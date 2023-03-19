Despite extensive grandstanding on the issue of affordability at the beginning of this legislative session (and before the November election), liberals in the Colorado Legislature balked at the idea of repealing that pesky 27 cent fee you’ve started paying on every delivery from Amazon, Uber Eats, Doordash and others.

First-term State Rep. Rose Pugliese’s (R-Colorado Springs) House Bill 23-1166 would have done exactly that. It’s a simple piece of legislation that lifts the financial burden from Coloradans and gives them back about $90 million a year in savings. Last week, the bill was killed on a party-line vote.