It’s been said that any jackass can kick down a barn, but it takes a good carpenter to build one. From our chairs, we believe a dedicated team of “community carpenters” have listened to voters in developing the current measure before voters to build a community recreation center in Grand Junction.
Over the past two decades, we’ve both worked hard alongside countless community leaders to expand opportunity in the Grand Valley. Whether it’s been economic development initiatives, educational projects, serving on nonprofit boards, etc., we’ve seen tremendous progress unfold because focused groups and leaders have kept their shoulders to the wheel to make Grand Junction better.
To be sure, data tells us we have a long way to go when it comes to improving our community. Near the top of any list is the imperative to develop more productive and healthy ways to keep young people engaged and out of trouble. We need more and better gathering places in all corners of our city for groups, clubs, and organizations to get together and engage with one another in person. If people get some exercise in the process, even better!
As the fibers of civic connection continue to fray across our nation, we can push back against cynical ne’er-do-wells by approving the Grand Junction community recreation center measure (“1A”) on April 4.
The Grand Junction City Council, executive leadership and community volunteers have engaged in a thorough and deliberative effort to solicit feedback to inform the size, scope, cost, and location of the proposed community recreation center over the past number of months. That includes engaging with local athletic clubs and agreeing to avoid competing with them — a tough balancing act but a vital one.
In addition, the council slowed down and listened to the Orchard Mesa and swimming community and committing to maintain the OM pool if it can be done at a reasonable cost. Council recognized that the OM pool is a valuable asset that complements the rec center. The ballot measure contemplates various sources of funding as well as a prudent “sunset” of the sales tax increase when the new facility is completely paid for.
This small — but critical — verbiage represents our local government officials listening to voters and presenting us with a modified plan to construct the facility in a fiscally responsible manner.
Both of us are bullish on the future of Grand Junction. Businesses are moving here. Our economy is diversifying. Young people love the lifestyle our community offers, and they want to raise their families here. For too long we’ve allowed the perfect to be the enemy of the good with respect to a community recreation center in Grand Junction. In our view, the plan currently before voters deserves a thumbs up and we hope you’ll join us in supporting the effort.
■
Tim Foster is the former president of Colorado Mesa University. John Marshall is the current president of CMU.