Gas over $4 a gallon. Baby formula shortages. Inflation. Supply line problems. Increasing car prices. The list could go on.
Those issues, and more, that we’re wrestling with, that are sucking up a good deal of the oxygen fueling our political and philosophical discussions and the news and comment we digest every day, are admittedly problematic.
Getting ready for a couple of weeks on the road, I’m not happy about the hits that’ll come to my wallet every time we fill up our gas-guzzling old Land Cruiser or the delays and work-arounds that’ve been necessary as I scramble with equipment and vehicle readiness. We’re luckier than many, the financial impacts to us certainly less meaningful than those being experienced by single parents, struggling service workers and others struggling day to day, paycheck to paycheck.
But I’ve been thinking lately that most of us, if we stopped feeling sorry for ourselves for a moment, would surely consider us to be better off than folks in Ukraine living in cramped, cobbled-together space underground, drinking whatever water is available, slowly starving for lack of food, treating the sick and wounded in makeshift hospitals while wondering when the next missile strike might come. Wondering when dispersed families might be reunited and walking past swollen corpses if they venture out onto dangerous streets.
To Ukrainians whose lives have been shattered, to others in Third World countries, most of us over here are still living like kings and queens. No one is shooting at us on a regular basis. We’re not saying goodbye to our families fleeing across any convenient border. No one is forcing us to watch as sons and fathers are executed by occupying forces. None of our cities have been reduced to rubble by missiles and air strikes.
To some of us, our First World problems are overwhelming sacrifices rather than temporary inconveniences, convenient platforms for political attacks when we might instead unite to solve problems. Obstruction is celebrated as a tactic in the halls of Congress and by one of our own state representatives in the waning days of the just-completed legislative session. Across the world, people are giving their lives to obstruct a hostile takeover of their country.
Perhaps some perspective is in order.
■ ■ ■
Along the way to meeting a weekly deadline for these columns, I jot down potential topics. Occasionally that list gets so long that it’s apparent some ideas will never see a headline atop them on the Sunday editorial page. Here are some quick shots at a few of them:
■ It’s getting harder and harder to “get away from it all.” Instead, we “got away to it all” a few weekends ago while parking the old Land Cruiser in a makeshift campground north of Moab. Surrounded very closely by others in everything from one-person tents to motor homes that cost more than our house, I was reminded that, in places like Moab and Crested Butte, we’re loving the outdoors to death. We’re admittedly complicit in that with our regular exchanges of the inside for the outside. Wish I had an answer. I don’t.
■ It’d be interesting to see some actual documentation of Commissioner Cody Davis’ claim on local TV last week that watered-down legislation allowing county employees to unionize will cost Mesa County millions of dollars. Perhaps District 51 and Mesa Valley Education Association negotiators could help with that tabulation after completing, for the latest time in several decades, peaceful contract negotiations that have rated barely a mention on the local news.
■ Don Coram’s got a little over a month to make his case for replacing Lauren Boebert as the GOP candidate for Congress from the Third District. Admittedly hamstrung by legislative duties and also hampered by fundraising restrictions while the Legislature was in session, playing catch-up ain’t gonna be easy. Especially against — whatever your opinion of her — a tireless and effective campaigner.
■ I was invited to attend the meeting last week of the appointed group helping the city decide how to spend federal COVID relief funds and listening to committee members discuss expanding the affordable/attainable housing focus for the $9 million on the table. I left with the impression that there are 9 million distractions to the mission at hand. And that those dollars, if added to almost $8 million in other public money enumerated in last week’s column, could make a heck of a down payment on 256 affordable units on the old downtown City Market property.
