Despite extensive grandstanding on the issue of affordability at the beginning of this legislative session (and before the November election), liberals in the Colorado Legislature balked at the idea of repealing that pesky 27 cent fee you’ve started paying on every delivery from Amazon, Uber Eats, Doordash and others.
First-term State Rep. Rose Pugliese’s (R-Colorado Springs) House Bill 23-1166 would have done exactly that. It’s a simple piece of legislation that lifts the financial burden from Coloradans and gives them back about $90 million a year in savings. Last week, the bill was killed on a party-line vote.
While I imagine Rep. Pugliese was expecting this result, she certainly shouldn’t have. Quite frankly, neither should the public. This fee isn’t popular, nor is it a long-standing revenue stream that our services are reliant upon. It’s a recently implemented (2021) measure that regressively impacts those who are struggling the most within our communities today. I’m sure Rep. Pugliese would have welcomed bipartisan sponsorship and support of her legislation, but it never came.
Beyond the additional cost for consumers, this fee penalizes one of the few industries that saw growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the delivery industry was relied upon during the peak(s) of the pandemic not just for convenience, but for safety. Increased deliveries played a part in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and we’ve decided to repay this industry with the additional task (and cost) of collecting another fee for government coffers.
Thankfully, this isn’t the end of this fight. That delivery fee was part of Senate Bill 21-260, legislation that also increased the gas tax and imposed an electric vehicle registration fee. If you’re wondering when you got a chance to vote on these tax increases, it’s because you didn’t. Disguised as “user fees,” the Legislature ignored the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) and pushed them through.
In 2020, Colorado voters attempted to curtail these tactics by passing Proposition 117, which required voter approval on any fees that generated more than $100 million in revenue over its first five years. How did they get around that rule? Simple: the fee revenue flowed to multiple different “enterprise” programs, ensuring that no one source ever topped that $100 million threshold.
Clever.
Advance Colorado, alongside Americans for Prosperity, Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg and Richard Orman, have already filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of the legislation. Even if we are successful, we recognize that there are plenty of politicians in the state capitol that will work tirelessly to usurp your right to vote on tax and fee increases. There will be more loopholes exploited and taxpayers fleeced, which is why we need vigilant lawmakers and watchdogs to fight in, and outside of, our state capitol.
Rep. Pugliese deserves kudos for keeping the conversation alive regarding these regressive taxes and fees. Whether it’s 27 cents more on your pizza delivery, 8 cents more for a gallon of gas, or 10 cents for a plastic bag, these little charges add up, especially for those at the lower end of the income spectrum. Making matters worse, this fee is being taxed by local municipalities, meaning you’re really paying about 29 cents for each delivery.
If the legislature actually cares about affordability, as they asserted during the campaign, start with bills like HB23-1166 and undo the damage that the government has done.
Michael Fields is the President of Advance Colorado Institute.