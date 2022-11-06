By KENNETH SCISSORS, M.D. and RAY PILCHERWe recently attended a remote viewing event at Colorado Mesa University produced by the Steamboat Institute, featuring a debate between two highly qualified climate change experts on whether “Climate science compels us to make large and rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.”
It was broadcast from Oklahoma State University’s Hamm Institute for American Energy. The faculty adviser of CMU’s Land Energy Management club, Stephen Soychak, organized the event and thoughtfully sent us a flier to distribute to our Cleantech Business Coalition members. The debaters were Dr. Steven Koonin, who writes and speaks about his doubts about the urgency of climate change, versus Dr. Andrew Dessler, who supports more urgent climate change action.
The event was well attended by CMU students with a few community members as well. The anticipation for fireworks between these opposing titans was high.
Wow did that fizzle out. What we witnessed instead, was a most professional and civil debate. Both men presented their opinions undramatically with the facts as they understood them. They both frequently agreed with each other — at least to a degree, being careful to point out where they did not agree and the specifics of their diverging arguments. There was no name-calling or pejoratives, no implications of mal-intention. Mutual respect was evident as they sincerely shook hands. What a pleasure to witness.
By our interpretation of this debate, expert climate change positions have shifted considerably. If this debate is representative of current thought, it would appear there is no longer an argument of the existence of climate change, rather the experts’ differing opinions center on the pace and magnitude of economic and physical consequences of climate change and the approach to addressing it.
Benefits of expanding renewable energy production were acknowledged by both, as was the ongoing need for traditional energy sources to fully supply the world’s growing energy needs and to back up renewables when “the sun don’t shine and the wind don’t blow” — or when geopolitical upheaval drives the cost and availability of energy in a direction no one can afford. Both debaters agreed that nuclear power in the form of modern modular reactors could have a place in the mix.
Innovative and emerging energy technologies, such clean nitrogen and next-generation storage batteries, were agreed to be promising additions to the energy mix in the foreseeable future. Even C02 removal technologies — a highly controversial topic — was agreed to be worth pursuing. The professors also agreed that the immense quantity of fossil fuels needed as feedstock for modern life’s essentials like steel, plastics, concrete and fertilizer precludes an overly rapid transition away from fossil fuel, though other forms of energy could substitute for fossil fuels over time.
Maybe we were carried away with the moment, but it really seemed like there was far more agreement on this stage than anticipated. If that is true, then further civil debate based on sound evidence can realistically guide us in getting the “how and when” of climate change right to prevent rising temperatures from reaching uncharted and potentially tragic levels. For that bit of optimism we are thankful.
The significance of this most civil and professional debate extends beyond the subject matter of climate change. Society is bedeviled by politicization, extremism and rigid ideology that prevents the cooperation and compromise needed to solve its biggest problems. The debate we witnessed gave hope that through the efforts of folks like the Steamboat Institute, CMU, Mr. Soychak, Oklahoma State University, the debaters and the open-minded attendees that politics, extremism and ideology can be put aside when an “all hands-on deck” approach is needed.
Given the current global energy crisis, energy security and resilience are paramount concerns. Yet at the same time, we must determine a path forward that can supply clean and affordable energy to the consumer while forestalling severe ecological, social and economic impacts of climate change. This appears to be that all-hands-on-deck moment.
Raymond C. Pilcher is the president of Raven Ridge Resources, Incorporated, a Grand Junction geological and engineering consulting company that was founded in 1988 and serves as Chair of the Group of Experts on Coal Mine Methane and Just Transition, and Vice Chair of the Committee on Sustainable Energy for the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.