The above headline has been a guaranteed applause line when I’ve made presentations to community groups about the proposed Grand Junction Community Recreation Center. I’ve done that as a member of the steering committee helping coordinate the campaign to pass 1A, the question on ballots city residents are receiving seeking voter approval to finance and build an 83,000-square-foot indoor center and kick-start long-awaited development of Matchett Park.
As a community we’ve been waiting a long time.
Fellow steering committee member Elise Prinster detailed multiple efforts dating back a half-century in her op-ed piece a few weekends ago. I’ve been around for four of those attempts. Steering committee member Lucas Bullen, a high school classmate of my daughter, prompted one while I was on the City Council about 20 years, the cause taken up then by council colleague Jack Scott. I offered advice to former Hilltop chief Sally Schaefer and ex-state Senator Ron Teck when they investigated building a center at Los Colonias later that decade and was on the steering committee for the failed effort in 2019 that lost by a few hundred votes.
We’re at it again. And things seem different this time.
Community Rec Center supporters have listened and learned. Gone is the complicated four-part, more expensive 2019 plan requiring a higher tax. In its place is a simple, less expensive plan on a single site requiring only one-third of the previous proposed tax, only 14 cents on a $100 purchase. In the meantime, other high priorities have been met as city voters approved funding for more extensive street maintenance and for public safety improvements. The voter-approved plan to build a new Grand Junction High School provided the road map for the current Community Rec Center campaign.
There’ve been several years of extensive community outreach. Multiple public meetings and two professional community surveys. Work by a consulting group specializing in Community Recreation Centers birthed a concept plan available at GJCRC.org and also affirmed the public’s preferred site. There’s also been extensive discussion by both the council and the volunteer Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which recommended the final plan adopted by the council and just this past week released a resolution recommending a “Yes on 1A” vote. About 400 individual endorsements were published in The Daily Sentinel last Sunday.
A quarter century ago, the Matchett family deeded over 200-plus acres on Patterson Road that’s since awaited development as a city park. That came about the same time as the last major addition to Grand Junction’s recreational amenities, Canyon View Park. Once considered “way out there,” it bustles with activity year-round. Basic infrastructure such as parking, roads and utilities for the center at Matchett Park will provide a necessary platform for additional future development on acreage twice the size of Canyon View.
Volunteers going door-to-door are finding overwhelming acceptance for the CRC, 10-1 among folks they’ve talked with. There’s no organized opposition. In fact, several commercial indoor sports centers have endorsed 1A, seeing it as a place to provide entry-level introductions to activities that will lead enthusiasts to seek and pay for extended opportunities elsewhere.
Perhaps that’s because about 70 percent of the space in the center will offer activities they don’t provide. Things like an indoor running track and three different aquatics configurations — including lap lanes, a warm-water pool and a hot tub. The center will be as much about “community” as “recreation” as it will include meeting rooms, a catering kitchen and dedicated spaces for seniors and young people.
Of course there’ve been questions.
“Cost estimates are too low” say some. “It’ll require more taxes.” Not without another vote, per TABOR.
“No one will use it.” More than 11,000 annual pass holders used the Montrose Recreation Center in 2019. Financial projections for Grand Junction use conservative estimates of about 7,000 pass holders in a community three times larger. Nearly 20,000 unique users went to the Montrose Rec Center in 2019, most multiple times.
“Rates will be too expensive.” But Grand Junction financial projections use rates approximately the same as nearby Fruita.
Twenty-five years ago, the Bullens and the Spehars schlepped Lucas and Jessica all over Colorado for swimming meets often held at Community Recreation Centers. Much smaller Western Slope communities were already ahead of us, as were similarly-sized Front Range locales.
In a New Year’s editorial, The Daily Sentinel advised us to “dare greatly” … to realize “the power of big dreams.” A “Yes” vote on 1A is an excellent way to do that.