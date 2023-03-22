It’s been said that any jackass can kick down a barn, but it takes a good carpenter to build one. From our chairs, we believe a dedicated team of “community carpenters” have listened to voters in developing the current measure before voters to build a community recreation center in Grand Junction.

Over the past two decades, we’ve both worked hard alongside countless community leaders to expand opportunity in the Grand Valley. Whether it’s been economic development initiatives, educational projects, serving on nonprofit boards, etc., we’ve seen tremendous progress unfold because focused groups and leaders have kept their shoulders to the wheel to make Grand Junction better.