold standard for healthy eating. Generally speaking, if a food is healthy it has a fair amount of fiber; if it’s not, it doesn’t.
Using fiber as a platform, everyone probably has some ideas to share, or ideas that can be built upon with the goal of upping the health quotient of what they eat. (You can even add more fiber to a pan of mac n’ cheese with shredded carrots or diced broccoli.)
I love the idea of “food talk” because it’s unifying. You can have that conversation with anyone who is interested in choices that are healthier and cheaper. The better we eat, the better our immunity.
Try this easy recipe and see what you think. Besides lots of fiber, beans also deliver plenty of protein! If you need to be carb conscious, you can leave the rice out, as I did.
Crock Pot Vegan Green Chili Soup
2 cartons (32 oz) of vegetable broth
2 small cans diced green chilies
1/2 cup salsa verde
2 cans of white beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup brown rice, uncooked
1¼ tsp salt
½ tsp garlic powder
¾ tsp cumin
½ tsp pepper
1 tbsp lime juice
Combine all ingredients in a crock pot. Cook on high for 6 to 8 hours (I cut this recipe in half, so my cost was lower. To serve 8, plan on spending $10-$12).
The vegetable broth and the salsa verde (green salsa) probably cost the most, but there was still plenty of salsa verde left over to mix with some black beans and spoon over a couple of baked potatoes for another meal later.
Once we’ve gotten through COVID, invite a neighbor to share a meal and some good conversation, and make it about food. In the meantime, let’s just start talking to each other.
That can result in a positive connection, however small. And a positive connection is probably the most important ingredient of all.
Paula Anderson is a certified Health & Wellness Coach. She also recently certified in Culinary Coaching. She has written and done presentations on the importance of healthy eating for many years in the community. paula.anderson46@gmail.com