The above headline has been a guaranteed applause line when I’ve made presentations to community groups about the proposed Grand Junction Community Recreation Center. I’ve done that as a member of the steering committee helping coordinate the campaign to pass 1A, the question on ballots city residents are receiving seeking voter approval to finance and build an 83,000-square-foot indoor center and kick-start long-awaited development of Matchett Park.

As a community we’ve been waiting a long time.