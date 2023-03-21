As bewildered as most of us were when it was announced that the mascot Thunderbirds needed to be axed, the situation at Thunder Mountain Elementary actually turned out pretty well.
The school was forced to pick a new mascot after a 2021 Democratic-sponsored bill became law when Senate Bill 116 was signed. The law requires Native American nicknames, mascots and logos to be changed by the end of the 2023 school year.
The Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs was tasked with identifying the nicknames, mascots and logos that needed to be changed. The first list included mascots like Braves, Indians, Savages, and others — no-brainers for change.
For Central High School, the name Warriors was acceptable, but the logo had to change. It went from a Native American in a headdress to a red shield with a silver ‘C’ on it. Protective warriors is a cool concept.
The odd decision came next. The commission added Thunderbirds to the list. Huh?
The reasoning was in Native American mythology a “thunderbird” is a spirit in the form of a bird.
Well, that was the decision, and Thunder Mountain Elementary had to drop the name Thunderbirds.
We have to give them credit for their decision. For 40 years, the school had Thunderbirds as its mascot and used it as part of their mission statement about helping students “soar.”
When informed that they had to find a new mascot, the school administration and students took on this mission of finding a new mascot and they made an apt final decision.
The Thunder Mountain Elementary Mountaineers.
Great choice, great work in finding a cool mascot that also delivers an important message for students.
What do mountaineers do? They climb mountains.
Not wanting to just settle for a regular mascot like maybe another bird or an animal or something just to get the issue resolved and on, Thunder Mountain went all in and came up with a splendid choice.
The logo, which incorporates a compass in the middle of a carabiner — which is used by mountain climbers — the new mascot comes with a message for students.
Playing on the mountaineering theme, the school embraces the letters that make up the word climb.
“C.L.I.M.B,” is the new acronym associated with the Mountaineers and stands for “Capable, Learner, Integrity, Mindful and Belong.”
In revealing the new mascot at a school assembly last Wednesday, it was explained that the “C.L.I.M.B” words are characteristics that “embody what it means to be a Mountaineer.”
Again, nice job.
No one associated with the school wanted to lose the Thunderbird name, but when faced with a task of picking a new mascot, they refused to settle for some run-of-the mill mascot.
They picked a mascot with a theme and a nifty look.