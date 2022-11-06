By KENNETH SCISSORS, M.D. and RAY PILCHERWe recently attended a remote viewing event at Colorado Mesa University produced by the Steamboat Institute, featuring a debate between two highly qualified climate change experts on whether “Climate science compels us to make large and rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.”

It was broadcast from Oklahoma State University’s Hamm Institute for American Energy. The faculty adviser of CMU’s Land Energy Management club, Stephen Soychak, organized the event and thoughtfully sent us a flier to distribute to our Cleantech Business Coalition members. The debaters were Dr. Steven Koonin, who writes and speaks about his doubts about the urgency of climate change, versus Dr. Andrew Dessler, who supports more urgent climate change action.