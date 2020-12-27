RPM Act will allow racers to hit the track
I respectfully request that Congress pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act, H.R. 5434/S. 2602, in 2020. The bipartisan RPM Act protects the right to convert an automobile or motorcycle into a race car used exclusively at the track.
Modifying a vehicle into a race car is an integral part of America’s automotive heritage. Many types of racing, including NASCAR, were founded on the premise that street vehicles, including motorcycles, can be converted into dedicated race vehicles. Racing events are an economic driver for many communities and a source of affordable family-friendly entertainment for millions, with participants that range from professionals to novices using converted race vehicles.
Congress never intended for the Clean Air Act (CAA) to apply to motor vehicles modified for competition use only. However, the EPA maintains that CAA requires converted vehicles driven exclusively on the track to remain emissions-compliant.
The RPM Act clarifies that transforming motor vehicles into race cars used exclusively for competition does not violate the CAA. It is imperative that Congress passes the RPM Act to provide long-term certainty to racers and motorsports parts businesses.
Garrett Gross
Grand Junction
TABOR needs to be repealed
In the November election, Coloradans voted in favor of a couple of measures to benefit working people. We decisively repealed the Gallagher Amendment, which served to shield wealthy property owners from paying their fair share, slashing critical resources like education for decades. We also passed the Paid Medical and Family Leave Initiative. However, due to established policies and the demonization of public services, Colorado still protects our wealthiest residents to the detriment of the working class. We must mobilize to build a Colorado that works for all — reinvesting in our communities and ultimately repealing the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR).
Colorado has among the lowest property taxes in the nation. It’s a haven for white and very wealthy people to accumulate further wealth while harming people of color and low-income people as we struggle to fund vital services like education. This election, we voted to slightly lower our state income tax, which will negligibly impact low- and middle-income people and primarily benefit the wealthy, leading to $2 billion in budget cuts over the next decade for an already underfunded state.
Ultimately, TABOR is at the root of our inability to make progress as a state. TABOR limits the ability of the government to increase taxes, caps the amount of tax the state can keep, and prevents progressive taxing. We cannot address our dismal support for education and infrastructure, or make Colorado work for all people, until we repeal TABOR. In our current economic crisis, we need to recover to a better Colorado, not one that exacerbates racial and economic inequities. I urge everyone to start conversations about the importance of public services and a state that benefits people of all incomes. It’s time to build power towards a repeal of TABOR, and an economically just Colorado.
Sydney Welter
Boulder
NFC Least doesn’t deserve a playoff team
The unavoidable fact that one of the NFC East’s four terrible teams is going to make the playoffs this season as an NFL division winner is a travesty. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Football Team have four of the worst won-loss records in the NFL.
However, since one of the NFC Least’s four flailing franchises will win their division by default, one of these embarrassingly bad NFC East teams will be playing in the playoffs at home in January, while much more worthy NFC teams from other divisions — such as the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, and Chicago Bears — are forced to fight for wild-card playoff spots.
Fans of professional football should demand a rule change in time for next season whereby no NFL division winner with a losing record should ever be allowed into the playoffs again. Instead, an additional wild-card team should be chosen to replace any division winner with a losing record in the playoffs.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
Carbon tax bill a killer
Regarding the letter from Brenda Sabo on December 23, Good grief, Brenda! You go straight from lamenting a diminished holiday season this year to promoting a bad bill in Congress.
The funniest part of her letter is where she claims that a carbon tax will return a dividend to individuals that will more than offset price increases on carbon- based products. Uh, sure.
The U.S. government is going to collect taxes on carbon and give it back to all of us. I think we all know the likelihood of that. HR 763 is a bad law that would kill America’s energy independence and destroy western Colorado’s energy industry. That is why this bill has gone, and will go, nowhere, at least as long as we don’t let the Democrats take over all three branches of our government.
David Longenecker
Grand Junction
Cultured-meat industry worth supporting
Tom Vilsack, incoming head of the United States Department of Agriculture, should do everything in his power to help the nascent cultured-meat industry. For those who aren’t aware, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughtering animals. The USDA will share responsibility for regulating cultured meat with the Food and Drug Administration.
Singapore recently became the first country in the world to approve the sale of this ground-breaking protein. Hopefully, America will soon follow suit. There is so much to be gained from the widespread adoption of cultured meat. It will benefit human health, the environment and animal welfare. Vilsack should assist the development of this important industry.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, Connecticut