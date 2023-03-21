Many reasons to vote yes for rec center
The incredible, caustic, arguments referencing the Recreation Center have left me exhausted. Misinformation seems rampant. How often must people be told it will not tax their property, groceries, or medication?
Those who live outside the city limits will help finance this project. Since I moved here in 1972, I’ve heard the same trite excuse for not building anything to assist youth in this community, “Let them go play in the desert!” It was a small, parochial town then and it’s a small parochial city now.
I’m not speaking of parochial as in parish, but parochial as “having a limited or narrow outlook or scope.” Grand Junction could best improve itself by becoming the city that plants trees the shade of which its residents will never enjoy.
Please, to those who live within the city and have a vote, please think bigger than the past, let’s give your children a reason to stay here in the Grand Valley.
Vote yes on the proposed recreation center. I promise I will support it even if I must limp in on my walker to do so.
Julia Marston
Grand Junction
Weckerly represents a conflict of interest
Anyone who has lived here for a few years has come to realize that there is a “Good Old Boy/Girl” network here in politics that represents the big business interests, especially real estate and developers. We can all tell who has those interests who are running for Grand Junction Council by the many signs in town. These are the people with money or financial backing. The planning commissions on both the city and county already have the real estate interests running them. As a commentator in the letter to the editor stated, Weckerly represents a conflict of interest on the planning commission.
This group does not support the recreation center on the ballot. One of them has mentioned scaling back or getting rid of the developer impact fees. If people recall, there was a vote in 2018 to pass a sales tax increase for increased fire and police protection as well as road infrastructure improvements, which passed.
These increases were necessary to keep up with the growing population from developments. The impact fees were increased after that to create a fund for infrastructure improvements needed to keep up with a growing population. Some reduction in fees may be warranted for some more “affordable” houses and apartments, but most of the new developments consist of pretty expensive new homes. Even the new apartments are beyond what many can afford.
Reducing the impact fees on the higher end developments, which include the massive new 360 development in the Redlands will result in crowding of existing road systems.
Whenever you see a block of these candidates running for office, choose alternatives since these people represent the big developer and real estate interests and will control city council just like what has happened with the D51 school board. We need a balance of ideas.
Michael Gormley
Grand Junction
Grand Junction doesn’t need another tax
Time to call it what it is — another tax on the people of Grand Junction.
In a time when the economy is floundering, numerous businesses have closed, there is a well recognized housing shortage in the county, roads are in need of repair, passed voted on legislation has yet to come to fruition, the city and obviously the Daily Sentinel is pushing another expenditure by singing its praises but failing to recognize the financial impact.
There is nothing wrong with wanting a new recreation center, but at the same time making sure that the citizens know exactly what they are voting for which is another tax increase is part of that transparency issue.
Had the voters of Grand Junction been aware of the Marillac clinic being part of what they voted for as well as the pending litigation with the Grand Junction High School, much of the controversy would never have occurred. Colorado is losing residents, is suffering like the rest of the nation by low birth rates — ie, reasoning school closures are in the future here — is this expenditure prudent and responsible?
Just a reminder it’s your money that will not only build the facility but will need to maintain it, staff it, insure it, etc. … I ask you GJ Voters, is this the best time to spend money on something like this versus focusing problems that we are facing in the current economic environment? Vote no on 1A like your pocketbook depends on it.
Karen Read
Grand Junction
Rec centers are wonderful
As the former President of the Montrose Recreation District Board and campaign manager for the voter-approved 0.3% sales tax increase to build Montrose’s amazing Community Recreation Center (CRC), I have been keeping an eye on Grand Junction’s most recent attempt to join the club of other West Slope communities that have a multi-purpose CRC. First, I am a bit jealous and hope that voters realize what a great deal the 1A plan is. You have a chance to build an amazing 83,000 sq. ft. facility for less than half (0.14%) of what we needed to realize a similar goal.
I can attest to the incredible positive effects that building a CRC had in Montrose. Every time I walk into the CRC in Montrose I am amazed at the diverse ages and interest groups that gather and use our facility. I watch the many teenagers playing basketball indoors after school and wonder what activities they participated in before the CRC. These teenagers at times share the gym floor with pickleball groups that previously had no indoor option. At the same time, in the pools we have swim team practices, lap swimmers, aqua aerobics, and kids squealing with joy while riding the slide. Walking upstairs I find people of all ages becoming healthier using a variety of fitness equipment.
It makes me laugh to think back at all the naysayers that told us the CRC would only serve a small “elite” group of the population and that our projections were wildly optimistic. In hindsight, our projections were far too low. Instead of attracting a projected 3,000 annual members, within months of opening in 2017 we had 8,000! The facility that some said would be an empty Taj Mahal was full and clearly meeting many previously unmet needs in our community. Based on my experience in Montrose, I can confidently say that you will be glad you voted yes on 1A once the CRC is open!
Jason Ullmann
Montrose